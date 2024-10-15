Top ICT tenders: Mpumalanga govt looks to e-sourcing tech

Mpumalanga’s Department of Finance seeks an electronic sourcing system to ensure sourcing is properly managed.

It’s another busy week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal; however, the tech sector will find that government is mostly concerned with targeted interventions.

Mpumalanga’s Department of Finance provides an example of this trend with a request for the “development, implementation and maintenance” of an electronic sourcing system to be used by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government. The main objective of this system is to ensure sourcing is properly managed, it says.

In its tender documentation, the department notes the provincial government is currently sourcing and requisitioning goods and services manually, with no system to rotate suppliers for fairness.

“Dissatisfied creditors/suppliers defeat government’s strategic objective of empowering SMMEs,” it says.

In addition to procurement planning and the ability to facilitate electronic submission, requisition, sourcing for goods and services, rotation of suppliers and bidding, the department states the successful system should be web-based, have interface capabilities with other systems and allow for real-time updates with related government legislation and policies.

Interested parties will need to submit their latest set of audited financial statements; IT systems and backup facilities; client training programmes and facilities; and a demonstration of how they will be able to assist the provincial treasury with fraud prevention and an indication of the measures to be taken in this regard.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to procure F5 load balancers, including maintenance, support and professional services for SAPS. The agency notes the solution must be of holistic design for cloud infrastructure, and include the integration of load balancers, which will be responsible for managing the data traffic within the SAPS infrastructure and facilitate automatic failover between the designated regions.

The agency is also looking for a service provider for the supply of Cisco switches, including licences, for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. SITA points out the department is responsible for its own local and wide area network, but most of the existing equipment is old and requires replacement. “Although the department recently procured some switches, there is still a need to procure additional switches for other offices,” it notes.

SITA is advertising for the hosting, support, enhancement and maintenance of the Presidency’s website. The agency notes the Presidency manages its website and it serves as the primary communication tool to the office.

The National Health Laboratory Service invites bids from suitably-qualified, experienced and reputable Cisco certified partner/resellers to supply, deliver and deploy Cisco solutions. Phase three of its network improvement project entails switches and firewalls.

The South African Revenue Service is looking for an accredited service provider to administer Red Hat training. The required training courses cover infrastructure and automation admin, as well as DevOps, and should take place onsite.

The City of Tshwane is calling for the provision of a comprehensive maintenance, calibration, repairs, software upgrade, 3G/5G network connection and cloud storage service on the existing 38 speed law enforcement cameras in the Tshwane Metro Police Department. The required service must be inclusive of any software upgrade of the current cameras, the camera network connection, as well as the camera tracking system and downloading on office equipment.

The South African Police Service is advertising for a system upgrade of its Eastern Cape Tetra radio network. The specification applies to the entire Tetra transmission network at all of the 27 radio high sites that make up the system.

South African Airways is looking for a robust warehouse management system platform. This is required to deliver a seamless experience to customers and improve operational efficiencies, it says.

The Road Accident Fund is calling for information on a transformation management and reporting tool. Such a system is critical to fulfilling its strategy and its transformation division’s obligation of centralised reporting that provides an enterprise-wide perspective, adoption of best practice principles and methodologies, process automation, company-wide resource management and data-driven decisions.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to procure F5 load balancers, including maintenance and support and professional services, for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3024/2024

Information: Raesetja Ledwaba, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: Raesetja.Ledwaba@sita.co.za

Closing date: 4 November 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance, professional services

A service provider is sought for the supply of Cisco switches, including licences, for three years for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3022/2024

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Donald.Selahle@sita.co.za

Closing date: 4 November 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, switches, licensing

SITA is advertising for the hosting, support, enhancement and maintenance of the Presidency’s website for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 15 October

Tender no: RFB 3019/2024

Information: Mpfareleni Muneri, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Mpfareleni.Muneri@sita.co.za

Closing date: 4 November 2024

­Tags: Software, web development, hosting, services, support and maintenance

National Health Laboratory Service

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and deployment of Cisco solutions phase three (switches and firewalls) for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 October

Tender no: RFB015/23/24

Information: Lesedi Manganye, Tel: 011 555 6165, E-mail: lesedi.manganye@nhls.ac.za

Closing date: 4 November 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, security, switches, firewalls

South African Revenue Service

An accredited service provider is sought to administer training between SARS and Red Hat.

Tender no: RFP 19/2024

Information: Tender office, Tel: 012 647 9510, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 11 November 2024

­Tags: Software, open source, services, training and e-learning

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metropolitan is calling for the provision of a comprehensive maintenance, calibration, repairs, software upgrade, 3G/5G network connection and cloud storage service to the City of Tshwane (Metro Police department) on existing speed law enforcement cameras, and downloading office equipment on an as and when required basis for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 October

Tender no: TMPD 02-2024/25

Information: Vusi Mabona, Tel: 012 358 2962, E-mail: vusim@tshwane.gov.za

Closing date: 15 November 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, software, services, networking, cloud computing, cloud storage, storage, services, support and maintenance

South African Police Service

SAPS’s Technology Management Service division is advertising its Eastern Cape Tetra radio network system upgrade in accordance with specification number 32223/2024, for two years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 – 25 October

Tender no: 19/1/9/1/11 TR(24)

Information: Lt Col Mahlaule, Tel: 012 841 7852, E-mail: mahlauleg@saps.gov.za

Closing date: 15 November 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, networking, Tetra radio network, hardware, software

Department of Finance, Mpumalanga

Proposals are invited for the development, implementation and maintenance of an electronic sourcing system (e-sourcing) for three years, with an option to extend to the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

Compulsory briefing: 16 October

Tender no: TREA/019/24/MP Re-advertisement

Information: LJ Radebe, Tel: 013 766 4380, E-mail: LJRadebe@mpg.gov.za

Closing date: 28 October 2024

­Tags: Software, e-sourcing, electronic sourcing, services, support and maintenance

South African Airways

SAA invites potential bidders to submit proposals for the provision of a warehouse management system.

Tender no: RFP: GSM045/2024

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: 011 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com

Closing date: 31 October 2024

­Tags: Software, warehouse management system

Request for information

Road Accident Fund

The RAF requests information for a transformation management and reporting tool.

Tender no: RAF/2024/00041

Information: Lungisile Zondi, Tel: 012 649 2299, E-mail: lungisilez@raf.co.za

Closing date: 30 October 2024

­Tags: Software, reporting, transformation management