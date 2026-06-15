Top ICT tenders: National Treasury prioritises e-procurement

National Treasury seeks to appoint a service provider to design, develop, implement and support an electronic procurement system. (Image source: 123RF)

It’s a particularly busy week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with over 700 notices featured in its opportunity section. While many of these are for quick turnaround quotation requests, the ICT industry will be pleased to see that national and provincial departments have returned with more considerable requirements.

National Treasury takes the top spot with its intent to appoint a service provider to design, develop, implement and support an electronic procurement system.

Noting that public procurement is one of the state’s most powerful levers for delivering services, driving inclusive economic growth and advancing socio-economic transformation, the department points out that it has put much effort into improving these processes.

“Over the past decade, the National Treasury (NT) has led a series of reforms aimed at strengthening this system. The establishment of the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, the introduction of transversal term contracts and the rollout of digital tools such as the Central Supplier Database, eTender Portal and the OCPO Data Warehouse have improved transparency and helped to standardise some aspects of supply chain management,” it says.

However, its own procurement processes remain unautomated, it reveals, still relying on paper-based steps or unconnected systems, limited end-to-end automation and weak visibility of the full procurement lifecycle.

“Diagnostic assessments, including the methodology for assessing procurement systems, Auditor-General findings and NT’s own reviews, have consistently highlighted structural weaknesses in the current operating environment. Procurement processes remain highly-manual, paper-based steps, or a patchwork of unintegrated systems. These conditions contribute to long lead times, administrative burden, uneven compliance, and heightened exposure to fraud, corruption and waste.

As a result, the implementation of an e-procurement system has become essential for transforming the way National Treasury plans, manages and executes its procurement activities. International and local experience has demonstrated that well-designed e-procurement systems can address many of these challenges by providing an integrated digital environment for planning, sourcing, contracting, contract management and reporting.

The department’s terms of reference document describes the legal and policy framework, the functional and technical scope, the expectations around integration, security, innovation and use of technologies such as analytics and AI, and the approach to change management, capacity building and implementation.

Ultimately, the system will serve as a digital platform through which NT can conduct the full range of procurement transactions. By providing an integrated environment for planning, tendering, evaluation, contract management and reporting, the system will streamline processes, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure consistent compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, it says.

While the scope of the solution speaks to NT’s needs directly, the department says this modernised approach will enhance transparency, strengthen governance and improve the overall efficiency of procurement operations across the public sector.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NT008-2026

Information: Tel:012-406-9007, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 3 July 2026

­­Tags: software, software development, e-procurement, services, support and maintenance

The department will hold a non-compulsory briefing session over Microsoft Teams on 19 June, with submissions closing on 3 July.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is inviting service providers to submit proposals for an enterprise data management and governance solution and support. The CIPC says the successful launch of its online platforms over the last decade have created a need for data integration and a formal approach to managing and governing data.

The commission is also looking for the supply, implementation and support of a HPE Aruba SD-WAN network WAN connectivity to head office, all its remote sites (branches) and business partners. This will require a SD-WAN dedicated two separate fibre-to-fibre failover internet services for 2 600Mbps terminating on two separate different POPS, uncontended bandwidth (1:1), uncapped, unshaped, unthrottled, DIA, voice, l2 and P2p, service option, symmetrical bandwidth, 99.5% uptime and 24/7/365 support.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is calling for the provision of a customer insights platform. This must include customer experience and research components, it says. While the existing platform has significantly enhanced SARS's ability to gather customer experience insights and conduct research, it presents several operational and strategic limitations which the revenue collector wishes to address. These include manual processing of large data volumes and fragmented use of separate modules.

The Electoral Commission is inviting bids for a functional software audit of the 2026 Local Government Elections Results System, with a view of establishing an independent assessment and report on the functional soundness and data integrity of the system. As part of its preparations for the upcoming local elections, the IEC says it has commenced with a project to enhance the results system, incorporating a number of business requirements and lessons learnt from previous elections.

The City of Cape Town is calling for the installation, customisation, implementation and post-go-live system stabilisation of SAP core financial and operational software solutions. This solution will support the city’s core business processes, including finance, budgeting and treasury, asset management including plant maintenance and fleet management, portfolio and project management, human resources, supply chain, procurement, revenue collection that includes but is not limited to property tax, utilities and water, as well as sundries billing, customer relationship management, contract management, services and reporting.

