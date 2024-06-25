Top ICT tenders: National departments return to procurement

While the president has yet to announce his Cabinet, national government departments are getting purchasing back on track.

While South Africa waits for president Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a Cabinet to reflect his Government of National Unity, national departments are returning to the business at hand, with the necessary procurement notices.

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries kicks off the issue with a request for specialised services to help it design, develop and implement a nationwide, comprehensive South African Atmospheric Emission Licensing and Inventory Portal (SAAELIP).

“Understanding air pollution emissions released into the atmosphere is fundamental in environmental decision and policymaking, as well as implementing and monitoring the efficacy of air quality management interventions in the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act, 2004,” it says.

The tender documentation reveals the original internet-based portal was established in 2015 for the management of Atmospheric Emission Licences, as well as the estimation, compilation and reporting of atmospheric emission inventories nationally. However, these services are now discontinued, requiring a new, online and cloud-hosted platform.

The Department of Public Works is looking for a qualified and experienced service provider to supply and implement computer-aided design (CAD) software for its head and regional offices. The contract will include fixed maintenance and support for a 36-month term. However, the department has stipulated the software licences should be perpetual in nature, meaning the software will continue to be used after the support and maintenance contract has elapsed.

Similarly, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to renew Autodesk Infrastructure Design Suite standard and Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server licences for its National Geomatics Management Service (NGMS) branch.

The department notes that AutoCAD software is used in the capturing and publishing of spatial data from survey diagrams and general plans examined and approved by Surveyor-General Offices within the Branch NGMS. Its current software expires on 22 January 2025 and, as a result, the Branch NGMS has decided to renew all existing 115 licence seats in order to maintain turnaround time.

The State IT Agency (SITA) provides the last national government request, with an advertisement for Trend Micro licence renewals for approximately 24 000 endpoints, to support the business requirements of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. The agency notes Trend Micro is deployed in all the department’s systems across South Africa and provides additional layers of defence against malicious attacks from viruses, worms, trojans and the like on the department’s internal network infrastructure.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Moving to provincial requirements, SITA is calling for renewal of Open-Text enterprise content management (ECM) system licences, maintenance and support services for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Treasury for a period of three years. The agency notes the provincial department has “seen and experienced” the benefits of such a system, prompting the decision to expand the usage of the tool to further enjoy the benefits by making for a more efficient and effective government department.

Staying with licence renewal, SITA wishes to procure Redstor licences, maintenance and support for the e-Cabinet. In order to ensureredundancy and meet therequirement for off-site backups, each of the three data centres will replicate its backup to the other two data centres on a weekly basis.



The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform is advertising for the supply and delivery of laptops and accessories for 152 extension officers and advisory services officials. The province notes that a three-year, next business day, onsite warranty is compulsory and that exceptional after-sales service and customer care from the original equipment manufacturer is non-negotiable.



Eskom requires an artificial intelligence-powered unified identity protection platform with managed services for subscription licences, maintenance and support. This platform is expected to provide automated identity intelligence, authentication, access, protection, governance and life cycle capabilities for the corporate network (on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud) as well as the operational technology environments within Eskom.



The South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, setup, support, service and maintain the fully redundant internet link and last mile as well as voice over IP (VOIP) services for three years. The contract will see SANAS’s internet connectivity speed upgraded from 100Mbps to 600Mbps. The bidder’s equipment and software must be continually upgraded and maintained for the duration of the contract at no additional cost.



SITA closes the issue with a request for information on court recording and audio-visual solutions, along with price estimates on the proposed products and services that would make up the solution. The agency notes its client wishes to use ICT as a strategic enabler and to improve access to justice. As such, it is embarking on a journey to minimise the need for the physical presence of participants in court rooms. “It is in this context that the client seeks to implement a court recording and audio-visual solution to enable virtual appearances, remands, testimony and trials, while catering for physical appearances as well.”



New tenders

Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

A service provider is required to design, develop and implement a nationwide, comprehensive SAAELIP as an online platform for the management of atmospheric emission licences, as well as the estimation, compilation and reporting of atmospheric emission inventories for SA over a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 July – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: DFFE-T009 (24-25)

Information: SCM officials, Tel: 012 399 9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 19 July 2024

Department of Public Works

The national department invites tenders for the appointment of a service provider to implement engineering architectural software licences CAD with maintenance and support for 36 months.

Tender no: H24/004GS

Information: Phuti, Tel: 012 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za

Closing date: 16 July 2024

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to renew Autodesk Infrastructure Design Suite standard and Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server licences for its national geomatics management service branch for three years from January 2025 to January 2028.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DAL RRD 0004 (2024/2025)

Information: Clifford Mahlase, Tel: 012 312 8381, E-mail: cliffordm@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 17 July 2024

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for Trend Micro licence renewal with maintenance and support for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Compulsory briefing: 26 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: 2891/2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 073 654 3133, E-mail: konwabo.mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 July 2024

Renewal of licences, maintenance and support services on the Open-Text ECM system is also sought for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Treasury for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 25 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2889/2024

Information: Nonhlanhla Gama, Tel: 066 271 2662, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Gama@sita.co.za

Closing date: 12 July 2024

SITA also wishes to procure renewal of Redstor licences, maintenance and support for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2873-2024

Information: Nonhlanhla Gama, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Gama@sita.co.za

Closing date: 12 July 2024

Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform, Eastern Cape

The provincial department is advertising for the supply and delivery of laptops and accessories for 152 extension officers and advisory services officials.

Tender no: SCMU08-24/25-0089

Information: N Mfunda, Tel: 071 331 8622, E-mail: Nomapha.Mfunda@drdar.gov.za

Closing date: 22 July 2024

Eskom

The utility is calling for an AI-powered unified identity protection platform managed services for subscription licences, maintenance and support for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 27 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2571CX

Information: Naledi Lekoto, Tel: 011 800 2776, E-mail: lekotonk@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 19 July 2024

South African National Accreditation System

SANAS wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, setup, support, service and maintain the fully redundant (with failover) internet link and last mile, as well as VOIP services for three years.

Tender no: SANAS/VOIP/2024-25/04

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: 012 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za

Closing date: 12 July 2024

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is inviting information on a court recording and audio-visual solution.

Compulsory briefing: 26 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 2879/2024

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: 012 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 July 2024

