Top ICT tenders: Public works dept targets cell towers

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure seeks specialists to assist it to manage its telecoms towers.

A short week results in a quiet week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with municipalities providing the bulk of the opportunities available to the IT industry. The telecommunications sector, however, will be pleased to be strongly represented in last week’s top tenders.

While multiple opportunities present themselves, the mobile network players will be most interested in an advertisement from the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, which is looking to appoint a panel of service providers or managing agent and transaction advisor to manage repeater sites (cell masts), communications network infrastructure and related infrastructure.

In its tender documentation, the department notes it is entrusted to manage immovable state-owned assets which belong to the national government across the country.

“Ideally, these assets should be used to generate maximum revenue for the State; however, some of these assets are derelict, unutilised and pose danger to society,” is says.

In light of this, the department hopes to procure specialists that will assist it in the management of telecommunication towers, both existing and new.

The successful service providers will be expected to perform five key activities:

Generate alternative revenue from the portfolio through identifying and erecting communication tower or cell masts on news sites for leasing on a strictly carrier-neutral basis.

Assist in high-level management of the communications towers, cellular mast portfolio in respect of revenue generation for existing and new cellular sites and other telecoms infrastructure.

Enhance revenue generation on existing and new cell masts.

Audit all existing telecoms towers and related infrastructure with special attention given to arrears, unpaid services and lapsed contracts.

Create and implement an SMME development plan around mentorship and income generation.

Notably, this will include the removal of illegal cell mast structures and co-location of antennas, which the service provider will be expected to identify and report through an audit.

Interested parties have until 12 May to submit bids.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Sentech is looking for a service provider to supply, implement, integrate, train and support an operational support system (OSS) and information technology service management (ITSM) system to manage and support its broadband networks and ICT services. The scope includes integrating existing network elements, element managers and network management systems to avoid duplication of resources and streamline network management.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission invites proposals from qualifying service providers for the provision of a patent search tool. The commission notes South Africa currently employs a depository system to grant patent rights, which only requires applicants to comply with formality requirements of patent rights to accrue. Now it advocates for the introduction of a substantive search and examination system, under which patent applications must not only meet the formal requirements for patent rights to accrue, but also the invention claimed should be examined to determine if it meets the inherent patentability requirements.

The City of Cape Town is advertising for sophisticated and robust digital forensic tools and hardware to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of forensic investigations, specifically relating to the acquisition, analysing, handling and storing of digital evidence. Key components include forensic acquisition tools and/or software, eDiscovery software, specialised forensic software, and high-performance hardware, if needed. Additionally, the solution must include training and certification programmes to ensure the municipality's personnel are proficient in using the tools/solutions provided.

Services are also required in respect of maintenance of the municipality’s split cycle offset optimisation technique (Scoot)-based area traffic control system for adaptive control of traffic signals. The currently deployed ATC software was supplied by Swarco (previously known as Dynniq) and will not be replaced under this contract. Bidders are required to provide documentary evidence that they are authorised by Swarco to submit a bid for this section on Swarco’s behalf and are acting as a South African-based agent for the company.

Staying in the Western Cape, the provincial Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety requests proposals for the leasing of a smart digital mobile radio (DMR) handheld device solution to enhance communication capabilities for the Provincial Security Operations. The department notes two-way radio communication plays a pivotal role in its day-to-day operations, functioning as a cornerstone in management and safety, while also serving as a cost-effective means of improving overall communication dynamics.

Mossel Bay Municipality invites bids for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of scalable fibre internet services for its head office. The municipality has a single internet break out for all users located at the head office. Currently all remote offices and users working from home connect to head office through a radio link. No remote office has direct internet access.

The National Consumer Commission is calling for the provision or facilitation of a Microsoft open value agreement. The scope of work includes a combination of existing licences and add-ons.

Transnet wishes to establish an approved list of service providers for the supply, installation, commissioning, support and delivery of its national radio network modernisation on an “as and when required” basis. The transmission network consists mainly of fibre-optic cables installed on the overhead traction equipment across the country, although a small percentage is underground. The transmission network is used to connect relay rooms to facilitate the train authorisation systems, the condition assessment systems and radio networks (high sites). The capacity ranges from 155Mbps to 100Gbps.

The Midvaal Local Municipality wishes to appoint a panel of professional service providers to assist with implementations, enhancements, support and maintenance of the ICT environment.

New tenders

Sentech

A service provider is sought to supply, implement, integrate, train and support an OSS and ITSM system for broadband and ICT services for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-002-2025-26

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 7 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, operational support system, OSS, IT service management, ITSM, services, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited from qualifying services providers for the provision of a patent search tool.

Compulsory briefing: 8 May – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 336 899 988 245 9, Passcode: aH3Em777

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:02/2025/2026

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 26 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, search

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

The national department wishes to appoint a panel of service providers or managing agent and transaction advisor to manage repeater sites (cell masts), communications network infrastructure and related infrastructure for nine years and 11 months.

Note: This bid includes functionality, which will be scored out of 100. Bidders must obtain a minimum of 70% to be considered for this tender.

Tender no: H25/001PF

Information: Mulalo Mbedzi, Tel: 012 310 5211, E-mail: mulalo.mbedzi@dpw.gov.za

Closing date: 12 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, cell masts, hardware, site management

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metropolitan is advertising for digital forensic tools and hardware.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 May – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 242S/2024/25

Information: Finance Tenders, E-mail: Finance.Tenders@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 19 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, hardware, security, forensics, digital forensics

Services are also required in respect of maintenance of the municipality’s area traffic control Scoot system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 May – hybrid

Tender no: 249S/2024/25

Information: SCM Tenders, E-mail: SCM.Tenders24@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 26 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, support and management

Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Western Cape

The provincial department requests proposals for the leasing of a DMR handheld device solution for 36 months.

Tender no: POCS 01 -2025-2026

Information: Esethu Makanda, Tel: 021 483 6324, E-mail: Esethu.Makanda@westerncape.gov.za

Closing date: 12 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, digital mobile radio, hardware, handheld mobile radio

Mossel Bay Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of scalable fibre internet services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TDR138/2024/2025

Information: Sibusiso Nondoda, Tel: 044 606 5000, E-mail: snondoda@mosselbay.gov.za

Closing date: 23 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, fibre, internet, internet service provider, ISP

National Consumer Commission

The commission requires a provision of Microsoft licences agreement for 36 months.

Tender no: NCC/01/2025/2026

Information: Teboho Kanapi, Tel: 012 065 1995, Email: T.Kapani@thencc.org.za

Closing date: 9 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing

Transnet

The state-owned company wishes to establish an approved list of service providers for the supply, installation, commissioning, support and delivery of national radio network modernisation for three years on an “as and when required” basis.

Compulsory briefing: 25 April

Tender no: HOAC VAR 52088

Information: Alex Baloyi, Tel: 011 584 1425, E-mail: Alex.Baloyi@transnet.net

Closing date: 9 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, radio, services, support and maintenance

Midvaal Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality wishes to appoint a panel of professional service providers to assist with implementations, enhancements, support and maintenance of the ICT environment on an as and when required basis from 1 July 2025 until 30 June 2028.

Tender no: 8/2/5/139RE (2025-2028)

Information: SCM, Tel: 016 360 7453, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za

Closing date: 16 May 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, telecommunications, services, professional services, support and maintenance