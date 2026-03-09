Top ICT tenders: Postbank looks to digital channels

Postbank wants to modernise its digital banking capability.

The post-budget dip continues this week with little on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal to excite the ICT industry. However, activity is likely to climb again towards the end of the month as national and provincial departments prepare to take advantage of new financial allocations available to them from 1 April.

In contrast, Postbank is getting a jump on the new financial year by advertising for a ready-to-use integrated modern banking system (IMBS) with some customisation.

“Postbank is currently an issuer bank and wishes to diversify the instruments given to customers to facilitate their payment transaction by providing digital channels which will feature additional products customers can use to transact, receive services and support,” it explains.

The bank expects the IMBS to modernise its digital capabilities, strengthen payments infrastructure, enhance customer experience, reduce reliance on third-party providers by way of insourcing with limited approved levels of support from service providers, and support compliance with SARB, among other regulators, and AGSA requirements.

The solution is expected to have a shelf-life of 10 years, as the bank says it does not plan to undergo a major change programme anytime soon. However, minor upgrades will be tolerated within the first five years of the solution being in production, it adds.

Maintenance and support of the solution will be required for at least the first two years of the solution being in production.

“For the 10-year shelf-life of the solution, Postbank reserves the right to own the solution through a once off purchase with two years of maintenance and support commencing as soon as the solution is implemented in production, or through a subscription licence of up to 10 years, also with maintenance and support of at least the first two years of the solution being implemented in the production environment,” it says.

In its tender documentation, the bank states it is looking for a unified, modular, API‑driven IMBS platform that:

Modernises its digital banking capability.

Replaces legacy switching, issuing and channel systems.

Enhances customer onboarding, customer service, compliance and product delivery.

Enhances customer experience through user-friendly UI/ UX designs.

Provides a scalable foundation for future core‑banking evolution.

The procurement of the full solution will be done in phases, with the first phase providing the minimum viable product (MVP 1) and the second or last phase comprising the rest of the required modules to complete the IMBS solution, it states.

Postbank will hold a compulsory briefing on 19 March over Microsoft Teams, before submissions close on 6 April.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The National Research Foundation (NFR) is re-advertising for the supply and delivery of data storage and processing servers for the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory. The NRF explains the MeerKAT Extension project is expected to significantly increase the telescope’s demand for storage and processing, due to the increase in the number of receptors and increase in resolution. This tender is for the supply and delivery of additional processing servers and storage for the commissioning of the MeerKAT and MeerKAT extension projects, it says.

The Department of Labour wishes to appoint a service provider to supply contact centre solution services to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). The department explains the contact centre operations have been outsourced since 2020. Now, it says, it is necessary for the contact centre to be insourced to strengthen POPIA compliance, improve first call resolution, and embed Batho Pele principles more consistently across client interactions. The tender documentation reveals the UIF’s technology infrastructure will continue to be outsourced to ensure access to industry-leading tools, high availability and rapid scalability for people and technology. This includes telephony, CRM, omni-channel platforms, workforce management and quality assurance systems.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is inviting bids for the procurement of a penetration testing solution for itself with support and maintenance. The agency explains that as cyber threats become more sophisticated and frequent, traditional security measures are often insufficient to protect its assets. Regular penetration testing is crucial for identifying potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors. The solution will allow it to be proactive in enhancing its security posture by identifying security flows in systems and applications before going live or into production, it says.

SITA also wishes to appoint a service provider for the procurement and supply of WAN equipment. The agency explains that it is assisting the Department of Police in the process of refreshing its network equipment.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is looking for a service provider to configure and implement disaster recovery of its electronic document management system (EDMS) using SITA transversal contract RFB 1183. The department explains the EDMS is a critical business system that stores and manages electronic documents and workflows. Any downtime or data loss can result in regulatory non-compliance, productivity loss and reputational damage, it says. Currently, the department does not have a dedicated disaster recovery solution for the EDMS, leaving it exposed to operational, compliance and reputational risks.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is inviting proposals for the provision and implementation of a cloud-based contact centre solution. This must centralise and manage all customer interactions, including voice, e-mail, instant messaging, chat, social media, and digital messaging and instant communication (SMS). This solution will eliminate the need for on-premises hardware and infrastructure, providing greater flexibility, scalability and remote accessibility, it says. It must offer key features, such as automatic call distribution, interactive voice response, real-time analytics and seamless integration with customer relationship management systems.

