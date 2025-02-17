Top ICT tenders: National departments target tech

The departments of transport, tourism and public works have made direct appeals to the ICT sector.

With finance minister Enoch Godongwana due to deliver his 2025 Budget Speech in Parliament this week, it’s unsurprising that National Treasury’s eTender Portal features a plethora of quotation requests with lower values and faster turnaround times.

What is a surprise, however, is the number of national departments that feature in this week’s roundup of tenders.

The Department of Transport takes top spot with its request for a service provider to develop, implement, maintain and support a document management system (DMS). The department notes that the lack of a centralised DMS has led to significant challenges, including inefficient document retrieval, inconsistent access controls and a heightened risk of data loss.

“The limitations create operational bottlenecks, impede timely decision-making, and increase the complexity of meeting stringent regulatory standards, such as those mandated by the Protection of Personal Information Act and the Minimum Information Security Standards,” it says.

The department believes that implementing a unified and centralised DMS will ensure sensitive information is protected from unauthorised access, and tracking document changes or ensuring version control will become much easier.

Only shortlisted bidders that meet the threshold at phase one will be provided with the technology-related questionnaires, a document management specification and a compliance evaluation list.

The Department of Tourism follows with its re-advertisement of its call for proposals for the digital transformation of the tourism sector. It states that the advent of digital technology presents a transformative opportunity to elevate the operational efficiency, customer experience and global competitiveness of the tourism industry. Recognising this potential, the department proposes to develop what it calls “a robust tourism sector digital transformation strategy”.

“The digital transformation for tourism provides numerous prospects for stimulating innovation for new digitally-enhanced business models, gaining access to markets, improving efficiencies and upgrading services, all of which contribute to the sector’s success.

“The resulting prospects also create an unequal playing field, which is worsened by a rising disparity between tech-driven and globally connected tourism enterprises and traditional micro and small business, which are frequently defined by low-tech business practices,” it says.

The digital transformation strategy is intended to act as a roadmap, providing a decision-making framework for the identification of emerging trends, challenges and opportunities, prioritising tourism sector digital transformation targets, identifying key stakeholders to establish collaborations and allocating resources to achieve desired results.

Meanwhile, National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal and management of Ivanti 2023 software licences, and support and maintenance of the software.

The department is making use of Ivanti as a solution for incident management, and reveals the upgrade and configuration of the firmware from the current Ivanti Service Manager (ISM) 2021.1 version to the latest ISM 2023.1 was concluded in April 2024, to ensure continued support and maintenance is received as older versions are being phased out.

The advertised contract will be for both new licences and the renewal of existing licences as the environment grows, as well as to provide support on the software at a specified 300 hours per annum.

The Department of Public Works closes off the appearance of government’s top levels with a tender targeting the hardware sector.

In the request, the department reveals it requires the supply and installation of ICT infrastructure for its Durban regional office. This contract includes structure cabling and data centre installations; network equipment, access points and telephones; and server infrastructure installation.

The required infrastructure is the heart of a complex ICT environment, the department says, and as such, requires bidders to be highly-skilled and able to handle As Build documents, the building of a highly-secured environment to prevent backdoor entry, and impeccable integration capabilities from data centres, servers and networks.

The State Information Technology Agency is calling for procurement of three-year maintenance and support of VMware software, including additional licences. The software products are hosted on the hyper-converged infrastructure in PCDC (Centurion) and SCDC (Loftus) data centres and are extensively used by the Department of Defence.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) invites bidders to submit proposals for the provision of test automation software. The commission notes it develops in-house software applications, and to ensure the software is of high quality, thorough testing is essential before release of any newly-developed or changed software to the production environment. As such, the CIPC intends to introduce automated testing as part of the software development life cycle.

Eskom wishes to secure the professional services of two data scientists to develop machine learning models for predictive maintenance. The utility expects the duration of the contract to require approximately 3 120 hours, during which time the data scientists will design and develop using Microsoft Azure platforms.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa intends to appoint a panel of forensic investigators on an ‘as and when’ required basis to boost its internal audit unit’s resources and capacity. The request includes calls for digital forensics, cyber security experts and data analysts.

