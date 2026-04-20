Top ICT tenders: RTMC looks to panel for IT needs

IT hardware, software, support and maintenance services are required for the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Natis.

National Treasury’s eTenders Portal delivers a particularly dry week for the ICT sector, making way for smaller municipalities to score an entry in this edition.

The slower week does allow us to pay closer attention to the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC’s) invitation to interested parties to bid to join a panel of IT service providers. This contract, it says, will run for three years, with an option to extend for a further two years.

“In the last five years, different IT services were procured using the IT panel, which has proven to be very efficient, mostly to support Natis [National Traffic Information System] and the deployment of the annual performance plan of the RTMC,” the company’s tender documentation reveals.

The services required include the supply of IT hardware, software , support and maintenance services for the RTMC and Natis. These will be required on an ongoing basis as it is an integral part of business support and business continuity , it states.

The RTMC says it has more than 1 500 staff who are equipped with different tools of trade, such as laptops, desktops, tablets, screens and others, to perform their day-to-day duties.

“The equipment must be refreshed after five years, or as they reach the end of life, or replaced when the need arises; being either through loss or being damaged,” it says.

The company also notes it uses different licences for its business operations, ranging from network security licences, ERP licences and other business-related licences.

“These licences often must be refreshed on an annual basis and must follow a shorter procurement process of an RFQ which uses the appointed IT panel,” it says.

The RTMC also supports over 3 500 Natis users and over 1 000 sites countrywide. The Natis equipment must be replaced on a frequent basis and new equipment must be procured at a shorter period often when new sites are opened.

“[This] equipment is retail-grade to be more robust,” it says.

The RTMC will hold a compulsory briefing on 22 April over Microsoft Teams, before submissions close on 8 May.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is calling for the supply, fulfilment, assurance and OEM support of existing and/or new telecommunication dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) transmission equipment. The contract is split into three schedules: supply of hardware, software licences and OEM support for the existing ADTRAN telecommunication DWDM transmission equipment; fulfilment and assurance of existing ADTRAN telecommunication DWDM transmission equipment; and supply, fulfilment and assurance of hardware and software licences and OEM support for new DWDM transmission equipment.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is looking for an experienced and suitable service provider for the leasing of network switches, modules, switch management and monitoring tool, support and maintenance. The fund explains it has core network switches and access layer network switches installed at its production data centres, recovery data centre, head office, regional offices and customer services centres. However, the current network switches have reached the end of their useful life and therefore require replacement. The appointed service provider will also be required to remove the current network switches.

The RAF also wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of an ACL data analytics tool or similar. The fund explains its internal audit department and other assurance providers within the company use the ACL desktop data analytic tool/software when conducting audits on data-driven related audit projects.

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) is inviting proposals for the procurement, implementation and support of a managed cyber security training platform. This platform should consist of an AI-powered tool and trainers for conducting a comprehensive approach to training of all internal and external system users about cyber security threats and best practices that help protect ACSA to reduce the risk of data breaches and other cyber incidents.

Limpopo Economic Development Agency wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and customise a loan origination and debtor management system for its Risima subsidiary. The company, which provides housing loan finance in the rural and urban areas of Limpopo, requires a system that is able to handle complex processes and business integration, and operate in a highly-competitive, regulated environment. It should enhance the ability to create competitive advantage and product differentiation, enable Risima to continually adapt its loan origination processes, and support business services, the agency says.

Mantsopa Local Municipality is calling for the supply, delivery, installation and training of Microsoft Office 365 Business Premium (Open) and virtual for 36 months. Interested parties will need to pay a non-refundable R1 100 fee for the tender documentation.

Senqu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape is advertising for the provision of new ICT workstations and equipment. The contract will include supply, delivery, onsite/offsite setups and required default software installations, equipment configurations, server infrastructure installations, configurations and Microsoft Office 365 licensing for ICT end-users.

Limpopo’s Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality requires provision of internet connectivity to all municipal offices, site-to-site connection, domain hosting and a comprehensive ICT disaster recovery solution. The municipality says the services are critical to ensure continuous operations and effective service delivery to the community as it relies heavily on ICT systems for administration, financial management, service delivery, governance and public communication.

Swellendam Municipality in the Western Cape is inviting bids for the provision of debtor management software and administrative support. The municipality says one complete set of tender documents will be supplied on receipt of a non-refundable deposit of R730.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

The metro is calling for the supply, fulfilment, assurance and OEM support of existing and/or new telecommunication DWDM transmission equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 213G/2025/26

Information: E-mail: tbs.tenderqueries@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 19 May 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, hardware, services, support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

An experienced and suitable service provider is sought for the leasing of network switches, modules, switch management and monitoring tool, support and maintenance for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 April

Tender no: RAF/2026/00014

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: 012-429-5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za

Closing date: 15 May 2026

­­­­Tags: networking, hardware, switches, software, services, support and maintenance

The RAF also wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of an ACL data analytics tool or similar for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 April

Tender no: RAF/2026/00016

Information: Bathabile Mahlangu, Tel: 012-621-1721, E-mail: bathabilem@raf.co.za

Closing date: 13 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, data analytics

Road Traffic Management Corporation

The RTMC is inviting interested parties to bid to join a panel of service providers for information technology and related IT services for three years, with an option to extend for two years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RTMC BID 01/2026/27

Information: Bid Admin, Tel:012-999-5200, E-mail: bidadmin@rtmc.co.za

Closing date: 8 May 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, services

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the procurement, implementation, and support of a managed cyber security training platform for ACSA for a maximum of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 21 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: COR8133/2026/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel:011-723-1483, E-mail: Sydney.Mfeka@airports.co.za

Closing date: 15 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, training and e-earning, security, cyber security

Limpopo Economic Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and customise a loan origination and debtor management system.

Tender no: RIS2026/27-2

Information: Tshegofatso Ledwaba, Tel: 067-415-7545, E-mail: tshegofatso.ledwaba@lieda.co.za

Closing date: 22 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software development, debtor management

Mantsopa Local Municipality

The Free State municipality is calling for the supply, delivery, installation and training of Microsoft Office 365 Business Premium (Open) and virtual for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 24 April

Tender no: MLM 02/25/26

Information: Khotso David Pharoe, Tel: 051-924-0654, E-mail: supplychain@mantsopa.co.za

Closing date: 22 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software licensing, productivity suites

Senqu Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the provision of new ICT workstations and equipment.

Tender no: 70_2025-2026T

Information: L Booi, Tel: 051-003-2752, E-mail: booile@senqu.gov.za

Closing date: 19 May 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, computing

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires provision of internet connectivity, site-to-site connection, domain hosting and a disaster recovery solution for three years.

Tender no: EMLM 31/2026

Information: Happy Masemola, Tel:013-262-3056, E-mail: hmasemola@emlm.gov.za

Closing date: 22 May 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP, domain hosting, disaster recovery, services

Swellendam Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is inviting bids for the provision of debtor management software and administrative support for five years.

Note: Bidders must score a minimum functionality score of 70%.

Tender no: SMT39-25-26

Information: Keanan Juries, Tel:028-514-8500, E-mail: scm@swellendam.gov.za

Closing date: 22 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, debtors management, services, support and maintenance