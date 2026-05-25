Top ICT tenders: Sanral investigates centralised tolling solution

Sanral notes it currently operates within a “complex tolling environment”.

National Treasury’s eTenders Portal appears to have experienced a glitch last week, with tenders from numerous institutions being published several times over the space of a few days.

This means tender volumes for the period are difficult to understand. What is clear, however, is the ICT sector will need to satisfy itself with a much smaller pool of opportunities.

Despite the slim pickings, a request for information (RFI) from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on the provision of a centralised national tolling solution is likely to attract widespread interest.

In the documentation, the agency notes that as part of its funding strategy for the full lifecycle management of road infrastructure, it employs tolling to secure the resources necessary for these activities, while minimising reliance on the national fiscus.

However, Sanral notes it currently operates within a “complex tolling environment” consisting of comprehensive toll road operations and maintenance; privately operated concessionaires; multiple roadside technologies and back-office systems; a national Transaction Clearing House; and enforcement and value-added service platforms.

“Historically, tolling operations have been executed through a decentralised, contractor-driven model. This has created challenges that Sanral seeks to validate and address through this RFI,” it says.

These challenges include:

Fragmented technology: Multiple, non-standard systems across the country’s toll plazas create high maintenance overheads, integration complexity and limited interoperability.

Multiple, non-standard systems across the country’s toll plazas create high maintenance overheads, integration complexity and limited interoperability. Inconsistent customer experience: Road users face different payment methods, account structures and dispute mechanisms across plazas, creating confusion and limiting digital adoption.

Road users face different payment methods, account structures and dispute mechanisms across plazas, creating confusion and limiting digital adoption. Weak consolidated oversight: Sanral has limited national visibility of traffic, revenue, incidents and operational performance across the tolling environment.

Sanral has limited national visibility of traffic, revenue, incidents and operational performance across the tolling environment. Revenue assurance risks: Fragmentation weakens audit trails, reconciliation, fraud detection and financial control.

Fragmentation weakens audit trails, reconciliation, fraud detection and financial control. Limited readiness for future mobility: Current systems are not uniformly capable of supporting ANPR-only tolling, account-based mobility services or advanced analytics.

To address these challenges, Sanral says it is embarking on a comprehensive digital transformation journey and hopes this request will provide market information on options for transitioning from the fragmented model to a strategic platform model.

This model would see Sanral providing, governing and retaining control of the national tolling platform as a strategic asset, while the operator, appointed under separate contracts, delivers efficient, customer-centric and reliable day-to-day tolling operations using this platform.

“Respondents are requested to provide information on their capability and recommended approach to design, install/configure/develop, implement, operate, maintain and support a nationally integrated tolling ecosystem. The contemplated solution would centralise functions currently performed by multiple disparate systems, providing a single source of truth under Sanral governance,” it says.

Sanral will hold a compulsory briefing on 1 June over Microsoft Teams before submissions close on 26 June.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The South African Broadcasting Corporation wishes to appoint a service provider for the licensing, implementation, maintenance and support of the enterprise vulnerability scanning management solution. The broadcaster believes this solution will help it collect information across a modern, dynamic network and provide direct, easy-to-follow instructions to its technology and IT teams to ensure their limited time is spent wisely.

Department of Government Communications and Information Systems is inviting bids for the acquisition of media planning, buying and consumption data analysis software. To fulfil its mandate, the department says it needs to be at the forefront of analysis of the communication environment. The mandate also includes developing communication strategies and providing communication advice within government. The desired solution will enhance its effectiveness and efficiency, it says. The successful service provider will be appointed for three years, subject to the annual review of the service rendered and the quality of deliverables.

The Airports Company of South Africa is requesting proposals for the acquisition of an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support. The company explains that continued use of legacy systems presents a major security risk and requires an innovative approach that not only focuses on the traditional integrated cloud e-mail security approach, but on long-term solutions to replace end of life and unsupported software and technologies.

Transnet is calling for the provision of consulting services for the SAP EHP upgrade, redesign of slug number, SAP S/4 Hana conversion and redesign of the customer portal for Transnet Pipelines. The division explains SAP is a core application that automates and supports various business processes, and enables its customers to place their nominations and orders for services.

Phokwane Local Municipality is in need of an electronic web-based performance management system and related consulting activities. The Northern Cape municipality states it does not have a service provider of electronic performance management system in place, but wants to establish an effective and efficient performance management and development system in terms of organisational and individual performance requirements.

Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality in Limpopo wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the implementation of digitalisation and modernisation of information communication technology and environment solutions. The municipality says the tender documents will be available on its website from 1 June.

uMhlathuze Municipality requires maintenance of Cisco network devices.

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality also requires a service provider for the support, maintenance and upgrade of the existing IP telephone system, including call centre module.

The State Information Technology Agency is inviting bids for the procurement of a management administration system for the four nursing college campuses of the Western Cape College of Nursing, including the College of Emergency Care, Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness. The agency explains these institutions play an important role in developing a competent and qualified healthcare workforce for the province. However, both institutions handle high volumes of student information related to admissions, enrolment, clinical placements and assessments, to ensure operational efficiency.

New tenders

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC wishes to appoint a service provider for licensing, implementation, maintenance and support of the enterprise vulnerability scanning management solution for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP/IT/2026/10249272/11

Information: Israel, Tel:011-714-4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 17 June 2026

­­Tags: software, services, security, vulnerability scanning, support and maintenance

Department of Government Communications

Bids are invited for the acquisition of media planning, buying and consumption data analysis software.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 May – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RFB 003/2026/2027

Information: Lebogang Molayi, Tel: 012-473-0143, E-mail: Lebogangm@gcis.gov.za

Closing date: 12 June 2026

­­Tags: software

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA is requesting proposals for the acquisition of an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 29 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: COR8200/2026/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel:011-723-1483, E-mail: Sydney.Mfeka@airports.co.za

Closing date: 23 June 2026

­­Tags: software, e-mail security, security, services, support and maintenance

Transnet

Interested service providers are invited to submit proposals for the provision of consulting services for the SAP EHP upgrade, redesign of slug number, SAP S/4 Hana conversion and redesign of customer portal for Transnet Pipelines for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: TPL/2026/02/0028/1145/RFP

Information: Nomcebo Rachel Ngcobo, Tel: 083-517-0433, E-mail: Nomcebo.Ngcobo@transnet.net

Closing date: 18 June 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, professional services, consulting

Phokwane Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is calling for the provision of an electronic web-based performance management system and related consulting activities for 36 months.

Tender no: PLM/TEPMS/1904 - 2026

Information: Sisimogang Tracy Lebatlang, Tel: 053-474-9700, E-mail: seanetracy@gmail.com

Closing date: 12 June 2026

­­­­Tags: software, performance management, services, consulting

Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a panel for implementation of digitalisation and modernisation of information communication technology and environment solutions for 36 months.

Note: The 80/20 preference point system in terms of the Preferential Procurement regulation 2022 will be applicable as follows: price 80 and 20 specific goal.

Tender no: FTM/T27/25/26

Information: MM Madiga, Tel:013-231-1000, E-mail: mmmadiga@ftlm.gov.za

Closing date: 1 July 2026

­­Tags: software, services, hardware, professional services, digitisation

uMhlathuze Municipality

A service provider is sought for the maintenance of Cisco network devices for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 26 May

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH1692-25/26

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel:035-907-5166, E-mail: MthembuL@umhlathuze.gov.za

Closing date: 25 June 2026

­­Tags: hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality also requires a service provider for the support, maintenance and upgrade of the existing IP telephone system, including call centre module, for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 26 May

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH1693-25/26

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel:035-907-5166, E-mail: MthembuL@umhlathuze.gov.za

Closing date: 25 June 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, telephony, call centre, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is inviting bids for the procurement of a management administration system for the four nursing college campuses of the Western Cape College of Nursing, including College of Emergency Care, Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RFB 3238-2026 ERP NO:374011

Information: Nonhle Mkhwanazi, Tel:012-367-3383, E-mail: nonhle.mkhwanazi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 5 June 2026

­­­­Tags: software

Request for information

South African National Roads Agency

Sanral is seeking information for the provision of a centralised national tolling solution.

Compulsory briefing: 1 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: HO CTROM001/2026

Information: Tel: 012-844-2000, E-mail: ProcurementHO05@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 26 June 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, tolling