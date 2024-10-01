Top ICT tenders: ICASA to update, amend National Radio Frequency Plan

Spectrum is a critical component in achieving the goals of ‘broadband for all citizens’ in SA, says ICASA.

It’s a quiet week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal following last week’s Heritage Day celebrations, with little for the IT sector to get excited about.

However, the telecommunications sector will pass a careful eye over a tender from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, requesting assistance from a consultant with updating and amending the National Radio Frequency Plan.

This latest tender follows two similar requests for assistance in July in updating, developing and implementing the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) 2025 roadmap and the Radio Frequency Migration Plan.

Notably, both projects specified these were to be brought into alignment with the 2021 National Radio Frequency Plan.

Two months later, the regulator says its council initiated the review of the National Radio Frequency Plan (NRFP) with a key focus on the “liberalisation of spectrum and defining it as a commodity”. This will lead to the market-based-approach system of spectrum management that will ensure spectrum derives value for the public benefit, it says.

“This effort recognises the critical component spectrum plays in achieving the goals of ‘broadband for all citizens’ in SA, as contemplated in the National Development Plan by 2030. The goal is to ensure the spectrum is prioritised, enabling the achievement of the 2030 National Development Plan milestones.”

The authority notes key elements to consider in the process of developing the NRFP are the timeliness of spectrum releases to ensure the plan is aligned with and reflect trends in spectrum usage, demand and technology, maximising the use of spectrum and, in turn, fostering innovation.

The successful bidder will be expected to update and amend the NRFP 2021, inform and consult with stakeholders, and forward the resulting NRFP to the communications and digital technologies minister for approval in line with the Electronic Communications Act.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is looking for a professional service provider for the refresh, upgrade and replacement of the corporate data warehouse environment, as well as professional services. The NHLS notes it is looking for a locally-hosted private cloud data warehouse and professional services made up of technical support, managed services, maintenance and application development.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of communication network infrastructure. This is required to meet the growing demand for robust, high-performance and secure network solutions.



The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to procure LAN WiFi equipment for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. The agency notes the coastal department has an outdated network and requires a phased approach to which this network will be upgraded. The network will extend from departmental sites to schools and other education sites of relevance. The agency says the deployment will take place as and when budget becomes available.



SITA is also calling for the replacement of routers, switches and WiFi network infrastructure for the provincial offices of the Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS). The agency notes the current infrastructure is more than 10 years old, has reached end of life and is no longer supported by the vendor.



Eskom invites bids for the supply and delivery of telecommunication network handheld testers/analysers. The utility notes its network consists of a mixture of different transport technologies, such as plesiochronous digital hierarchy and synchronous digital hierarchy, SONET and IP data networks (Ethernet) for the provisioning of voice and data services.



The utility also requires the digitisation and destruction of Nuclear Operating Unit (NOU) records and the provision of offsite storage facility services. Eskom notes its Koeberg Operating Unit has experienced a significant increase in record creation over the past two years, stemming from a combination of recent modifications at the facility and ongoing business activities. However, current storage capabilities are at full capacity and the lack of proper storage poses a serious threat to its compliance with its standards and procedures, as well as NNR regulations.



The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission wishes to appoint a service provider to implement a cloud-based, enterprise-wide case management solution. The proposed solution should be highly-customisable and scalable, and allow the creation of electronic ‘cases’ whenever investigations are to be conducted. Collaboration between investigators within the same units and across various units should also be provided for initiation, progress tracking and conclusion of all investigations.



The Department of Employment and Labour is looking for a fraud hotline services provider to supply toll-free hotline services for the Compensation Fund, enabling citizens to blow the whistle on fraud and corruption allegations. These services should complement the fraud detection component of the fund’s anti-corruption and integrity management directorate.



New tenders

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS is looking for a professional service provider for the refresh, upgrade and replacement of the CDW data warehouse environment and professional services for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 October

Tender no: RFB041/24/25

Information: Kgoputso, Tel: 011 386 6165, E-mail: kgoputso.magomarele@nhls.ac.za

Closing date: 21 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, data warehouse, services, professional services

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

NERSA wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of communication network infrastructure for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 October – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 352 408 520 138, Passcode: nTVhJR

Tender no: NERSA/2425/ICT/CNI/BID010

Information: SCM team, Tel: 012 401 4696, E-mail: scm@nersa.org.za

Closing date: 18 October 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to procure LAN WiFi equipment for the KZN Department of Education for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 October

Tender no: RFB 3012-2024

Information: Lungile Sibiya, Tel: 012 482 2006, E-mail: lungile.sibiya@sita.co.za

Closing date: 21 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, WiFi, wireless

Replacement of routers, WiFi and switches network infrastructure with a five-year warranty is also sought for GCIS provincial offices.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3009/2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: Konwaba.Mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 21 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, WiFi, wireless

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The regulator is advertising for a consultant to assist it with updating and amending the National Radio Frequency Plan for six months on 80/20 PPPFA 2000: Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ICASA 26-2024

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: 012 568 3000, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za

Closing date: 22 October 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, services, professional services, consulting

Eskom

The utility is calling for the supply and delivery of telecommunication network handheld tester/analysers.

Tender no: MWP2737NTCSA

Information: Ofhani Masakona, Tel: 013 297 9690, E-mail: TshikoO@ntcsa.co.za

Closing date: 17 October 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking

Eskom also requires the digitisation and destruction of NOU records and the provision of offsite storage facility services for 10 years.

Tender no: WCKBG2583XM

Information: Xoliswa Mfaku, Tel: 021 522 1774, E-mail: mfakux@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 10 October 2024

­Tags: Services, imaging, digitisation, records management, storage

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to implement a cloud-based case management solution.

Compulsory briefing: 11 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:09/2024/2025

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 28 October 2024

­Tags: Software, case management solution, cloud computing

Department of Employment and Labour

A fraud hotline services provider is sought to provide toll-free hotline services to enable citizens to blow the whistle on fraud and corruption for the Compensation Fund for 36 months.

Tender no: TCF 02: 2024/25

Information: Tshilidzi Ndiitwani, Tel: 012 406 5794, E-mail: scm.enquiries@labour.gov.za

Closing date: 22 October 2024

­Tags: Services, contact centre, call centre, fraud hotline