The Department of Defence wishes to secure an outsourced service provider for rendering of internet services at the Central Procurement Service Centre in Pretoria. The request includes the supply of access points, network data points, switches and setup, as well as a symmetrical, contention low theoretical uncapped 1Gbps CE BIA.

Broadband Infraco is inviting interested entities to form a strategic partnership with itself for the commercialisation of its network infrastructure and services. This commercialisation aims to ensure the company’s optic fibre network infrastructure, points of presence and provision of high-capacity managed services are fully utilised, commercially available, generate revenue and sustainable.This includes developing and deploying fibre networks for businesses and homes; setting up partnerships with fibre network operators, internet service providers to resell BBI network services; co-invest in opportunities to deploy for optical fibre cables; and implementing commercialisation strategies that focus on the unique benefits of fibre, it says.

The Electoral Commission is calling for a functional software audit of the 2026 Local Government Elections results system, with a view of establishing an independent assessment and report on the functional soundness and data integrity of the system. What’s more, the IEC says that as part of its preparations for this year’s local elections, it has commenced with a project to enhance the results system, incorporating a number of business requirements and lessons learnt from the previous elections.

New tenders

National Research Foundation

The organisation is re-advertising for the supply and delivery of data storage and processing servers.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SCTS//38/2025-26

Information: SARAO tender enquiries, Tel: 021-506-7300, E-mail: tender-enquiries@sarao.ac.za

Closing date: 2 April 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, storage, servers

Department of Labour

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide contact centre solution services to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 March – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 370 120 780 791 18, Passcode: aM72fy7u

Tender no: UIF5/25/26

Information: Bongane Chamo, Tel: 012-337-1414, E-mail: bongane.chamo@labour.gov.za

Closing date: 30 March 2026

­­­­Tags: services, contact centre, call centre

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the procurement of a penetration testing solution for SITA SOC with support and maintenance for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3219/2025 _ ERP No 174011

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: 012-482-2754, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za

Closing date: 31 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, security, penetration testing

SITA also wishes to appoint a service provider for the procurement and supply of WAN equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3202/2025

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie, Tel: 012-482-2034, E-mail: Bongi.Mochalatjie@sita.co.za

Closing date: 31 March 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, networking, WAN, wide-area network

Postbank SOC

The financial services organisation is calling for the acquisition and implementation of a ready to use (with some customisation) integrated modern banking system.

Compulsory briefing: 19 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP No. 03/20/25-26

Information: Wilfred Vusi Maditsi, Tel: 076-706-9269, E-mail: Vusi.Maditsi@Postbank.co.za

Closing date: 6 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software development, fintech, banking

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

A service provider is sought to configure and implement disaster recovery of the department’s electronic document management system for six months using SITA transversal contract RFB 1183.

Tender no: DFFE-SITA005 (25/26)

Information: SCM official, Tel:012-399-9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 30 March 2026

­­Tags: software, disaster recovery, electronic document management system, EDMS

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is inviting proposals for the provision and implementation of a cloud-based contact centre solution for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 March – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: SCMN002/2025-26

Information: Zuki Tsetswa, Tel: 087-500-9380, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za

Closing date: 27 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, cloud computing, contact centre

Department of Defence

The department wishes to secure an outsourced service provider for rendering of internet services for 36 months at the Central Procurement Service Centre, Pretoria.

Compulsory briefing: 11 March

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-401-2025

Information: Technical: Sargent D Msiza, Tel: 012-649-6672. General: CPSC, Tel: 012-649-6642, E-mail: mmantwa.mmekwa@dod.mil.za

Closing date: 26 March 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP

Broadband Infraco SOC

Interested entities are invited to form a strategic partnership with Broadband Infraco for the commercialisation of its network infrastructure and services for five years.

Notes: Supply fully completed and signed reseller agreement; comprehensive value proposition on the proposed strategic partnership; valid tax clearance certificate; if foreign, provide all the required compliance documents; and regulatory compliance (like ICASA licences, etc).

Tender no: INF/TEN: 02032026

Information: Terence Manzini, Tel:011-235-1800, E-mail: Terence.Manzini@Infraco.co.za

Closing date: 31 March 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, networking, services

Electoral Commission

The IEC is calling for an audit of its results system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 March – Zoom, Link

Tender no: IEC/ICT-03/2026

Information: Yash Sookan, Tel:012-622-5700, E-mail: sookany@elections.org.za

Closing date: 27 March 2026

­­Tags: services, consulting, professional services, software