Sentech is advertising for additional installation companies on its panel for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) set-top boxes (STBs), direct to home (DTH) STBs and Integrated Digital Television Receive System. Service providers that were successful in joining the panel through its SENT/063/2024-25 tender need not reapply unless they wish to be approved for additional areas.

Transnet requires a service provider to implement a procurement master data enablement solution. The company utilises the MDRM8 suite of systems to manage procurement master data across the Transnet Group. This includes material, service and vendor master data. The main project goal is to implement SAP Master Data Governance as the primary master data management solution for Transnet for the material, service and vendor master data domains.

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is calling for the procurement of maintenance and support of VMware and software, including additional licences, for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3067/2024

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: 012 482 3114, E-mail: Donald.Selahle@sita.co.za

Closing date: 13 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance, software licensing, cloud computing

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The CIPC invites bidders to submit proposals for the provision of test automation software.

Compulsory briefing: 28 February

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:21/2024/2025

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 19 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, automation, test automation software

Department of Public Works

The national department wishes to procure ICT infrastructure, such as structure cabling and data centre installations, network equipment, access points and telephone, and server infrastructure installation, for its Durban regional office in Kingsmead.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 February

Tender no: DBN25/02/01

Information: Zamantungwa Khumalo, Tel: 071 354 6052, E-mail: Zamantungwa.Khumalo@dpw.gov.za

Closing date: 10 March 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, cabling, data centre, access points, telephony, servers

Department of Transport

A service provider is sought to develop, implement, maintain and support a document management system for 48 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 February

Tender no: DOT/05/2024/CS

Information: Lucky Mashile, Tel: 012 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za

Closing date: 7 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, document management system, DMS, services, support and maintenance, software development

National Treasury

The finance department wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal and management of Ivanti 2023 software licences, and support and maintenance of the software for three years.

Tender no: NT002-2025

Information: NTAdministrative Tenders, Tel: 012 406 9007, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 7 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, security, services, support and maintenance

Department of Tourism

The national department is once again calling for proposals for the digital transformation of the tourism sector. This is a re-advertisement and the department encourages previous bidders to resubmit their proposals.

Tender no: IM03012025

Information: Isaac Mashaba, Tel: 012 444 6243, E-mail: imashaba@tourism.gov.za

Closing date: 24 February 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, digital, digital transformation

Eskom

The utility wishes to procure the professional services of two data scientists to develop machine learning models for predictive maintenance for 18 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP3041CX

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Nduneni, Tel: 011 800 4824, E-mail: Ndunenw@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 11 March 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, data scientists, machine learning, artificial intelligence, AI

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

PRASA wishes to appoint a panel of forensic investigators for 36 months on an ‘as and when’ required basis.

Compulsory briefing: 20 February

Tender no: HO/AUD/510/02/2025

Information: Lindokuhle Shange, Tel: 011 013 0333, E-mail: lindokuhle.shange@prasa.com

Closing date: 14 March 2025

­Tags: Services, professional services, forensics, digital forensics

Sentech

The state-owned entity wishes to appoint additional installation companies onto its panel for the installation of domestic DTT STBs, DTH STBs and Integrated Digital Television Receive System for one year.

Tender no: SENT-068-2024-25

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 5 March 2025

­­Tags: Broadcasting, digital migration, hardware, services, digital terrestrial television, DTT, set-top boxes, STBs, direct to home, DTH, Integrated Digital Television Receive System

Transnet

A service provider is sought to implement the procurement master data enablement solution for two years.

Compulsory briefing: 18 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TCC/2025/01/0001/87482/RFP

Information: Vongani Hlungwani, Tel: 011 308 4106, E-mail: vongani.Hlungwani@transnet.net

Closing date: 4 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, data management, master data enablement, services