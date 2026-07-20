Top ICT tenders: IEC targets tech upgrades, renewals

The Electoral Commission has issued three requests covering essential elements of its technology environment.

It’s another quiet week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with limited numbers of public sector procurement opportunities for the ICT industry to take advantage of.

Against this quiet backdrop, the Electoral Commission (IEC) stands out with three requests covering essential elements of its technology environment.

In the first invitation, the IEC is inviting bids for VMware vSphere Foundation licence renewal. It says it uses VMware as its core virtualisation platform and it intends to renew or extend its existing subscription to ensure continued coverage for its current infrastructure.

“The Electoral Commission has invested extensively in its ICT technologies, which provide a platform to effectively support and enable its business processes and to meet its goal of providing a free and fair election process in an open and transparent environment,” it says.

“The Electoral Commission’s ICT department intends to continue running a highly-efficient and stable ICT environment making full use of industry standards, best practices and disciplines based upon stable and reliable technologies.”

In its second request, the commission says it is also seeking to procure an enterprise-grade privileged access management (PAM) solution for both its production and disaster recovery environments. The contract will include software licensing, implementation, support and maintenance.

The IEC says its current environment consists of enterprise systems, servers, network devices, databases, cloud platforms, applications and administrative accounts distributed across the production environment.

“The environment requires centralised privileged access governance, secure credential management, privileged session monitoring, audit logging and reporting capabilities to strengthen security visibility and reduce privileged access risks,” it says.

Finally, the IEC is readvertising for the redevelopment of its mobile app. Originally built in-house for the 2019 National and Provincial Elections, updates were implemented in 2021 and 2024 to support the Local Government Elections and the National and Provincial Elections, respectively. However, the IEC says the underlying development framework has become outdated and insecure.

“The current public mobile application is written in a framework that is no longer supported and cannot evolve to meet the demands for new features as required. The application also requires its own internal back-end services to support mobile real-time transactions and improve the application’s service offering and performance. In its current state, the application poses security risks for the organisation, while it is increasingly challenging to support new business processes and requirements,” it says.

“The current public mobile app has also been found to have vulnerabilities and inadequate provisions for data safety, user permissions and security.”

The IEC states the objective of this project is to design and implement a modern public mobile application that is inclusive, secure, accessible, trustworthy and effective, enabling citizens to confidently engage with electoral processes.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is looking for a service provider in the inland region on the SITA RFB 740 transversal contract to supply and deliver IT equipment from suppliers listed. The scope of work includes 519 laptops and backpacks; 10 GIS laptops, 10 GIS all-in-one computers; 546 all-in-one computers; 10 monitors; trolley bags; port replicators/docking stations; and 1 085 computer and laptop cable locks.

The City of Cape Town is advertising for the supply, implementation, maintenance and support of a unified channel management (contact centre) solution with integrated telephony. The metro says it is undertaking a strategic modernisation initiative to establish a future-fit channel management capability that supports both emergency (life-threatening) services and non-emergency (corporate and customer service) operations.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is calling for consulting services to review the outcomes of a request for information issued by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and the South African Post Office to translate the post office’s business rescue implementation approach into a practical route to delivery. The contract will include preparing a business case, an indicative costing model for the proposed solution, and prepare a request for proposals.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is inviting bids for the procurement of a maintenance and support contract for the Osis server hardware and NMS server hardware and software. The agency says the servers for the OSIS environment support the virtualisation of services and reduce the number of individual servers required in the environment. The NMS server hardware, on the other hand, is a vital component in providing a complete network management solution to ensure service delivery to its clients is continuously improved and compliance to contracted service level agreements is maintained.

SITA is also calling for the procurement of emulation software for the Free State Office of the Premier. The agency explains that the premier’s office is currently undertaking Free State Provincial virtual private network (VPN) to improve security for government network, network performance and reliability in support of department ICT services.

The Border Management Authority is inviting suitably qualified and experienced service providers to submit proposals for the provision of software development resources that will deliver custom software development services as and when required. The authority explains its internal capacity is insufficient to meet evolving system demands and it requires a service provider that will enhance technical capacity, accelerate system development and support business process automation initiatives.

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture requires provision of server infrastructure with professional services and VMware renewal for its Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo district offices. The department explains it implemented server infrastructure upgrades for all regions across the province some time ago; however, district sites are being gradually upgraded as they operate in a semi-autonomous manner.

New tenders

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

A service provider is sought to supply and deliver IT equipment from suppliers listed in the inland region on the SITA RFB 740 transversal contract.

Tender no: DFFE-SITA006 (26/27)

Information: SCM Official, Tel:012-399-9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 17 August 2026

­­Tags: hardware

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is advertising for the supply, implementation, maintenance and support of a unified channel management (contact centre) solution with integrated telephony for the city’s emergency and non-emergency contact centres.

Compulsory briefing: 17 August

Tender no: 021S/2026/27

Information: E-mail: Channel.ManTender@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 16 September 2026

­­Tags: software, hardware, unified communications, telephony, contact centre, call centre

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The DBSA is calling for consulting services to review the outcomes of the request for information issued by DCDT and SAPO, prepare a business case, an indicative costing model for the proposed solution and prepare a request for proposals.

Compulsory briefing: 24 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP116/2026

Information: Kgomotso Mafora, Tel: 011-313-3518, E-mail: KgomotsoSCM@dbsa.org

Closing date: 7 August 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the procurement of a maintenance and support contract for the Osis server hardware and NMS server hardware and software for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3267/2026 - ERP No 442012

Information: Ndamulelo Mutuwafhethu, Tel:012-367-3526, E-mail: muditambi.gangazhe@sita.co.za

Closing date: 5 August 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, server, services, support and maintenance

SITA is also calling for the procurement of emulation software for the Free State Office of the Premier, for three years.

Tender no: RFB 3266/2026 - ERP No 441017

Information: Mongezi Masinga, Tel:012-367-3889, E-mail: Mongezi.Masinga@sita.co.za

Closing date: 4 August 2026

­­Tags: software, emulation

Electoral Commission

The IEC is inviting bids for VMware licence renewal.

Tender no: 0010570637

Information: Yash Sookan, Tel:012-622-5700, E-mail: Sookany@elections.org.za

Closing date: 14 August 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing

The commission is also calling for a privileged access management solution.

Tender no: 0010570614

Information: Thato Moyaba, Tel:012-622-5700, E-mail: moyabat@elections.org.za

Closing date: 7 August 2026

­­Tags: software, security, privileged access management

Bids are also sought for IEC mobile app development.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 July

Tender no: 0010562824

Information: Mitesh Chotu, Tel:012-622-5700, E-mail: chotum@elections.org.za

Closing date: 11 August 2026

­­Tags: software, software development, app development

Border Management Authority

The authority is inviting proposal for the provision of software development team/resources for software development services for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: H004L2706RFP00061

Information: Katlego Ndhlovu, Tel:012-065-1147, E-mail: Katlego.Ndhlovu@bma.gov.za

Closing date: 20 August 2026

­­Tags: software, software development

Department of Agriculture, Eastern Cape

The provincial department requires provision of server infrastructure with professional services for three district offices (Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo) as well as VMware renewal.

Compulsory briefing: 31 July

Tender no: SCMU8-26/27-0105

Information: Nomapha, Tel: 071-331-8611, E-mail: Nomapha.Mfunda@ecagriculture.gov.za

Closing date: 7 August 2026

­­Tags: software, hardware, servers, services, professional services