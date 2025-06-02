Top ICT tenders: SABC tackles governance, risk and compliance

The SABC seeks an integrated system for internal audit and governance, risk and compliance.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal leant towards lower-value quotation requests last week, as government departments reassessed their procurement priorities based on finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s latest budget proposal.

Given the somewhat dull week, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) takes the spotlight with a request for information on an integrated system for internal audit and governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

The move follows the broadcaster turning its 2022/23 disclaimed outcome of its annual report into an unqualified audit in 2023/24. While this demonstrates an improvement in financial management, the company’s financial stability still remains in question, as a new funding model has yet to be determined.

Pointing the Public Finance Management Act, the SABC notes it is required to implement an effective and efficient system of risk management.

“Procurement of an electronic system will assist the SABC not to use manual and error-prone avenues through Microsoft applications like MS Word and MS Excel,” it says in the invitation.

The broadcaster says its GRC function consists of four departments: enterprise risk management, compliance management, internal control and business continuity management. These GRC departments are currently using separate and distinct electronic application systems of input, processing, output and reporting, it says. What’s more, its internal audit function has a separate system from GRC.

“Internal Audit’s Audit Plan is risk-based and the non-integration of its system together with that of the GRC function, may have caused extra effort of sourcing and providing information between these two related divisions when there are systems in the market which may enable seamless processes and procedures for the same purpose with less effort, cost and time saving,” says the SABC.

The South African Revenue Service wishes to appoint a service provider for the Cisco server room kit for the three new offices in Brooklyn and surrounding areas. This engagement will include the supply, licensing and support preparation of Cisco network equipment to establish a reliable and scalable network infrastructure at the sites, the organisation says.

Limpopo’s Department of Health is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of a radiology picture archiving communication system (PACS) and radiology information system (RIS), to all health institutions – such as tertiary, regional and district hospitals – of the Limpopo Department of Health.

Eskom is inviting bids from proficient Maximo service providers for the provision of maintenance and support of its meter asset management system (MAMS). The contract will include application enhancements to align with the utility’s evolving business needs and its integration with other existing systems.

The Department of Mobility in the Western Cape invites service providers accredited on SITA transversal contract RFB 1183/2022 to apply to join a panel for the provision of ICT-related personnel/resources. The department says that as cities and transportation networks become increasingly complex, the need for IT professionals within the department has never been more critical. Its current needs include strategic and operational management support, the integrated transport hub initiative, the government motor transport initiative and the traffic administration and licensing system.

Transnet requires technical services for the migration from SAP ECC6 to SAP S/4HANA. The company says the solution is primarily used as an enterprise resource planning platform and forms the bedrock of its financial, asset management, procurement and people management systems.

The South African National Space Agency is advertising for the software renewal of its Altaro cloud backup solution. This includes the renewal of 325 Altaro Office 365 backup licences, renewal of six SMA/maintenance for VM back up for Hyper-V and two new Altaro VM Backup for Hyper-V.

Sansa also wishes to appoint a suitably qualified and competent service provider for the design and development of enterprise architecture that will assist it to achieve its current and future goals.

The Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA) seeks a service provider for the upgrade and maintenance of the Landfolio system. The application portal was implemented as part of a broader initiative within PASA to streamline and digitise all business processes, both client-facing and online. It is used to accept petroleum and environmental-related licences and permits, electronically.

The National Health Laboratory Service wishes to procure ECM Opentext software licence maintenance, including service and technical support in an existing private local cloud-based model. The solution was implemented during the 2013/14 financial year to address several needs, including compliance, enhanced collaboration, communication, cost reduction and digitisation through green IT initiatives. It has played a key role in automating business processes across departments such as HR, finance, supply chain and laboratory services, contributing significantly to its digital transformation.

New tenders

South African Revenue Service

SARS wishes to appoint a service provider for the Cisco server room kit for three new office space at Brooklyn and surrounding areas.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 June – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 357 261 008 326 0, Passcode: EF2m5s8W

Tender no: RFP 09/2025

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 012 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 17 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking

Department of Health, Limpopo

The provincial department is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of a radiology picture archiving communication system and radiology information system, to all health institutions (tertiary, regional and district hospitals) of the Limpopo Department of Health for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 June

Tender no: HEDP 015/24/25 (RE-ADVERT)

Information: T Simango, Tel: 015 293 6352, E-mail: Tintswalo.Simango@dhsd.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 14 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, picture archiving communication system, PACS, radiology information system, RIS, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility invites bids for the provision of MAMS maintenance and support for five years.

Tender no: E1258GCDMWP

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011 516 2823, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 25 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance, meter asset management system, MAMS

Department of Mobility, Western Cape

Service providers accredited on SITA transversal contract RFB 1183/2022, are invited to submit proposals for the provision of ICT-related personnel/resources for WCG mobility and GMT ICT projects and services on a three-year term service agreement.

Compulsory briefing: 12 June

Tender no: MT01/2025

Information: Christiaan Kriegler, Tel: 021 467 4745, E-mail: Christiaan.Kriegler@westerncape.gov.za

Closing date: 4 July 2025

­­Tags: Services, outsourcing

Transnet SOC

Technical services are sought for the migration from SAP ECC6 to SAP S/4HANA for the Transnet Corporate Centre for 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 June − Virtual

Tender no: TCC/2024/01/0002/54684/RFP

Information: Reetsang Modise, Tel: 011 308 4905, E-mail: Reetsang.Modise@transnet.net

Closing date: 30 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, consulting

South African National Space Agency

The agency is advertising for Altaro cloud backup software renewal for three years.

Tender no: CO/093/05/2025

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 844 0500, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za

Closing date: 26 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, cloud computing, cloud backup, backup software, security

Sansa also invites bids for the provision of enterprise architecture development.

Tender no: CO/094/05/2025

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 844 0500, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za

Closing date: 26 June 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, enterprise architecture, EA

Petroleum Agency SA

The agency seeks a service provider for the upgrade of the Landfolio system and the maintenance of the system over 12 months.

Tender no: PASA-T-2026-03

Information: Zotwana Ziyanda, Tel: 021 938 3513, E-mail: tender@petroleumagencysa.com

Closing date: 1 July 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, land management, compliance, support and maintenance

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS wishes to procure ECM Opentext software licence maintenance, including service and technical support in an existing private local cloud-based model for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 June

Tender no: RFB014/25/26

Information: Tirelo Makgatho, Tel: 011 555 0591, Email: tirelo.makgatho@nhls.ac.za

Closing date: 20 June 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, enterprise content management, content management system, software licensing, cloud computing, support and maintenance

Request for information

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC is requesting information on an integrated system for internal audit and governance, risk and compliance.

Compulsory briefing: 5 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI/COP/2025/3

Information: Nombulelo, Tel: 011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 13 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, internal audit, governance, risk and compliance, GRC