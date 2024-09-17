Top ICT tenders: National Treasury seeks e-commerce solutions

National Treasury wants to enhance the efficiency, transparency and accountability of government’s procurement processes via an online marketplace solution.

It’s a busy week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with the State IT Agency dominating public sector requests for technology requirements with five advertisements.

However, it is a request for information (RFI) from National Treasury on the development and implementation of a government marketplace – or e-commerce – solution that is most likely to attract attention.

The aim of this system is to enhance the efficiency, transparency and accountability of government’s procurement processes, the request documentation states.

National Treasury notes it is committed to modernising its procurement processes in alignment with all legislative frameworks. Key initiatives include the adoption of digital procurement platforms, the establishment of stricter regulatory frameworks and capacity-building for procurement officials.

These reforms aim to combat corruption, improve service delivery and ensure equitable access to government contracts for businesses, including those owned by previously disadvantaged groups.

“There is a need to introduce a marketplace for government, which will enable simplified procurement of commodities from existing contracts and for commodities fitting criteria as defined by National Treasury. The electronic marketplace is a digital platform that facilitates the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet, offering a seamless user experience, which integrates with existing government procurement systems.”

The department notes it wishes to own the core marketplace platform, although it is amenable to value-adding services being taken over by any provider of such proposed solutions.

National Treasury’s RFI aims to gather detailed information about available solutions that can facilitate an end-to-end implementation of a government electronic marketplace, industry best practices, potential implementation strategies and a proposed sustainable value chain cost model to ensure operational efficiencies.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

-The Gauteng Provincial Legislature is looking for a service provider to install, configure and maintain its network security and architecture. It notes it has recently adopted a cloud first strategy in which all production systems reside in the Azure platform.

-Transnet is inviting proposals for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, configuration and integration of all equipment, software and databases for a high-definition, internet protocol (HD IP) surveillance system. The entire installation shall function as a single integrated HD IP surveillance system at the Transnet engineering plant in Koedoespoort.

-The Department of Public Works is advertising for the upgrading of server infrastructure, with maintenance and support services for its data centres. The installation and maintenance requirements cover six buildings in Gauteng, two buildings in the Eastern Cape and one building each in the Free State, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West provinces.

-The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to procure 23 Cisco routers for South African Police Services (SAPS) sites in Limpopo. The ad hoc purchase is to support the multi-year SAPS national network upgrade programme, which is currently managed by SITA on behalf of SAPS.

-In a second advertisement on behalf of SAPS, SITA wants to appoint a service provider for the supply of business process management software, including installation, configuration and customisation. The successful bidder will be required to provide software maintenance, training, and technical and functional support to SAPS.

-Turning to its own needs, SITA is inviting bids for the planning, design, supply, installation and configuration to upgrade its core switches at its Pretoria headquarters and regional offices, with maintenance and support for five years. This is required to improve efficiency, security and reliability.

-SITA is also calling for the provision of off-site backup storage services, including collection and delivery of backup media. SITA Western Cape is rendering backup and offsite storage services nationally to its clients via a third-party supplier, to provide secured storage facilities for media cassettes to be stored, including daily, weekly and monthly rotations at clients’ discretion.

-Finally, the agency is re-advertising its transversal tender for a panel of service providers for the design, supply, installation, maintenance and support of network cabling infrastructure, solar solution and the related infrastructure products limited to server rooms for SITA. Originally published in June, the re-published tender will have a compulsory briefing session on 23 September and a final closing date of 30 September.

-The Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and infrastructure wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a cyber security intrusion prevention and vulnerability management solution. The solution will serve an organisation with 1 500 employees and 300 critical network devices in its environment. The department notes the solution must include a robust firewall component, threat and vulnerability scanning tools, real-time monitoring, alerting mechanisms, and ongoing support and maintenance services.

New tenders

Gauteng Provincial Legislature

A service provider is sought to install, configure and maintain the legislature’s network security and architecture for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: GPL008/2025

Information: Vhukhudo Letshokota, Tel: 011 498 5555, E-mail: VLetshokota@gpl.gov.za

Closing date: 16 October 2024

­Tags: Services, professionals services, security, networking, IT architecture, network security

Transnet

Proposals are invited for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, configuration and integration of all equipment, software and databases for a HD IP surveillance system. The entire installation shall function as a single integrated system at the Transnet engineering plant in Koedoespoort for 18 months.

Compulsory briefing: 19 September

Tender no: TE24-KDS-5GC-11128

Information: Naomi Jordaan, Tel: 051 408 2268, E-mail: Naomi.Jordaan@transnet.net

Closing date: 4 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, surveillance, high-definition, internet protocol, databases, security

Department of Public Works

The national department is advertising for the upgrading of server infrastructure with maintenance and support services for its data centres for 36 months.

Tender no: H24/005GS

Information: Phuti, Tel: 012 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za

Closing date: 8 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, services, servers, data centres, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to procure 23 Cisco routers for SAPS sites in Limpopo.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2999-2024

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: 015 291 8012, E-mail: pitsi.mashamaite@sita.co.za

Closing date: 8 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, routers

SITA also wants to appoint a service provider for the supply of BPM software – including installation, configuration and customisation of the solution – with software maintenance, training, training technical and functional support to SAPS for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2998-2024

Information: Lungile Sibiya, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: lungile.sibiya@sita.co.za

Closing date: 7 October 2024

­Tags: Software, BPM, business process management, software development, services, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

Bids are invited for the planning, design, supply, installation and configuration to upgrade SITA core switches at its Pretoria headquarters and regional offices, with maintenance and support for five years.

Tender no: RFB 3001/2024

Information: Siyasanda Ngcondolo, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: Siyasanda.Ngcondolo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 7 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, switches, services, support and maintenance

Off-site backup storage is also sought for 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2995/2024

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: 012 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za

Closing date: 4 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, storage, backup, services, security

SITA is also re-advertising its transversal tender for a panel of service providers for the design, supply, installation, maintenance and support of network cabling infrastructure, solar solution and the related infrastructure products limited to server rooms for SITA for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFA 2168/2024 Re-Publication

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: 012 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za

Closing date: 8 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance, solar

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a cyber security intrusion prevention and vulnerability management solution as per its specifications.

Tender no: SCMU5-24/25-0093

Information: Ntsikelelo Mazinyo, Tel: 040 602 4188, E-mail: ntsikelelo.mazinyo@ecdpw.gov.za

Closing date: 2 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility

Request for information

National Treasury

Information is requested on a government marketplace (e-commerce) solution for National Treasury.

Tender no: RFI002-2024

Information: SCM team, Tel: 012 315 5918, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 27 September 2024

­Tags: Software, marketplace, e-commerce