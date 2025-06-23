Top ICT tenders: IEC turns to tech consultants

The Electoral Commission wants to draw from a panel of ICT consultants from external sources to complement its internal capacity.

Despite last week’s Youth Day public holiday, National Treasury’s eTenders Portal provides a selection of opportunities for the ICT industry to consider.

While several of South Africa’s more prominent state-owned entities feature in the issue, it is the Electoral Commission (IEC) that takes the spotlight, with three tenders targeting a variety of professional and support services.

In its tender documentation, the commission explains that the cyclical nature of running an election business – and the fact that time pressures are often high – requires that its ICT department acquires specialist services from external sources to complement its internal capacity, as well as provide for seasonal and cyclical capacity demands.

In its first request, the IEC wishes to appoint a panel of at most 10 reputable providers of ICT professional services. These consulting personnel will be called on to supplement its internal team in the support, maintenance and enhancement of its ICT systems and processes, when the commission does not possess the relevant in-house resource.

The required resources will be grouped into seven service areas: ICT operations, application development maintenance and support, project management, specialised consulting services, artificial intelligence, mobile technologies and cloud solutions. The commission has identified 50 generic roles that it believes it may need as a high-level framework.

The IEC’s second request targets professional services and support in the area of geographic information systems (GIS). This panel will be made up of at most five reputable providers of skilled consulting personnel.

“The Electoral Commission uses GIS intensively to support and enable key business strategic operations in delimitation, voter registration, project tracking and management and spatial management reporting. GIS is key to the delivery of the mandate of the Electoral Commission,” it says.

The IEC will draw from this panel to supplement its internal capacity in the support, maintenance and enhancement of its GIS systems and processes.

The commission’s final request calls for SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) professional and support services, noting this system is used “intensively” to support and enable key business strategic, corporate, logistics, financial, operations and management reporting.

This panel will be made up of a maximum of five reputable service providers, with the invitation open only to SAP-certified system integrators, service partners and/or value-added resellers.

The scope of services focuses on its current SAP ECC6 solution, covering all functional and technical support services. It also takes into account the ever-increasing technology development into the use of online services, mobile services, artificial intelligence and cloud services that are underpinned by increased cyber security challenges.

“Included, is the changing landscape for SAP development and its product roadmap. These technologies will from time to time influence the skills requirements to be procured through task directives,” the commission says.

In all the invitations, the IEC emphasises that bids will only be considered from providers whose core business is the management, resourcing and delivery of the specified consulting services and “not only the provision of personnel as part of a body shop arrangement”.

The commission will hold a non-compulsory briefing for all three tenders on 10 July at its Election House head office in Centurion.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom is inviting proposals for the maintenance and support of its multi-channel bill delivery system. The solution entails the design, generation, distribution, archiving, retrieving and end-to-end management of electricity bills. The OpenText Exstream design and Columbus end-to-end management require software licence maintenance by the supplier, which will allow Eskom access to third line support and product patch and security updates.

Postbank’s project management office (PMO) has identified a need to have a fit-for-purpose tool that will ensure the portfolio is managed in a coordinated manner to realise strategic objectives linked to projects within the portfolio. The company says it prefers a software-as-a-service project management tool/solution that is inclusive of licensing and configuration with a full suite of templates, workflow routing capabilities and integration capability to applications such as Active Directory, SharePoint and SAP.

National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider to redesign its internet and intranet websites. The websites must comply with Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) guidelines and satisfy the department’s business requirements concerning external and internal users. They should also maximise sharing of information and data without unnecessary duplication, treasury says.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is inviting bids for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of network switches, routers, firewalls, wireless access points and cabling for the Limpopo Department of Education. The agency notes the provincial department wants to protect its previous investment by avoiding interoperability and compatibility issues with equipment from different OEMs. It is also considering introducing a software-defined network for the department’s equipment.

SITA also wishes to enter into an agreement for the support and maintenance of the enterprise storage system hardware and software in its Numerus and Beta data centres. The enterprise disk storage subsystems used in the hosting SAPS environment consists of Huawei technology in both sites. These storage systems are currently used to store data for all applications which run on the Windows server environments.

Eskom returns with a request for information on the linking of its radiological assessment system for consequence analysis (RASCAL) and GIS at the Koeberg nuclear power station. The utility believes that integrating the two systems would make RASCAL more user-friendly and the main dose assessment tool to project the impact of a radiological release.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) closes the issue with a call for information on the implementation of an AI-driven digital twinning (cognitive decision automation) solution. The envisioned solution will enable SARS to replicate and automate complex, human-logic decision-making processes across its operations, it says. “By leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing, the solution aims to transform this human-intensive process into efficient, scalable, consistent and intelligent digital workflows that enhance operational efficiency.”

New tenders

Electoral Commission

The IEC wishes to establish an ICT panel for professional and support services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 July

Tender no: IEC/ICT-05/2025

Information: Maphanga Libisi, Tel: 012 622 5700, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za

Closing date: 18 July 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited to join the commission’s GIS panel for professional and support services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 July

Tender no: IEC/ICT-06/2025

Information: Maphanga Libisi, Tel: 012 622 5700, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za

Closing date: 21 July 2025

­­Tags: Geographic information system, GIS, services, professional services, consulting, support and maintenance

Finally, the IEC wishes to establish an SAP ERP panel for professional and support services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 July

Tender no: IEC/ICT-07/2025

Information: Maphanga Libisi, Tel: 012 622 5700, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za

Closing date: 23 July 2025

­­Tags: Enterprise resource planning, ERP, services, professional services, consulting, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is inviting proposals for the maintenance and support of its multi-channel bill delivery system for five years.

Tender no: E1421CXMWP

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 25 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance

Postbank

A service provider is sought to develop and implement a comprehensive SaaS portfolio, programme and project management system (project management tool) for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 27 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP No. 03/04/25-26

Information: Wilfred Vusi Maditsi, Tel: 076 706 9269, E-mail: Vusi.Maditsi@postbank.co.za

Closing date: 15 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, software-as-a-service, SaaS, project management software, managed services

National Treasury

Government’s finance department wishes to appoint a service provider to redesign its internet and intranet websites for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NT010-2025

Information: NTAdministrative, Tel: 012 406 9007, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 14 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, web development, internet, intranet

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of network switches, routers, firewalls, wireless access points and cabling for the Limpopo Department of Education.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3106/2025

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: 015 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 July 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, network switches, routers, firewalls, security

The agency also wishes to enter into an agreement for enterprise storage system hardware and software support and maintenance in the Numerus and Beta data centres for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3103/2025

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel: 012 482 3114, E-mail: Elelwani.Mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 14 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, hardware, storage, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

Eskom

The utility is calling for information on the linking of two IT systems: its radiological assessment system for consequence analysis and GIS.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 July – Microsoft Team

Tender no: E1400GXNOU

Information: Odwa Jikwana, Tel: 021 522 1232, E-mail: JikwanO@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 22 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, geographical information system, GIS, software integration

South African Revenue Service

The country’s tax collector is calling for information on the implementation of an AI-driven digital twinning (cognitive decision automation) solution.

Tender no: RFI 03-2025

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 012 007 6788, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 4 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, artificial intelligence, digital twinning, automation, cognitive decision automation