Top ICT tenders: National government returns to tech

Five national government departments have returned to National Treasury’s eTenders Portal to advertise their technology needs.

After several weeks of ICT opportunities on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal being dominated by state-owned entities and municipal-level requirements, five national departments return to advertise their technology needs.

The Department of Defence opens the issue with its wish to secure an outsourced service provider for the supply and delivery of a digital audio recording processing machine at its legal division.

In its tender documentation, the department notes the solution should have a minimum of four audio recording channels, be fully automated, have an intuitive and easy to use user interface, verified archive system, automated backup and data integrity checks and be integration-ready with court case management system and other judicial IT infrastructure.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy follows with an invitation for bids on the development, maintenance and support of automation of submission processes within the organisation. The department says this e-Submission system will serve as a crucial tool in enhancing efficiency, transparency and accountability across all departments and should cover submission, memo, leave and correspondence.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) steps in to advertise for the Department of Tourism, which requires VMware licence renewal. The agency notes the department is currently using VMwareas a virtualisation platform in two data centres (SITA and Tourism House) and each data centre has its own vCenter.

The Department of Human Settlements is also using SITA to call for the appointment of a service provider for the installation and configuration of switch and wireless network infrastructure in three phases, including maintenance and support. The agency notes the department's current network infrastructure is due for an upgrade and poses a risk due to the hardware that is end-of-life and end-of-maintenance support.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development is the last national department to be featured in the issue with its appeal for a service provider to develop a South African geospatial information management strategy.

Speaking to the Spatial Data Infrastructure (SDI) Act of 2003, the department says the legislations sought to advance unimpeded access to and use of geospatial information held by the State for effective and efficient governance, planning and decision-making.

“The focus therefore has always been geared towards access to geospatial information under the custodianship of the State and less on other geospatial information,” it says.

However, the department notes SDIs have evolved, where location is now central to decision-making; technological advancements have made it possible for near real-time access and application of geospatial information; and, usage of geospatial information is no longer limited to geospatial experts andthe requirements for geospatial information has changed.

In order to achieve the desired objectives, the department, together with the Committee for Spatial Information, resolved that the new strategy aligns with the United Nations Integrated Geospatial Information Framework.

“This framework provides a basis for the development, integration, strengthening and maximising geospatial information management and related resources in all countries. It will assist countries in bridging the geospatial digital divide, secure socio-economic prosperity, and to leave no one behind,” the department notes.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Broadband Infraco is calling for interested entities to form a strategic partnership with it for the commercialisation of its network infrastructure and services. The aim of this invitation is to ensure its optic fibre network infrastructure, points of presence and provision of high-capacity managed services are fully utilised, commercially available, generate revenue and sustainable, says Broadband Infraco.

The South African Social Security Agency invites proposals from potential service providers to supply, install, deliver, configure, support and maintain hi-tech self-service kiosks as and when required to nine provinces for three years. Bidders are requested to submit detailed specifications, design layouts and catalogues of the proposed kiosk. The successful service provider will design, develop and test one hi-tech self-service kiosk prototype. Upon piloting and approval, the service provider will manufacture and deliver the kiosks to 90 locations across the country.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation wishes to form a panel of service providers for the procurement of services to collect and on-pass feeds from international gateways, international satellites and host broadcasters on an as and when required basis. It notes its sports content offering has grown exponentially with the launch of the sport channel, and the need has arisen to identify service providers that can provide SABC Sport with the relevant access and turn-around services for local and international satellite or fibre feeds. The service provider must be technically able to collect broadcast feeds from international gateways, such as BT Tower, Arqiva, Hilversum, etc; access or downlink feeds off European, Asian, American and African satellites; and deliver to SABC MCR via the relevant turn-around solution.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is inviting service providers to submit proposals for the implementation, maintenance and support of a data masking solution. The objective is to safeguard personally identifiable information across all external-facing digital platforms, internal operational systems and legacy environments. The initiative will be executed through a structured, phased approach aimed at enhancing CIPC’s data privacy posture, while ensuring alignment with legislative mandates and operational imperatives. The focus is on minimising the exposure of personally identifiable information and reinforcing compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act and related statutes, it says.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development is looking for a service provider to provide a dedicated mobile APN service – an e-mobility service. The department’s main objective is to reduce expenditure on mobile data communication services and improve the utilisation of SIM card technology innovations to achieve greater efficiencies within the department. To realise the envisaged savings, the department says it is key to establish a partnership with the mobile data supplier that reflects a continuous drive to achieve the set objectives, and to implement developments and improvements throughout the relationship.

