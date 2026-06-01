Top ICT tenders: Postbank looks to mobile network operators

Postbank seeks a panel of mobile network operators to provide mobile data network connectivity services (Image source: 123RF)

Activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal is beginning to pick up again, with proactive municipalities preparing for new budgets that come into play in July.

It’s not all about grass root levels this week, however, as government departments and state-owned entities are also pursuing technology requirements.

This week we focus on Postbank, which is advertising for a panel of mobile network operators ( MNOs ). These are sought to provide reliable, secure and scalable mobile data network connectivity services across Postbank sites nationally.

The financial service provider notes that limitations in current network coverage, particularly in remote and underserved areas, have resulted in intermittent connectivity challenges, which impact service delivery and operational efficiency.

“As a banking institution, Postbank requires robust and consistent network connectivity at its nationally distributed points-of-presence within retail sites to support the delivery of its products and services, including but not limited to card services, customer onboarding, transactional banking and future digital initiatives. Reliable mobile data services related to connectivity is therefore a critical enabler for efficient operations, regulatory compliance and enhanced customer experience,” it says.

While the immediate requirement includes support for existing Card Replacement Programme (CRP) sites across all nine provinces, the bank says this procurement is not limited to CRP. Instead, appointed MNOs will be expected to support a wide range of current and future Postbank services, including deployments at branches, offices, remote locations and any new sites as required.

The mobile data services are sought to enable and improve network coverage, enhance service reliability and introduce redundancy, thereby ensuring that at any given site of Postbank, the MNO with the strongest mobile data service signal is used to provide data service connectivity at that site.

“This will ensure Postbank reduces dependency on a single provider whose mobile data service connectivity may not be the strongest at a particular Postbank’s point-of-presence (retail site), and it will ensure continuous service delivery across all operational environments,” it adds.

This multi-operator approach will also support business continuity, ensuring critical banking services remain available across all locations.

While not part of the evaluation criteria, interested parties are required to confirm support for future messaging services capabilities. These include bulk SMS, USSD, network-initiated USSD, secure integrations, reporting and delivery status tracking, scalable messaging volumes and compliance with relevant regulatory and industry standards applicable to messaging services.

Postbank will not hold a briefing session for this tender. Submissions close at 16:30 on 29 June.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is calling for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution. The metro notes it has an employee base of 42 000, consisting of permanent, contract and temporary workers, and approximately 1.3 million external identities that make use of the city’s systems (E-Services). The main goal of this implementation is to protect sensitive enterprise systems, assets and information from unauthorised access or use, it says.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport is inviting bids for the provisioning of network equipment and cabling services. The department says it has 55 sites that house computer users, and these buildings or sites need to be connected to LAN to enable access to ICT systems to efficiently support business operations. The department, from time-to time, also changes office location and this requires ICT support to ensure sufficient network equipment to provide connectivity to the SITA network. The network’s ability to be scalable to accommodate the organisation’s growing technological needs is another determining factor, it says.

The Human Sciences Research Council wishes to appoint a service provider to provide strategic migration from VMware to H3C CAS. The council explains that recent developments in the acquisition of VMware by Broadcom necessitated a shift from VMware to an alternative virtualisation platform which can facilitate seamless management of its data centre infrastructure. It has identified the H3C Cloud Automation System as the strategic alternative. The migration services should ensure zero data loss, minimal downtime and full post-migration operational integrity.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is looking for a service provider to provide application implementation, hosting, support and maintenance of an existing information management system for waste tyre operations management. The prospective service provider must be registered on the SITA Transversal Contract RFB 1183-2022. The requirements are for service providers to submit bids for the evaluation and enhancement of the existing system, and the development of any new functionalities for a robust, user-friendly, and scalable waste tyre management system that accurately supports real-world operational processes; increases adoption through mobile accessibility and simplified workflows; provides real-time visibility of stock and transport across the value chain; and reduces administrative burden and supports regulatory compliance.

The Department of Agriculture wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and maintain an e-voucher mobile application and web-based module of the “online platform for producer support”. These aim to improve the distribution of subsidised inputs and support to targeted producers as the department works to revitalise and improve the ailing Extension and Advisory Services (EAS) for the agricultural sector in the country. One of the key challenges facing EAS is the lack of reliable and updated information to impart to producers as and when needed, the department explains.

The State Information Technology Agency is requesting bids for the procurement of 244 Adobe Acrobat Pro Edition licences for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness. The agency explains these licences are critical tools for the department as they are integral to various functions such as editing, design and document management. Furthermore, access to the software is needed for creating and editing PDF documents, encrypting, redacting and digitally signing PDF documents, a format commonly used in healthcare for sharing sensitive health information securely in compliance with privacy regulations.

