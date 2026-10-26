Top ICT tenders: Replacement sought for Housing Subsidy System

The Department of Human Settlements tenders for the analysis, design and development of a National Digital Human Settlements Management System. (Image source: iStock)

The ICT industry will be pleased to see national government departments returning to National Treasury’s eTenders Portal with technology requirements. This follows weeks of having to depend on municipal requests for opportunities.

The State IT Agency (SITA), advertising on behalf of the Department of Human Settlements, takes the top spot this week with a tender for the analysis, design and development of a National Digital Human Settlements Management System (NDHSMS).

The project will run over 36 months and is intended to replace the Housing Subsidy System (HSS), which is currently used to manage housing subsidies, beneficiary allocation and project tracking .

The motivation for the project is outlined in direct terms in the agency’s specification documentation. According to SITA, while project progress tracking, beneficiary lists and housing allocations are currently managed through the HSS environment, the system has become increasingly inadequate for the department's requirements. It notes that HSS “has proved to be unreliable, leaving the system vulnerable to beneficiary list manipulation”.

The concerns extend beyond beneficiary management. The bid documentation states the lack of a centralised system makes it difficult to track beneficiary queue lists and measure project impact, while project status information is insufficient for monitoring the non-financial performance of human settlements grants.

“The current processes are time consuming, error-prone and lack transparency, leading to delays, misallocation of resources and perception and potential of corruption,” it says.

In response, the human settlements department is seeking the development of a comprehensive online platform that will manage housing subsidies, beneficiary administration, project delivery, land parcels, infrastructure development and community development initiatives through a single integrated system.

According to the specification, the NDHSMS is intended to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability, while providing a digital replacement for the existing HSS environment.

One of the most significant components of the project is the beneficiary management module, which will automate housing application processing, eligibility verification and allocation processes.

The system will be required to conduct eligibility checks against multiple government data sources, including Home Affairs, the Deeds Office, PERSAL, UIF, the Government Employees Pension Fund and the National Housing Subsidy Database. It will also track beneficiaries from initial registration through to housing allocation, title deed registration and final handover.

The tender also introduces several emerging technologies into the management of housing programmes. Among the requirements is the deployment of near-real-time satellite imagery every two weeks to validate project claims and delivery information. The proposed system must also incorporate artificial intelligence capabilities to support document analysis, anomaly detection, fraud identification, automated claims verification, contractor risk profiling and the identification of title deed backlogs.

Historical data migration forms a key part of the project. The department requires a phased migration of data dating back to 1996 from systems including the Provincial Housing Subsidy System, HSS Online, the National Housing Needs Register and the National Housing Subsidy Database. Big-bang migrations and simple lift-and-shift approaches will not be accepted.

The solution will be developed using a microservices, service-oriented or event-driven architecture, with functionality covering beneficiary management, land administration, infrastructure planning, project management, financial management, reporting and analytics, stakeholder engagement, and future offline capabilities. The system must also provide multilingual support, GIS integration, dashboards, predictive analytics and mobile accessibility.

A compulsory briefing session will be held on 28 October over Microsoft Teams, with bid submissions closing at 11am on 12 November.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is advertising for support and maintenance services for its Hitachi network manager advanced distribution management system. The solution is used to control and monitor the city’s power grid and the services will ensure its efficient running, it says.

The South African Post Office (SAPO) is inviting proposals for the provision of Trend Micro services. SAPO says its Trend Micro Smart Protection Complete and the TippingPoint Intrusion Prevention System form an integral part of its IT security posture. The current licences expire on 28 February 2027.

SITA is also requesting bids for the procurement of security access cards, access card materials and the cleaning kit of the smart card printer. The agency says it has an access control system that is installed in all nine provinces and smart card printing machines at two Pretoria offices for printing of access cards. These access cards are used to authenticate access to buildings and as a form of verification.

The City of Tshwane is calling for the supply, installation, support, upgrading and maintenance of a digital trunked radio communication system. At the time of writing, the city had yet to publish the specifications documents on its SAP Ariba Business Network posting.

