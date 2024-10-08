Top ICT tenders: ICASA seeks spectrum licensing assistance

ICASA highlights that it is required to take a market-based approach to ensure efficient spectrum management.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal has picked up significantly again, with the State IT Agency (SITA) leading the charge with eight advertisements making this week’s top tenders.

However, it is the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) that grabs top billing with its request for assistance with the licensing process for the IMT750, IMT800, IMT1500, IMT2300, IMT3300 and IMT3500 radio frequency spectrum bands.

In its tender documentation, the regulator notes it is called upon to take a market-based approach to ensure efficient spectrum management.

“The market-based licence approach includes using an auction process, beauty contest, or any other licensing mechanism deemed appropriate by the authority to license the spectrum in instances where demand exceeds supply, or where an invitation to apply is to be published to invite applications,” it says.

The successful service provider will be expected to conduct a competition assessment of direct spectrum holdings and indirect spectrum access; develop rules for the market-based assignment approach for the spectrum bands to be licensed; implement the market-based assignment approach adopted by the authority to license the identified spectrum bands; and determine the value of each of the spectrum bands and determined spectrum lots as packaged.

Additionally, the service provider must transfer knowledge, particularly on spectrum valuation, to at least 16 ICASA employees and the employees should be issued with a completion certificate.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

SITA wishes to procure an information security awareness system or solution for itself and its clients. The agency notes training can help organisations reduce the risk of data breaches, malware infections, phishing attempts and other malicious activities, and by providing employees with the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe online, organisations can ensure their data is secure and protected from cyber attacks.

Bids are also invited for the supply and implementation of new network infrastructure with maintenance and support at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. These services will be required at the department’s campus in Sunnyside, Pretoria, and the offices in Gqeberha, Durban, Cape Town and Parliament.



A crime investigation analysis and data visualisation solution, including software licensing, solution customisation, maintenance, technical and functional support for the SAPS. SITA notes SAPS has used the i2 product range for the past 20 years and each product in the suite has different numbers of licences; however, the contract for the SAPS Crime Investigative Analysis and Visualisation solution has come to an end.



The agency also wishes to procure a Microsoft services provider licence agreement. SITA notes the cloud proposition and infrastructure-as-a-service necessitates the need for operating system licensing. It is essential that tenants are given an active and licensed version of the OS. There is an additional need for database licences for GPCE users. The use and deployment of Microsoft software is a dependency in SITA’s efforts to become an established cloud service provider. The Microsoft licensing will be charged to the cloud tenants monthly, on a “pay as you use” basis.



SITA wishes to appoint a web application service provider (WASP) for the Government Pensions Administration Agency. The services will be limited to SMS services.



Service providers are invited to bid for the procurement, installation and configuration services of WiFi infrastructure with maintenance and support for The Presidency. SITA specifies these services are required at the Union Building in Pretoria, Tuynhuys in Cape Town and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.



SITA is advertising for the supply and maintenance of CA mainframe products. The CA software products are extensively utilised on the mainframe platform and are issued with passwords, which allows the usage of the software on the specified mainframes for a specific time period.



The South African Social Security Agency is calling for professional services to perform technology landscape mapping. The agency notes it is embarking on a transition process from the current social grants administration solution to an advanced solution supported by a robust technology that will enable the administration of government benefits.



SITA returns to close the issue with a request for information on backup products for an unnamed client. The agency notes the solution needs to be centrally managed and with capabilities to create backups and restores at ease.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to procure an information security awareness system or solution for itself and its clients for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3006/2024

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: 012 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za

Closing date: 30 October 2024

­Tags: Software, security, information security, information security awareness

Bids are invited for the supply and implementation of new network infrastructure with maintenance and support for five years for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 October

Tender no: RFB 3020/2024

Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Nontombi.Jantjie@sita.co.za

Closing date: 29 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

SITA is also advertising for a crime investigation analysis and data visualisation solution, including software licensing, solution customisation, maintenance, technical and functional support for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing:9 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3016/2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: Konwaba.Mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 28 October 2024

­Tags: Software, analytics, data visualisation, services, support and maintenance, software development

The agency also wishes to procure a Microsoft services provider licence agreement for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 9 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3014/2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: Konwaba.Mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 28 October 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing

A WASP is sought for the Government Pensions Administration Agency for 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3015/2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: Konwaba.Mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 28 October 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, web application service provider, WASP

SITA is also calling for the procurement, installation and configuration services of WiFi infrastructure with maintenance and support for The Presidency for three years.

Tender no: RFB 3017/2024

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: 012 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za

Closing date: 16 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, WiFi, services, support and maintenance

Supply and maintenance for CA mainframe products is sought for 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 3010/2024

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: 012 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za

Closing date: 24 October 2024

­Tags: Software, hardware, computing, mainframe, services, support and maintenance

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The regulator wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the licensing process for the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum in the IMT750, IMT800, IMT1500, IMT2300, IMT3300 and IMT3500 radio frequency spectrum bands on 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2022.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 October – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 393 902 336 387, Passcode: o3Ja4k

Tender no: ICASA 34-2024

Information: Bid Administration office, Tel: 012 568 3000, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za

Closing date: 29 October 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, services, professional services, consulting

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers for the provision of professional services to perform technology landscape mapping for 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: 10 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SASSA:15-24-ICT-HO

Information: Mandla Sibeko, Tel: 012 400 2634, E-mail: TLM@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 25 October 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

The agency invites information on backup products.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 3011/2024

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 24 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, backup, security