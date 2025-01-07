Top ICT tenders: Prasa tackles ICT spend in 're-genesis'

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has issued a request for an ICT spend optimisation strategy. (Image source: Prasa)

It’s a slow start to 2025 on National Treasury’s eTender Portal as public sector procurement is yet to ramp up activity. However, there is still much that was advertised over the December break for the ICT sector to consider.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) takes the first tender headline of the year with a request for the development and execution of an ICT spend optimisation strategy and roadmap. While this is only a low-value request for quotation, the advertisement could have a widespread impact on the organisation’s spend in years to come.

The agency’s documentation reveals it is in the process of “re-genesis, re-establishing its services, and taking its rightful place in the mobility service in South Africa” and aims to leapfrog competition through digitisation and solid technology blocks. It hopes the optimisation strategy and roadmap will help it manage its existing ICT spend in order to afford its digital transformation journey.

The agency’s documentation reveals it is in the process of “re-genesis, re-establishing its services, and taking its rightful place in the mobility service in South Africa”.

“Prasa faces the challenging task of optimising its ICT spending to address both present demands and future needs. As the organisation seeks to modernise its infrastructure and deliver on its commitment to more reliable rail services, optimising ICT spend is a strategic imperative. However, achieving this requires balancing three critical areas: transparency into current ICT spend, optimisation of existing spend, and reinvesting savings to fuel future growth,” it says.

In a second invitation, Prasa is calling for advanced business application programming (ABAP) services for enhancements of current custom programs and development of new programs within its SAP Human Capital Management (HCM) and Materials Management (MM) environment.

The contracted resources will be required to work closely with the agency’s SAP support team and business representatives to understand the development requirements and to conduct testing on programs after development.

Finally, Prasa requires upgrades and software licenses for its integrated campus administration system (iCAS). This software is used by its rail division’s trains operations department for training and assessment of train drivers, metro-guards, yard officials, train control officers and for screening and assessing the section managers. The contract also includes migration of the latest iCAS version to the latest new infrastructure environment to eliminate risks associated with the old environment.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Limpopo’s Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is calling for the supply and delivery of 50 laptops and 100 all-in-one PCs. Interested parties must be registered and accredited by the State IT Agency’s RFB740 transversal contract to supply the Limpopo region.

The provincial department is also advertising for the license renewal of Cibecs Protection and Security Agent business professional as a service. The renewal should cover a total of 350 users/endpoints over a period of three years.

The South African Weather Service wishes to procure a high-performance computing system with storage and hierarchical storage management through outright purchase, leasing, or pay-as-you-use. SAWS has been using its current Cray XC30 high performance computer and Sonnexion Lustre File storage system for the past 10 years. This system has reached its full capacity and end of life. The utilisation of system has become inadequate for the organisation to perform its operational requirements and needs an urgent replacement, it says. The implementation and configuration of the new HPC is anticipated to be towards the end of June 2025.

Sentech Limited intends to appoint a panel of service provider/s for the planning, supply, installation, and commissioning of unlicensed microwave links for a period of three years. The tender’s mandatory eligibility criteria stipulate that the equipment provided must be able to perform at a minimum capacity of 250Mbps full duplex at 15km.

Special Investigation Unit is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced service provider to develop a data warehouse system with data analytics functionality to meet its data and information storage, processing, management, and governance needs. The organisation notes it gathers data from multiple national, provincial, and local government departments, as well as various state-owned enterprises, municipalities, and municipal entities. Accordingly, a sophisticated data warehousing solution is essential to accommodate all data sources and formats, enabling the SIU to make informed decisions and enhance its strategic initiatives in the anti-corruption sector.

The State Information Technology Agency invites bids for the procurement, installation and configuration of a network management system for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. The agency notes the department has recently upgraded its network infrastructure and this needs to be monitored and managed to ensure that the network operates securely and proficiently to provide the support staff with network visibility and ensure comprehensive reporting. The entire network infrastructure is configured with Huawei equipment, it adds.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development closes the issue with a request to lease telephone management and switchboard systems for the offices of the Registrar of Deeds in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape. The contracts will run for a period of 12 months respectively.