Transnet’s internal audit function wishes to procure an integrated data analytics platform to enable data-driven assurance, continuous auditing, and business insight capabilities across the company’s operating divisions. The tool must provide an end-to-end solution covering data ingestion, transformation, analytics, visualisation and secure reporting, within a single, unified environment.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development is advertising for the procurement of additional OpenText data protector software licences and support for three years. The department says these licences are used to optimise its data and recovery process, as well as perform load balancing to ensure data is evenly distributed across all available hard drives within its environment.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) is calling for the supply, delivery and renewal of its Trend Micro licences. The department say it is currently using Trend Vision One (SaaS One) for anti-virus and endpoint protection products, which includes a uniform managed and protected operating environment.

DPME also wishes to procure VMware licences. The department says it was unable to renew its previously acquired licences on time and is now in a vulnerable position.

The Road Accident Fund closes the issue with a request for information on the delivery, configuration, implementation and support of a cloud-based integrated medical management solution. Proposed solutions should be able to enhance clinical governance, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the management of clinical and financial risks associated with medical benefits arising from claimant injuries.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is advertising for support and maintenance services for its Hitachi network manager ADMS.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 105S/2026/27

Information: SCM Tenders, E-mail: SCM.Tenders12@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 9 December 2026

­­Tags: software, services, support and maintenance

South African Post Office

SAPO is inviting proposals for the provision of Trend Micro services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 October – Zoom, Link.

Tender no: RFP 26-27-15 Trend Micro

Information: Martin Lekhuleni, Tel: 012-845-2667, E-mail: martin.lekhuleni@postoffice.co.za

Closing date: 13 November 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, security

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are requested for the procurement of security access cards, access card materials and the cleaning kit of the smart card printer for five years.

Tender no: RFB 3299/2026 - (ERP No 534010)

Information: Teboho Ndhlovu, Tel: 012-367-3834, E-mail: Teboho.Ndhlovu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 17 November 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, printing, consumables, smart cards

SITA also wishes to appoint a service provider for the analysis, design and development of the NDHSMS for the Department of Human Settlements for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 28 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 3300/2026-(ERP No 530012)

Information: Teboho Ndhlovu, Tel: 012-367-3834, E-mail: Teboho.Ndhlovu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 12 November 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software development

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metro is calling for the supply, installation, support, upgrading and maintenance of a digital trunked radio communication system for three years, on an as and when required basis.

Compulsory briefing: 11 November

Note: See link to respond.

Tender no: EEBU 10-2026/27

Information: Jeremiah M. Masemene, Tel: 012-358-5717, E-mail: jeremiahm@tshwane.gov.za

Closing date: 7 December 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, hardware, digital radio, services, support and maintenance

Transnet

Transnet Internal Audit seeks to procure an integrated data analytics platform to enable data-driven assurance, continuous auditing and business insight capabilities across Transnet operating divisions. The tool must provide an end-to-end solution covering data ingestion, transformation, analytics, visualisation and secure reporting, within a single, unified environment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 October

Tender no: TCC/2026/06/0083/6937/RFP

Information: Lindani Langa, Tel: 072-772-1916, E-mail: Lindani.Langa@transnet.net

Closing date: 19 November 2026

­­Tags: software, data analytics, reporting

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The department is advertising for the procurement of additional OpenText data protector software licences and support for three years.

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DLRRD 0019 (2026-2027)

Information: Onke Simandla, Tel:012-312-9401, E-mail: Lindokuhle.Mantyintyi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 12 November 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and renewal of the department’s Trend Micro licences for 36 months.

Tender no: DPME 14 2026/27

Information: Phetogo Mnguni, Tel:012-312-0426, E-mail: Phetogo@dpme.gov.za

Closing date: 11 November 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing, security

The department also wishes to procure VMware licences for 24 months.

Tender no: DPME 13 2026/27

Information: Phetogo Mnguni, Tel:012-312-0426, E-mail: Phetogo@dpme.gov.za

Closing date: 12 November 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing, cloud computing, virtualisation

Request for information

Road Accident Fund

The RAF is looking for information on the delivery, configuration, implementation and support of a cloud-based integrated medical management solution.

Tender no: RAF/2026/00068

Information: Demand Management, Tel:012-264-2299, E-mail: bacsecretariat@raf.co.za

Closing date: 2 November 2026

­­Tags: software