Eskom’s National Transmission Company of South Africa is re-issuing its request for the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, support and training of an operational technology (OT) security information and event management (SIEM) solution. This will provide the necessary cyber security controls to enable monitoring and surveillance of OT critical systems and provide alerts, triage and reporting when suspicious activity or known threats are detected, it says.

Limpopo’s Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism wishes to appoint a service provider for procurement of a Sophos firewall device and licence for financial year 2026/2027. Interested parties must be an accredited reseller or a registered partner to supply, configure and install the software licences. The department warns the issuing body will be required to confirm the authenticity of the provided certificate of partner status in writing prior to the award.

Mpumalanga’s Provincial Treasury is looking to establish a panel of software developers for the development of digital solutions for the provincial administration. The finance department explains service delivery and internal operations are constrained by fragmented ICT systems, limited in-house development capacity, reliance on a small pool of vendors and increasing compliance requirements.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is looking for a service provider listed on the SITA RFB 740 transversal contract to supply and deliver once-off procurement of IT equipment for its Western Cape region. This includes laptops, all-in-one standard desktop computers, backpacks and bags, screens and monitors, docking stations, USB mouses and locks.

New tenders

National Treasury

A service provider is sought for the design, development, implementation and support of the electronic procurement system for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NT008-2026

Information: Tel:012-406-9007, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 3 July 2026

­­Tags: software, software development, e-procurement, services, support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The CIPC is inviting service providers to submit proposals for an enterprise data management and governance solution and support.

Tender no: CIPC 03-2026-2027

Information: Hans Mmako, Tel:087-743-7105, E-mail: hmmako@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 6 July 2026

­­Tags: software, data management, data governance, services, support and maintenance

The commission is also looking for a services provider to provide SD-WAN dedicated two links fibre-to-fibre active-active failover internet services for 2 600Mbps terminating on two separate different POPS. Uncontended bandwidth (1:1), uncapped, unshaped, unthrottled, DIA, voice, l2 and P2p, service option, symmetrical bandwidth, 99.5% uptime and 24/7/365 support.

Compulsory briefing: 30 June

Tender no: CIPC 04-2026-2027

Information: Rhulane Baloyi, Tel:071-877-3445, E-mail: rbaloyi@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 14 July 2026

­Tags: telecommunications, internet service provider, ISP

South African Revenue Service

SARS is calling for the provision of a customer insights platform (including customer experience and research components) for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 June – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 361 945 385 227 687, passcode: s5md9F8d

Tender no: RFP 04/2026

Information: Tender Office, Tel:012-422-4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 6 July 2026

­­Tags: software, customer insights, research

Electoral Commission

The IEC is inviting bids for an audit of its results system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 June – virtual

Tender no: IEC/ICT-04/2026

Information: Yash Sookan, Tel:012-622-5700, E-mail: Sookany@elections.org.za

Closing date: 6 July 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting

ACSA is also advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of IT telecommunication services for 84 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: COR8241/2026/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel:011-723-1483, E-mail: Sydney.Mfeka@airports.co.za

Closing date: 24 July 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, services, support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is calling for the installation, customisation, implementation and post-go-live system stabilisation of SAP core financial and operational software solutions.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 279C/2025/26

Information: SCM Official, E-mail: SCM.Tenders13@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 16 July 2026

­­Tags: software, ERP, enterprise resource planning

Eskom National Transmission Company of South Africa

The utility’s transmission business is re-issuing its request for the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, support and training of an operational technology SIEM solution for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E2024NTCSAMWPR

Information: Dineo Maepa, Tel:017-749-5775, E-mail: MaepaDN@ntcsa.co.za

Closing date: 3 July 2026

­­Tags: software, security, security information and event management, SIEM

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Limpopo

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for procurement of Sophos firewall device and licence for financial year 2026/2027.

Tender no: EDET323/2026

Information: VM Makhubele, Tel:015-293-8852, E-mail: makhubelevm@ledet.gov.za

Closing date: 21 July 2026

­­Tags: software, hardware, security, firewall, networking

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

The department is looking to establish a panel of software developers for the development of digital solutions for the Mpumalanga provincial administration for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 18 June

Tender no: TREA/025/26/MP Re-advertisement

Information: LJ Radebe, Tel:013-766-4380, E-mail: LJRadebe@mpg.gov.za

Closing date: 14 July 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software development

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

A service provider is sought to supply and deliver once-off procurement of IT equipment from suppliers listed on the SITA RFB 740 transversal contract for the Western Cape (coastal region).

Tender no: DFFE-SITA003 (2026/2027)

Information: SCM Official, Tel:021-493-7152, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 3 July 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware