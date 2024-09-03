Top ICT tenders: PRASA looks to tech strategy

PRASA is looking for vendors to assist it to develop its ICT operating model and resourcing strategy.

State-owned entities dominate this week’s offerings from National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with those in the software sector receiving favour.

While requests for quotations don’t typically make the weekly round-up, two such invitations from the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) show potential to have a significant impact on its future technology requirements.

In the first request, PRASA says it is looking for qualified and experienced vendors to assist it in the development of its ICT operating model and resourcing strategy.

“PRASA’s ICT strategic objectives over the next three years are to stabilise the current ICT operations, build internal and able capacity supported by strategic partners and ultimately expand a standardised and improved ICT service offering to the PRASA business community nationwide,” it says.

According to its documentation, the agency believes an ICT shared services operating model and resourcing strategy are pivotal to ensuring it has the right capabilities, both in-house and through strategic partnerships, to achieve its strategic goals.

While the published outline of its second request reads “development of the PRASA information analytics strategy and plan”, the documentation reveals a more in-depth requirement.

It calls for qualified suppliers to submit quotations for the development of a comprehensive information strategy and framework. This will include information architecture, technology roadmap, data governance plan and data management strategy.

Additionally, the vendor will be required to implement two use cases of the proposed architecture and data sources using Power BI and Azure technologies.

PRASA says it aims to become the leader in passenger transport solutions in the country by providing safe, reliable and affordable services.

“The strategic utilisation of data and information is crucial in achieving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience and ensuring sustainability. This RFQ seeks to establish a robust information strategy that aligns with PRASA's strategic objectives,” it explains.

Interested parties will need to act fast as submissions for both requests will need to be made by the 6 September deadline.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Transnet National Ports Authority is looking for a service provider to design, develop and implement a ports traffic management system, including support and maintenance. The authority notes it is currently faced with the challenges of traffic congestion due to operational inefficiencies and the lack of digital technologies and systems across the port system.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) invites bids for the maintenance, support and professional services for Cisco ACI data centre switching infrastructure. This infrastructure has been deployed for its critical clients, spanning between Centurion, Pretoria and Pietermaritzburg, for the purpose of simplifying, optimising and accelerating the network and application deployment.

SITA is also advertising the transversal contract for accreditation for the lease, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation solutions for the Free State Provincial Government. The contract seeks to enable the lease and procurement of different types of photocopiers and printers, and the outright purchase of paper shredders and fax machines with their associated services.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is re-advertising for a web-based dispute management system, with maintenance and support. The system will be hosted on the CCMA Azure cloud tenant under the ccma.org.za domain and should be accessible via mobile devices. This means the system components will be designed to resize with any mobile platform for ease of interaction and then from traditional PC platforms, which includes Windows and Mac environments.

Sentech wishes to appoint a service provider for enhancement of its information security management systems, security information and event management refresh and security operations centre. The company says its project approach is to ensure least impact migration in a parallel scenario.

The Department of Public Works is looking for a service provider or managing agent to manage repeater sites (cell masts) and related infrastructure on its behalf.

Eskom invites proposals for maintenance, support and professional services for its CyberArk privileged access management solution. The landscape includes a minimum of 40 000 users, 35 000 laptops and desktops, 6 500 servers and 60 critical applications.

Transnet closes the issue with a notice that it has extended its request for information on price benchmarking tools and related solutions. Originally advertised in July, the solutions are expected to enable the various operating divisions to establish a market-related price across local and international markets for various purposes. Included in the high-level strategic requirements is the ability to reduce procurement expenditure; understand the total cost of ownership relating to high spend goods and services; conduct due diligence analysis of a suppliers’ pricing during a tender process to determine if, for example, the supplier’s pricing is abnormally low; and support whether works, goods, or services are fit for purpose.

New quotation requests

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

A service provider is sought to develop an information analytics strategy and plan for the agency.

Tender no: 10353131

Information: Ali Maupa, Tel: 011 013 0169, E-mail: ali.maupa@prasa.com

Closing date: 6 September 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, analytics, information analytics

In a second request, PRASA invites quotations for the development of an ICT operating model and resourcing strategy.

Tender no: 10353134

Information: Ali Maupa, Tel: 011 013 0169, E-mail: ali.maupa@prasa.com

Closing date: 6 September 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting

New tenders

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to design, develop and implement a ports traffic management system, including support and maintenance for four years and six months.

Compulsory briefing: 9 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TNPA/2024/06/0018/69830/RFP

Information: Zandile Mhlongo, E-mail: TNPATenderenquiries1@transnet.net

Closing date: 8 October 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the procurement of maintenance, support, and professional services for Cisco ACI data centre switching infrastructure for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2919-2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: konwaba.mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 20 September 2024

­Tags: Hardware, switches, data centre, services, professional services, support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising the transversal contract for accreditation for the lease, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation solutions for the Free State Provincial Government (Free State Treasury).

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFA 2912/2024

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: 012 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za

Closing date: 23 September 2024

­Tags: Hardware, office automation, printing, imaging, shredders, services, support and maintenance

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA is re-advertising for a web-based dispute management system with maintenance and support for 18 months.

Compulsory briefing: 4 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CCMA/2024/04 (A)- ICT

Information: Patricia Seduoa, Tel: 011 377 6762, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za

Closing date: 20 September 2024

­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance

Sentech

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for information security management systems enhancement and SIEM refresh and SOC.

Compulsory briefing: 5 September – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 326 931 368 511, Passcode: dAEQ2y

Tender no: SENT/031/2024-25

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 20 September 2024

­Tags: Software, security, security information and event management, SIEM, security operations centre, SOC

Department of Public Works

The national department is looking for a service provider or managing agent to manage repeater sites (cell masts) and related infrastructure on its behalf for nine years and 11 months.

Tender no:H24/008PF

Information: Mulalo Mbedzi, Tel: 012 310 5211, E-mail: mulalo.mbedzi@dpw.gov.za

Closing date: 18 September 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, services

Eskom

Proposals are invited for privileged access management solution maintenance, support and professional services for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 September

Tender no: MWP2690CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 23 September 2024

­Tags: Software, services, security, privileged access management, support and maintenance

Request for information

Transnet

The state-owned entity has extended a July request for information on price benchmarking tools and related solutions.

Tender no: TCC/2024/07/0001/72152/RFI (Extension)

Information: Serole Boloko, Tel: 011 308 3258, E-mail: Serole.Boloko@transnet.net

Closing date: 30 September 2024

­Tags: Software, price benchmarking tool