Top ICT tenders: National Treasury’s Smart Meter Project to get dashboard

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s delivery of his third National Budget has resulted in a lull on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, as government departments take the time to understand how their budget allocations will be impacted by spending cuts.

Meanwhile, the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) is focused on enhancing the monitoring, analysis and management of National Treasury’s Smart Meter Grant Project (SMG). Sanedi has been appointed as the implementing agent for the smart electricity meter rollout project.

In the tender document, the organisation explains that the SMG project is a strategic initiative aimed at modernising electricity management across South African municipalities through the large-scale rollout of smart electricity meters.

“This project seeks to enhance energy-efficiency, improve billing accuracy, and enable real-time monitoring of electricity usage for both municipalities and consumers,” it says.

A key component of the initiative is the development of an integrated API platform for which it is inviting proposals. This dashboard should be designed to consolidate and standardise reporting from multiple service providers and municipalities.

“By enabling seamless data integration and centralised access to critical insights, the project will support more informed decision-making, operational transparency and improved service delivery within the national energy sector,” Sanedi explains.

The dashboard should be robust, scalable and capable of supporting 250 000 meter points, Sanedi specifies. It must be able to integrate data from various sources to provide a comprehensive view of electricity and water smart metering consumption, municipal financial accounting and Eskom supplier billing.

Key deliverables include the development of a unified platform, seamless support and integration for each service provider, financial and vending systems, and effective project management throughout the development phase. The project will be based on an annual licensing model, calculated per meter point, to ensure the long-term sustainability and support of the platform.

“This dashboard will serve as a critical tool for monitoring, analysing and managing energy and water consumption, with seamless integration into the financial operations,” Sanedi believes.

Only service providers accredited on SITA's RFB 740 transversal contract, registered under the Limpopo province, will be considered for this bid. The department notes the replacement programme is critical as most of its officials are still using obsolete laptops.

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metropolitan is calling for the supply, install and maintenance of an audit electronic working paper solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 273G/2024/25

Information: SCM department, E-mail: Finance.Tenders@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 23 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, audit, working paper

Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, Limpopo

The provincial department is advertising for the supply and delivery of 310 laptop computers.

Tender no: PUDP 807

Information: Matome Makwela, Tel: 015 295 1267, E-mail: makwelam@dtcs.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 13 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, computing, laptops, mobility

The department also requires the supply and delivery of 100 desktop printers.

Tender no: PUDP 808

Information: Matome Makwela, Tel: 015 295 1267, E-mail: makwelam@dtcs.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 13 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, printing, imaging

State Security Agency

Companies with the necessary SAP skills are invited to apply for affiliation with the SSA.

Compulsory briefing: 30 May

Tender no: SSA/10023243

Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: 012 426 2331, E-mail: Nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za

Closing date: 6 June 2025

­­Tags: Software

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority is calling for the supply of support and maintenance services for IBM hardware for two years.

Tender no: TPL/2024/04/0003/63385/RFP

Information: Fezeka Nkosikhethile Mhlongo, Tel: 031 816 9888, E-mail: Fezeka.Mhlongo@transnet.net

Closing date: 5 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, services, support and maintenance

South African National Energy Development Institute

Sanedi invites proposals for the supply and delivery of an integrated project customised dashboard, reporting system, field verification and audit process tool for the National Treasury smart metering project (RT29-2024) for 36 months.

Tender no: BID0125

Information: SCM Department, Tel: 011 038 4300, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za

Closing date: 13 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, dashboard, reporting, analytics, audit, smart metering

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro wishes to procure forensic investigations case management software, with configuration, licensing, maintenance and support for 36 months.

Tender no: 31944-1K

Information: Senzo Ngesi, Tel: 031 322 8243, E-mail: Senzo.ngesi@durban.gov.za

Closing date: 20 June 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, forensic investigation management, software licensing, support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A professional service provider is sought for the provision of on-demand strategic support, monitoring and evaluation support and integration facilitation between the National Treasury Cities Support Programme and the National Development Partnership Programme.

Compulsory briefing: 2 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP040/2025

Information: Katlego Leshokgoto, Tel: 011 313 3438, Email: Katlegoscm@dbsa.org

Closing date: 18 June 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, professional services, consulting

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to procure a three-year maintenance and support agreement for the remote environmental management systems for SITA.

Tender no: RFB 3095-2025

Information: Mpfareleni Muneri, Tel: 012 367 3951, E-mail: Mpfareleni.Muneri@sita.co.za

Closing date: 13 June 2025

­­Tags: Services, support and maintenance, remote environmental management, software

Department of Agriculture, Eastern Cape

The coastal department requires supply and delivery of 162 bulk laptops for extension and advisory services.

Tender no: BID NO: SCMU08-25/26-0048

Information: Nomapha, Tel: 071 331 8622, E-mail: Nomapha.Mfunda@drdar.gov.za

Closing date: 6 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, computing, laptops, mobility