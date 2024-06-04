Top ICT tenders: Parliament calls for devices, mobile network services

Parliament has issued a call to mobile network operators to supply devices and services.

With election matters still front of mind for the public and private sectors, it’s unsurprising that National Treasury’s eTender Portal is yet to show a recovery.

While the country waits for the outcome of coalition talks between political parties, Parliament is preparing to ensure members will be properly equipped, with a call to mobile network operators for devices and services.

“Parliament is an information-driven institution and is highly reliant on available and accessible information to carry out its mandate. This reliance necessitates the use of information communication technologies, which include mobile devices, tablet, laptop, voice and data services to access information anywhere, anytime. In addition, these technologies support and enhance Parliamentary business processes and timely decision-making,” it says in the tender document.

The request is split into nine requirements, including packaged voice and data contracts; a variety of specified mobile and computing devices, SIM cards and accessories, as well as extended warranties and insurance; premium enterprise services for executives; voice packages; data packages and associated corporate management services; technical support services; account management services; value-added services; and “social responsibility”, which it describes as collaborating with Parliament to extend the transactional relationship to a transformative relationship by contributing to the institution’s efficiencies and cost savings.

A closer look at the documentation reveals Parliament is specifying a range of Apple and Samsung mobile phones and devices. When it comes to laptops, operators are expected to provide either Windows or Apple laptops, with a minimum of Intel Core i5 processors.

Mobile phones will be supported by unlimited voice, with an average of 50GB to 100GB contracts; SIM-only and tablet contracts must receive 20GB data top-up packages; and laptop packages are to receive 5GB data top-up packages.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom is looking for an integrated governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management tool or platform. The utility notes its current GRC landscape consists of a multitude of applications and software subscriptions, which has resulted in a lack of integrity in its reporting, as well as a lack of integrated reporting, as required by the Public Finance Management Act and King IV.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to procure Cibecs software, maintenance and support for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. The agency notes the software is used to do backups of some officials’ notebooks.



SITA is also advertising for wireless network access points and network switches for the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlement’s regional offices in Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Sara Baartman/Nelson Mandela Metro. The scope of work includes procurement of 21 additional licences for the new regional office wireless access points and 200 additional wireless access licences for endpoint devices on the network access server.



The South African Social Security Agency invites proposals for the supply of Microsoft Outlook e-mail signature management software licences, including support, through a limited bidding process. The agency is currently utilising Exclaimer for Microsoft Outlook signatures, but support for this solution will come to an end in September. It notes it’s in the process of implementing Microsoft 365, so the proposed software should be compatible with Microsoft 365 Outlook.



Sentech wishes to appoint a preferred service provider for the supply of two x 36MHz C-band space segment capacity. The company notes the requirements are intended to support its analogue TV, FM radio and digital TV networks, using C-band space segment capacity, to distribute these services to terrestrial transmitter sites across South Africa.



The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is inviting bids for network, server and end-user device support services. SARS notes the request does not include the transformation of the technologies or services related to the support of its network, server and end-user devices. However, during the anticipated term, developments may occur, including technologies to manage such environments, and this requires that SARS maintains a flexible approach in contracting service provider(s) so it can take advantage of these developments and ensure the support methods and processes keep abreast of developments in this field.



In a second advertisement, SARS is calling for network carrier and infrastructure services. The primary objective is to provide for the delivery, continuity and cost-effectiveness of its data carrier (WAN), voice carrier and unified communication platform services, says SARS. As such, it has sought to simplify the definition of the services by specifying the requirements, as far as possible, without specifying the detail of the underlying technologies.



The North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism is looking for an independent, professional and suitably-qualified service provider to develop and maintain an integrated North-West electronic biodiversity permit administration system. The online system will be owned and operated by the provincial government, to register and issue various biodiversity permits, as mandated by national and provincial legislation.



The South African National Space Agency requires the services of an established and reputable telecommunications company to provide global IP transit internet connection breakout from Teraco Isando. The internet link is required to provide data transfer services and deliver direct, highly-reliable and quality internet connectivity around the world. Two 10G ports will be required for the primary and secondary (failover link) for automatic failover.



New tenders

Eskom

The utility invites proposals for an integrated governance, risk and compliance management tool/platform over seven years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2541CX

Information: Naledi Lekoto, Tel: 011 800 2776, E-mail: lekotonk@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 15 July 2024

­Tags: Software, governance, risk management, compliance, GRC

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to procure Cibecs software, maintenance and support for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2709/2022

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 073 654 3133, E-mail: Konwaba.Mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 27 June 2024

­Tags: Software, cloud computing, security, services, support and maintenance

SITA is also advertising for wireless network access points and network switches for the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlement regional office.

Tender no: RFB 2859-1-2023

Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: 066 271 2662, E-mail: thembeka.mdwara@sita.co.za

Closing date: 17 June 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, wireless, switches, wireless access points

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals for the supply of Microsoft Outlook e-mail signature management software licences, including support for three years, through a limited bidding process.

Tender no: SASSA:03-24-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: 012 400 2412, E-mail: ExclaimerBid@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 25 June 2024

­Tags: Software, e-mail, signature, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Parliament is advertising for the provision of a variety of mobile communication devices and value-added network services.

Tender no: B6/2024

Information: Ntobeko, Tel: 021 403 8374, E-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za

Closing date: 14 June 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, cellular, hardware, mobile, devices, value-added network services

Sentech

The organisation wishes to appoint a preferred service provider for the supply of two x 36MHz C-band space segment capacity for a three-year period.

Tender no: SENT/014/2024-25

Information: Norman or Amukelani, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 21 June 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, satellite, broadcasting

South African Revenue Service

SARS invites bids for network, server and end-user device support services.

Compulsory briefing: 10 June

Compulsory price templates workshop: 11 June – Microsoft Teams. Meeting ID: 314 491 080 107 Passcode: nCtseq

Tender no: RFP 03/2024

Information: Tender office, Tel: 012 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 5 July 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, end-user devices, servers, services, support and maintenance

The organisation is also advertising for network carrier and infrastructure services.

Compulsory price templates workshop: 4 June

Tender no: RFP 02/2024

Information: Tender office, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 27 June 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, networking, wide area network, voice, unified communications, services

Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, North West

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and maintain an integrated North-West electronic biodiversity permit administration system for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 June

Tender no: DEDECT 01/2024

Information: Aobakwe Mabogole, Tel: 018 388 1618, E-mail: amabogole@nwpg.gov.za

Closing date: 21 June 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, permit administration

South African National Space Agency

Bids are invited for the provision of global IP transit internet connection services for a three-year period.

Tender no: SO/075/05/2024

Information: SCM Department, Tel: 012 334 5000, E-mail: spaceops-scm@sansa.org.za

Closing date: 27 June 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, global IP transit