SITA is also advertising for the procurement of a queue management system for the Western Cape Government. The system will not initially be linked to the WCG network, the agency says. Instead, it will be operating as a closed system, with access to the internet via a 4G router for software updates and reporting. The solution must add value to the citizen’s experience and provide a reliable way to measure citizen experience and provide metrics on the queuing process as well as recorded citizen feedback, the tender documentation states.

The Road Accident Fund seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for the delivery, configuration, implementation, maintenance and support of a cloud-based integrated medical management solution. The RAF says it currently lacks a comprehensive and integrated solution to effectively manage claimants’ medical treatment in detail. The medical management processes are primarily manual, which hinders efficiency and limits potential cost savings. The time-consuming application of NAPPI, tariff pricing, and clinical rules and protocols leads to inconsistent implementation, which prevents optimal medical cost reductions. The proposed solution must seamlessly integrate with existing RAF systems and relevant third-party platforms. It must also play a crucial role in advancing the pre-authorisation and case management frameworks, the fund says.

The Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) is looking for a service provider to deliver Microsoft 365 E5, Azure SQL database and Office 365 extra file storage services for the Municipal Finance Improvement Programme (MFIP) management unit. The objective is to ensure continuity of business-critical communication, collaboration, data management, security and compliance capabilities for the programme management unit and geographically dispersed technical advisors, it says.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is calling for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 June – in person and Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 252S/2025/26

Information: SCM Tenders, E-mail: SCM.Tenders21@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 2 July 2026

­­Tags: software, identity lifecycle management, services, security, support and maintenance

Department of Transport, Eastern Cape

Bids are invited for the provisioning of network equipment and cabling services 36 months.

Tender no: SCMU10–26/27–0005

Information: Akhona Mazwana, Tel:060-989-1701, E-mail: akhona.mazwana@ectransport.co.za

Closing date: 30 June 2026

­­Tags: hardware, networking

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC wishes to appoint a service provider to provide strategic migration from VMware to H3C CAS for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: HSRC/04/2026/27

Information: Portia Nyalungu, Tel:012-302-2128, E-mail: tenders@hsrc.ac.za

Closing date: 19 June 2026

­­Tags: software, cloud computing, cloud automation system, CAS, virtualisation, services

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

A service provider is sought to provide application implementation, hosting, support and maintenance of an existing information management system for waste tyre operations management for 36 months through the SITA transversal contract RFB 1183-2022.

Compulsory briefing: 11 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: DFFE-SITA004 (26-27)

Information: SCM officials, Tel:012-399-9892, E-mail: tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 29 June 2026

­­Tags: software, hosting, services, support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and maintain an e-voucher mobile application and web-based module of the “online platform for producer support”.

Compulsory briefing: 4 June

Note: The applicable preference point system for this bid is the 80/20 preference point system (all applicable taxes included).

Tender no: 5/2/2/1 (020) 2025-2026

Information: Motshidisi Sitali, Tel:012-312-9936, E-mail: MotshidisiS@nda.gov.za

Closing date: 22 June 2026

­­Tags: software, software development, application development, web development, services, support and maintenance

Postbank

The company intends to appoint a panel of mobile network operators for its card replacement project sites for three years.

Tender no: RFP No. 04/03/26-27

Information: Lihle Cindi, Tel:074-032-1111, E-mail: Lihle.Cindi@Postbank.co.za

Closing date: 29 June 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, mobile network operators

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are requested for the procurement of 244 Adobe Acrobat Pro Edition licences for the WCG Department of Health and Wellness for two years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3252/2026 (ERP NO 391014)

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel:021-442-8531, E-mail: Athini.Ndungane@sita.co.za

Closing date: 23 June 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing

SITA is also advertising for the procurement of a queue management system for the Western Cape Government.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3242-2026 / ERP NO 378012

Information: Nonhle Mkhwanazi, Tel:012-367-3383, E-mail: Nonhle.Mkhwanazi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 22 June 2026

­­Tags: software, queue management system, QMS

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for the delivery, configuration, implementation, maintenance and support of a cloud-based integrated medical management solution for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 June

Tender no: RAF/2026/00018

Information: Matome Ramathoka, Tel:012-649-2015, E-mail: matomer@raf.co.za

Closing date: 18 June 2026

­­­­Tags: software, cloud computing, medical management

Government Technical Advisory Centre

GTAC is looking for a service provider to deliver Microsoft 365 E5, Azure SQL database, and Office 365 extra file storage services for the MFIP programme management unit.

Tender no: TEN0000000077/GTAC004-2026-27

Information: Itumeleng Dave Likotsi, Tel: 012-315-5572, E-mail: itumeleng.likotsi@gtac.gov.za

Closing date: 17 June 2026

­­­­Tags: software, storage