New tenders

Department of Sport Arts and Culture, Limpopo

The provincial department requires supply and delivery of laptops and all-in-one PCs.

Compulsory briefing: 14 January.

Tender no: DSAC2024/25-B9

Information: R Kganakga, Tel: 015 284 4136, E-mail: kganakgar@sac.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 January 2025

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Laptops

Bids are also invited for the license renewal of Cibecs Protection and Security Agent business professional as a service.

Compulsory briefing: 15 January.

Tender no: DSAC2024/25-B10

Information: R Kganakga, Tel: 015 284 4136, E-mail: kganakgar@sac.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 January 2025

Tags: Software, Security, Software licensing, Software-as-a-service

South African Weather Service

SAWS wishes to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through outright purchase, leasing, or pay-as-you-use options.

Compulsory briefing: 13 January – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 346 390 600 299, Passcode: h6wh9qx3.

Tender no: SAWS-411/24

Information: Zandile Nzula, Tel: 012 367 6212, E-mail: Zandile.Nzula@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 31 January 2025

Tags: Hardware, Software, Computing, High-performance computing, HPC, Hierarchical storage management, HSM

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Quotations are requested for the development and execution of an ICT spend optimisation strategy and roadmap.

Tender no: 10353119,001

Information: Ali Maupa, Tel: 011 013 0169, E-mail: ali.maupa@prasa.com.

Closing date: 22 January 2025

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

The agency is also calling for SAP Human Capital Management and Materials Management enhancements through advanced business application programming (ABAP) development.

Tender no: HO/ICT/10353099/12/2024/2

Information: Lulama Lufundo, Tel: 012 748 7221, E-mail: llufundo@prasa.com.

Closing date: 24 January 2025

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Human capital management, HCM, Materials management, MM, ABAP, Advanced business application programming Prasa requires an integrated campus administration system (ICAS).

Tender no: HO/ICT/10355614/12/2024

Information: Lulama Lufundo, Tel: 012 748 7221, E-mail: llufundo@prasa.com.

Closing date: 24 January 2025

Tags: Software, Integrated campus administration system, ICAS

Sentech Limited

The state-owned entity wishes to appoint a panel of service provider/s for the planning, supply, installation, and commissioning of unlicensed microwave links for a period of three (3) years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 January – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Bidders who wish to participate in the briefing session must send a request via e-mail to tendera@sentech.co.za before the end of business on the 15 January 2025. Bidders can register and submit their proposal to Sentech e-Tender Portal at https://tenders.sentech.co.za. Bidders who submit their proposals physically, to ensure that bid submission register is completed and sign during the submission. Late bids will not be accepted. E-mailed and faxed bids will not be accepted.

Tender no: SENT/062/2024-25

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 28 January 2025

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Services, Microwave links

Special Investigation Unit

A service provider is sought to develop a data warehouse with data analytics functionality to meet the data and information storage, processing, management, and governance needs of the SIU.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 January – Virtual, link to be posted on SIU website.

Tender no: RFP: 05/12/2024/ICT

Information: Ndivhuwo Mbedzi, Tel: 012 843 0078, E-mail: scm@siu.org.za.

Closing date: 28 January 2025

Tags: Hardware, Software, Data warehouse, Data analytics

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the procurement, installation and configuration of a network management system for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT).

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 January – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 3049/2024

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: 012 482 3114, E-mail: Donald.Selahle@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 30 January 2025

Tags: Networking, Network management system

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to lease telephone management and switchboard systems at the offices of the Registrar of Deeds: Free State, North West and Northern Cape, respectively for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: DLRRD (CRD-08) 2024/25

Information: Buti Matjila, Tel: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 January 2025

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Telephone management system, Switchboard