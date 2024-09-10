Top ICT tenders: SAPO to update POS hardware

The South African Post Office’s motto is: We deliver, no matter what it takes.

It’s a rather dull week for the ICT industry on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal; however, the hardware sector will be pleased that it receives favour from public procurement officers.

The South African Post Office (SAPO) stands out in the hardware requests, with an advertisement for various point-of-sale (POS) equipment to service its customers throughout its branches and outlets.

The embattled entity says the required equipment is to be delivered to its supply chain management offices in Silverton, Pretoria, and must include a three-year warranty, as well as operating system licences for the branch manager PCs and base unit equipment.

SAPO expects the following volumes for each of the requirements:

548 x branch manager PCs and monitors

1 047 x base units (with keyboard and mouse)

1 047 x touchscreens

1 047 x POS cash drawers

1 047 x cordless handheld barcode scanners

1 047 x receipt printers

1 047 x label/barcode printers

Interested parties can choose to bid on all, one, or more than one of the elements, in accordance with the specified equipment item delivery lead times detailed in SAPO’s specifications.

These include four phases, which will see the first delivery taking place within eight weeks from purchase order date, followed by a second delivery within 14 weeks of phase one, a third delivery within 15 weeks of phase two, and the final delivery within 15 weeks of phase three.

SAPO notes it will conduct product testing on the top three highest scoring bidders and it reserves the right to conduct more product testing on other bidders, should one or more of the POS equipment types provided fail testing.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Sentech wishes to appoint a service provider as a strategic ERP specialist partner to serve as a strategic partner to oversee and facilitate the company’s entire ERP transformation project. The scope includes facilitation and development of the requirements analysis, ERP transformation roadmap, business case and development of the resulting request for proposal.

The City of Cape Town is calling for the supply and delivery of ICT enterprise servers, storage and associated services. The metro notes its strategy is to consolidate, where possible, its two data centres by leveraging the existing strategic investment in SAP and Microsoft technologies.

The city also requires supply, installation and maintenance of video conferencing and collaboration systems. The city says it has numerous facilities throughout the Cape metropolitan area, which require a video conferencing system, and the aim is to provide reliable and quality video conferencing facilities for council, staff and public who use these facilities.

The Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the leasing of computers. The department notes it has approximately 50 to 100 initial priority system users, with overall users being approximately 1 200.

South African National Parks (SANParks) seeks a service provider to supply professional services in the development, maintenance and support of the OpenText extended ECM for AppWorks environment. SANParks currently has more than 30 processes within the AppWorks environment, which are utilised by a user base of over 1 000 individuals.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of network equipment, such as WiFi controllers, APs, core switches and end-user switches, for seven of the North West Office of the Premier’s district data centres. SITA notes that provincial departments hosted within the Garona building have partially deployed WiFi connections in some of the blocks. This has created the business need to deploy this service as a standard throughout the complex.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) wishes to appoint an experienced and suitable services provider to supply and implement a vulnerability management and remedial solution. This will provide the RAF insight into assets, software and technologies to proactively monitor its cyber risk landscape.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is looking for a service provider to review and update the Independent Power Producers Office’s (IPPO’s) ICT strategy, governance policies and frameworks. The project forms part of the IPPO’s digital transformational strategy, with the overall purpose of introducing innovative technologies and solutions into the organisation.

SITA closes the issue with a request for information on debt management software solutions. The solution will be deployed in the client’s private network on Windows, and interface with its mainframe financial system via MQ series for data exchange to receive and process debtor information on a daily basis.

New tenders

South African Post Office

SAPO invites proposals for the supply and delivery of POS hardware equipment.

Compulsory briefing: 12 September – Zoom, Link, Meeting ID: 972 7731 0573, Passcode: 022353

Tender no: RFP/24/25/07/B

Information: Bernadette, Tel: 012 845 2452, E-mail: Bernadette.vanzyl@postoffice.co.za

Closing date: 1 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, point-of-sale, POS

Sentech

The company wishes to appoint a service provider as a strategic ERP specialist partner to facilitate and develop the requirements analysis, ERP transformation roadmap, business case and development of RFP on a one-year supply contract, or as and when required.

Tender no: SENT/034/2024-25

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 26 September 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, ERP, enterprise resource planning, software

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metropolitan is calling for supply and delivery of ICT enterprise servers, storage and associated services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 September – Link

Tender no: 63G/2024/25

Information: CCT tender representative, E-mail: Enterprise.servers@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 7 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, services, storage, servers

The city also requires supply, installation and maintenance of video conferencing and collaboration systems.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 September – Link

Tender no: 065S/2024/25

Information: Tender queries, E-mail: SCM.Tenders20@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 15 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, video conferencing, collaboration, support and maintenance

Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the leasing of computers for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no:SCMU14-24/25:0010

Information: Ntembeko Mtamzeli, Tel: 066 474 2755, E-mail: ntembeko.mtamzeli@ecsrac.gov.za

Closing date: 2 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility

South African National Parks

A service provider is sought to provide professional services in the development, maintenance and support of the OpenText extended ECM for AppWorks environment for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 September

Tender no: GNP-045-24

Information: Johnson Semenya, Tel: 012 426 5226, E-mail: johnson.semenya@sanparks.org

Closing date: 4 October 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, services, professional services, support maintenance, enterprise content management, ECM

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and configuration of network equipment (WiFi controllers, APs, core switches and end-user switches) for seven district data centres of the North West Office of the Premier, with warranty.

Compulsory briefing: 13 September

Tender no: RFB 2924/2024

Information: Sisanda Ngcondolo, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: Sisanda.Ngcondoloe@sita.co.za

Closing date: 1 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, WiFi, controllers, switches, data centre, AP

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable services provider to supply and implement a vulnerability management and remedial solution for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RAF/2024/00038

Information: Tebogo Diutlwileng, Tel: 012 621 1921, E-mail: tebogomal@raf.co.za

Closing date: 25 September 2024

­Tags: Software, security, vulnerability management

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought to review and update the ICT strategy, governance policies and frameworks for the IPP office for six months.

Tender no: RFP173/2024

Information: Asakundwi, Tel: 011 313 3086, E-mail: asakundwin@dbsa.org

Closing date: 25 September 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, ICT strategy, governance

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

SITA requests information on a debt management software solution for a client.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 2920/2024

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 1 October 2024

­Tags: Software, debt management