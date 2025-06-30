Top ICT tenders: RAF to upgrade SAP as part of transformation

The Road Accident Fund seeks to upgrade its SAP ECC 6.0 landscape to SAP S/4HANA platform.

It’s a somewhat low-key week for the ICT industry on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, despite the appearance of the Department of Defence and two provincial education departments.

However, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) grabs attention with its announcement that it wishes to comprehensively upgrade its SAP ECC 6.0 landscape to the SAP S/4HANA platform. This critical initiative demands adherence to SAP's recommended roadmap and best practices for upgrade and migration, it says.

The advertisement follows reports last week that the Legal Practice Council had briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the status of the RAF and medico-legal claims against the state. This revealed that system errors and dysfunction at the fund had resulted in erroneous payments of R350 million to 101 law firms in 2021.

In the tender documentation, the fund reveals it has commenced its transformation journey, which began with the approval of the 2020–2025 strategy. One of the strategy's focus areas is ‘system modernisation’ which strives to improve the RAF’s service delivery to its internal and external stakeholders by introducing cutting-edge technology.

The RAF’s technology and digital division has adopted a cloud-based strategy, with current on-premises solutions being moved to the cloud.

The RAF’s current landscape is SAP ERP EHP8, SP19, on an Oracle 19G database, it says. This configuration means a Unicode conversion is not required for this upgrade project, it says. Bidders should note the HCM is highly-customised. Furthermore, the existing system utilises an enhanced CVI cockpit tool for customer vendor integration activities.

“This upgrade will modernise the enterprise solutions, providing a robust, scalable and efficient platform with best-in-class functionalities and regulatory compliance. Replacing our end-of-life SAP system and infrastructure is critical to the project as this will reduce costs, enable new capabilities (reduced sign-on, SAP Fiori, SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors), and drive significant improvements in business performance,” it says.

In a second request for proposals, the RAF is calling for the supply and implementation of a cloud-based e-mail security solution.

“RAF recognises the ever-evolving cyber threats that use e-mail infrastructure as a primary entry point into organisations. In line with the cloud migration strategy and the need to address the evolving cyber security landscape and the changing nature of network access, the technology and digital security unit seeks to invest in a cloud-based e-mail security solution,” it explains.

The RAF currently uses Microsoft Exchange Online to safeguard it against e-mail-based threats. Key e-mail security requirements include protection against known and unknown attacks, business e-mail compromise, phishing, targeted attacks, account takeovers, ransomware and unauthorised data loss, among others. The current solution does not fully cater to RAF's requirements and therefore there is a need to deploy a fully-fledged cloud-based e-mail security solution.

The proposed solution's management engine or portal must be deployed and delivered as a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution and must have capabilities to safeguard RAF e-mail users, both from a pre-delivery and post-delivery perspective. The solution must also integrate with the RAF’s Microsoft Sentinel Security Information and Events Management system, Microsoft Exchange Online and Active Directory.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Defence wishes to outsource its website development, hosting and maintenance. The specifications include website design and user experience; content management system; complaints submission portal integration; user registration and access control; security and data protection; search engine optimisation; and hosting and maintenance.

The Border Management Authority is inviting accredited service providers to submit proposals for the design, development and implementation of an integrated document and records management system with file plan and workflow capabilities. The aim of the project is to enhance document and records management, streamline workflows, improve efficiency and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, it says.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is advertising for the provision of planning, design, supply, installation and configurations to upgrade its access switches at its Pretoria headquarters and regional offices with maintenance and support. The agency notes its current access switches have reached end of life and support warranty. The project presents an opportunity to improve the performance of systems and stabilise the infrastructure.The agency is also inviting tenders for the upgrade and redesign of its local area network WiFi infrastructure with maintenance and support. The tender forms part of a large-scale project of hardware refreshment to replace WiFi infrastructure to all its offices in an effort to improve quality of service, availability and overall reliability.

Limpopo’s Department of Education wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct a data quality audit of the education management information system (EMIS) in 250 public and independent schools. The EMIS collects, processes, reports and disseminates education data and information to support planning, decision-making and the effective monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the education system in the province, the department says.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is inviting proposals for the provision of a 10Gbps managed bandwidth link from the Tshwane University of Technology in Mbombela to the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Pietermaritzburg. Due to increased vandalism, theft and other risks, the CSIR prefers underground fibre solutions, but overhead fibre solutions will be accepted if there are no underground fibre solutions available and/or affordable.

SITA returns to invite requests for accreditation for last-mile transmission links. Successful service providers will join a panel of accredited suppliers capable of delivering reliable and scalable last-mile transmission services to support SITA’s private electronic communication network and services for government. This includes providing connectivity from points of presence to government client premises on an as-needed basis.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education closes the issue with a request for information (RFI) on the provision of knowledge management, electronic records management, digitisation and performance systems. The RFI will help the department understand available technologies; assess vendors’ technical capability, security posture and scalability; gauge industry readiness to comply with POPIA, ISO standards and government integration requirements; as well as determine cost models and delivery approaches.

New tenders

Department of Defence

The national department wishes to outsource its website development, hosting and maintenance for three years on DOD PROC PLAN 25-26/MIL OMBUD/1100.

Compulsory briefing: 3 July

Note: For technical information, please contact Mr R Mokgethi on 012 676 3844

Tender no: B/PC/011/2025

Information: Captain MG Mmekwa, Tel: 012 649 6642, E-mail: mmantwa.mmekwa@dod.mil.za

Closing date: 17 July 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, outsourcing, website development, software development, hosting, support and maintenance

Border Management Authority

The authority invites accredited service providers to submit proposals for the design, development and implementation of an integrated document and records management system with file plan and workflow capabilities for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 July – Virtual

Tender no: H004L2503RFP00255

Information: MaNgcobo Gumede, Tel: 012 432 6629, E-mail: suppliers.enquiries@bma.gov.za

Closing date: 24 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, record management system, document management system, workflow

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the provision of planning, design, supply, installation and configurations to upgrade SITA access switches at its Pretoria headquarters and regional offices with maintenance and support for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 9 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3109/2025

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel: 012 482 3114, E-mail: Elelwani.Mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 21 July 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, access, services, support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the upgrade and redesign of its local area network WiFi infrastructure with maintenance and support for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3107/2025

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel: 012 482 3114, E-mail: Elelwani.Mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 17 July 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, local area network, LAN, wireless, WiFi, services, support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The organisation is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to upgrade its entire SAP ECC 6.0 landscape to SAP S/4HANA and implement SAP success factors modules.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 July

Tender no: RAF/2025/000018

Information: Bathabile Mahlangu, Tel: 012 621 1721, E-mail: bathabilem@raf.co.za

Closing date: 21 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, enterprise resource planning, ERP

The RAF is also calling for the supply and implementation of a cloud-based e-mail security solution for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 July

Tender no: RAF/2025/ 00016

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za

Closing date: 18 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, cloud computing, e-mail security

Department of Education, Limpopo

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct an education management information system data quality audit in 250 schools (public and independent) within four months.

Compulsory briefing: 1 July

Tender no: LDE/B03/2025/26

Information: G Mabunda, Tel: 015 290 7670, E-mail: MabundaGSS@edu.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 15 July 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, software, consulting, education management information system, data quality audit

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Proposals are invited for the provision of 10Gbps managed bandwidth link from the Tshwane University of Technology, Mbombela, to University of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3682/14/07/2025

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 14 July 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, managed bandwidth link

Request for accreditation

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites requests for accreditation for last-mile transmission links for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFA 3110/2025

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: 012 482 2665, E-mail: Lunathi.Mqalo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 21 July 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, networking, last-mile transmission links

Request for information

Department of Education, Eastern Cape

The coastal education department is requesting information on the provision of knowledge management, electronic records management, digitisation and performance systems.

Note: This is not a solicitation for bids and no contract will be awarded as a result of this contract.

Tender no: ECDOE-RFI 1 of 2025

Information: Pakamile Nxozana, Tel: 040 608 4743, E-mail: pakamile.nxozana@ecdoe.gov.za

Closing date: 18 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, knowledge management, electronic records management, digitisation, performance systems