New tenders

Department of Defence

The department wishes to secure an outsourced service provider for the supply and delivery of a digital audio recording processing machine at a legal division.

Compulsory briefing: 29 September

Tender no: CPSC/B/082/20

Information: Technical: Commander RB Makwala, Tel: 012 355 5377, 079 983 8839. General: Captain MG Mmekwa, Tel: 012 649 6642, E-mail: mmantwa.mmekwa@dod.mil.za

Closing date: 10 October 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, audio, digital

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to develop, maintain and support services for the automation of submission processes for 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: 1 October – Microsoft Teams, Link, Meeting ID: 363 263 960 556, Passcode: AY3V2u2P

Tender no: DMPR/009/2025/26

Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: 012 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmpr.gov.za

Closing date: 17 October 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, automation, services, support and maintenance

Broadband Infraco SOC

Interested entities are invited to form a strategic partnership with Broadband Infraco for the commercialisation of its network infrastructure and services for five years.

Special conditions:

Fully completed and signed reseller agreement;

Comprehensive value proposition on the proposed strategic partnership;

Valid tax clearance certificate;

If foreign, provide all the required compliance documents; and

Regulatory compliance (like ICASA licences, etc).

Tender no: INF/TEN17092025

Information: Terence Manzini, Tel: 011 235 1800, E-mail: Terence.Manzini@Infraco.co.za

Closing date: 17 December 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, networking, services, hardware

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the provision of VMware licence renewal for a period of 36 months for the Department of Tourism.

Compulsory briefing: 29 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3149/2025

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 13 October 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing

The agency also wishes to appoint a service provider for the installation and configuration of the switch and wireless network infrastructure in three phases for three years, including three years of maintenance and support.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3152/2025

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel: 012 367 3995, E-mail: Elelwani.Mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 13 October 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, switches, wireless networking, services, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers to supply, install, deliver, configure, support and maintain hi-tech self-service kiosks as and when required to SASSA in nine provinces for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SASSA:08-25-ICT- HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel:012 400 2412, E-mail: KioskProcurement@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 13 October 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, self-service, self-service kiosks, services, support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC wishes to form a panel of service providers for the procurement of services to collect and on-pass feeds from international gateways, international satellites and host broadcasters on an as and when required basis for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP/SPT/2025/0249414/20

Information: Lerato, Tel:011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 10 October 2025

­­Tags: Broadcasting, services, broadcast feeds, international gateways, satellite

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The department is looking for a service provider to develop a South African geospatial information management strategy for 18 months.

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DLRRD-0010(2025-2026)

Information: Vutomi Ndlovu, Tel:012 312 8017, E-mail: Vutomi.Ndlovu@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 9 October 2025

­­Tags: Professional services, geospatial information software, GIS, services, consulting

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The CIPC invites service providers to submit proposals for the implementation, maintenance and support of the data masking solution.

Tenderno: CIPC BID NUMBER:05/2025/2026

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 24 October 2025

­­Tags: Software, data masking, security

Department of Social Development, Western Cape

The provincial department is looking for a service provider to provide an e-mobility service for 36 months.

Tender no: SD02 2025/2026

Information: Bernitha Ohlson, Tel: 021 483 9143, E-mail: bernitha.ohlson@westerncape.gov.za

Closing date: 14 October 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, voice, data, mobility, cellular