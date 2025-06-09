Top ICT tenders: SARS targets master data management, governance

SARS seeks “comprehensive insights” from vendors that offer data governance and master data management solutions.

While national and provincial departments do not make this week’s roundup of top government ICT tenders, the ICT industry will not be disappointed at the selection of newly-advertised tenders and a particularly interesting request for information.

The information request comes from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and follows its recent allocation of an additional R4 billion over the medium-term by National Treasury to modernise its operations and enhance taxpayer services.

In the request documentation, SARS says it is committed to developing a robust data governance program that not only manages its data assets effectively, but also ensures compliance with relevant regulatory requirements.

“The goal is to enhance the strategic utilisation of data for analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and to improve operational efficiency,” it says.

To this end, it is looking to collect “comprehensive insights” from vendors that offer data governance and master data management solutions that align with these objectives.

SARS says it is striving to tackle issues such as data silos, inconsistent data quality, regulatory complexities and the requirement for real-time governance in a multi-platform environment.

“It is essential for vendors to illustrate how their solutions can seamlessly integrate with legacy technologies such as mainframe and advanced technologies, including AI-driven analytics, etc.”

The organisation says it is looking for a comprehensive data governance solution, with an emphasis on flexibility, automation and alignment with industry best practices. The information collected will be instrumental in informing its decision-making process when embarking on the upcoming procurement process for the governance tool, it adds.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Transnet is advertising for the supply and delivery of computing equipment, laptops, monitors, mouse and keyboards for Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) at its head office. The company notes it is essential that the computer infrastructure is constantly maintained and kept up to date in order to enable the 24/7 operations of the organisation.

TPT also requires maintenance of IBM storage and Lenovo server infrastructure at all six TPT data centres country-wide. The data centres are in Durban, Richards Bay, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Ngqura and East London, and host all of TPT's applications and network equipment that run its terminals.

The City of Cape Town is calling for the supply, installation, maintenance and original equipment manufacturer support of its telecommunications network and transmission equipment. The city’s metropolitan area network is a relatively large multi-layered multi-protocol label switching network with approximately 500 endpoints, which complements and leverages the underlying optic fibre and dense wave division multiplexing infrastructure. The network’s primary purpose is to interconnect over 800 municipal locations with multiple LANs, within the Cape Town metropole.

Bids are also invited for the provision of professional services for the assessment, design and project management for implementation of urban CCTV surveillance in the Cape Town metropolitan area. The successful contractor shall be required to investigate the CCTV system communication infrastructure requirements and design the most cost-effective solution to connect to the new and/or existing control rooms.

Eskom is requesting proposals for the provision of managed cloud services, including professional services, tooling, training, skills/knowledge transfer and day-to-day management of cloud environments. The utility says its group IT department’s cloud vision is accelerating its digital transformation by leveraging the hybrid multi-cloud journey and innovative new technologies to improve market agility and drive business growth.

The Competition Commission wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for digital, technical and/or IT forensic services. The services will make use of the eDiscovery platform and related best practices, and will see the provider being called on to image the electronic storage devices and conduct electronic searches on all electronic storage devices of any targeted firm. This will be followed by the processing and preparation of the data in a forensically sound format to be analysed and searched on various platforms and software.

The State Information Technology Agency is advertising for the supply, configuration, maintenance, support and full licensing of the bid of business process management (BPM) automation tool. The agency notes it plays a critical role in providing enterprise architecture, ICT advisory, solution design, business process modelling and consulting services to national departments and regional provinces. The BPM automation tool is needed to effectively plan, analyse, design, model, develop, implement, monitor and optimise various solutions, to facilitate process implementation across projects in a more efficient and effective manner.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) wishes to appoint a service provider to supply WiFi network equipment between the commission’s main data centre located at the DTIC Campus in Sunnyside, Pretoria, and its remote sites in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. The solution must provide CIPC with WiFi equipment for it to build a secure single pane of glass visibility for data traffic traversing between CIPC WAN. Since this is an upgrade of the existing WiFi access points, CIPC expects enhancements on the current solution, seamless upgrade, with minimum downtime and configuration charges.

The Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency is calling ICT companies to submit information for a strategic partnership. The agency aims to develop the BizAssist Enterprise System and is seeking capable partners to collaborate on this project. This initiative includes the provision of shared ICT services to small enterprises, ensuring they have access to cutting-edge technology and support for their growth and development.

New tenders

Transnet

The supply and delivery of computing equipment laptops, monitors, mouse and keyboards are sought for Transnet Port Terminals at its head office.

Compulsory briefing: 12 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TPT/2025/05/0016/97266/RFP

Information: Linamandla Ntontela, Tel: 031 361 7850, E-mail: Linamandla.Ntontela@Transnet.net

Closing date: 7 July 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, computing, laptops, monitors, computers, IT peripherals

Transnet Port Terminals also requires maintenance of IBM storage and Lenovo server infrastructure at all six TPT data centres country-wide for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TPT/2024/11/0006/83031/RFP - ICLM HQ 893/TPT

Information: Mvelo Bekwa, Tel: 077 600 7846, E-mail: Mvelo.Bekwa@transnet.net

Closing date: 23 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, servers, storage, data centre, services, support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and OEM support of telecommunications network and transmission equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 June – Virtual, Meeting ID: 324 562 407 528 1 Passcode: YK9uV38d

Tender no: 309G/2024/25

Information: City of Cape Town, E-mail: TBS.TenderQueries@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 11 July 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the provision of professional services for the assessment, design and project management for implementation of urban CCTV surveillance in the Cape Town metropolitan area.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 306C/2024/25

Information: Barry Schuller, E-mail: barry.schuller@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 11 July 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, professional services, CCTV, security

Eskom

Proposals are invited for the provision of managed cloud services, including professional services, tooling, training, skills/knowledge transfer and day-to-day management of cloud environments, for 6.5 years.

Tender no: E1273CXMWP

Information: Mbulelo Sidwell Mncengani, Tel: 011 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 30 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, managed services, professional services, training and e-learning, support and maintenance

Competition Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for digital and/or technical and/or IT forensic services for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: BID0000012/2025-2026

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 394 3200, E-mail: tenders@compcom.co.za

Closing date: 30 June 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, digital forensics, IT forensics, technical forensics

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is advertising for the supply, configuration, maintenance, support and full licensing of the bid of business process management automation tool for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3101-2025

Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: 012 367 3023, E-mail: mandla.nhlabathi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 1 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, business process automation, BPA, services, support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Qualifying services providers are invited to bid for the provision of WiFi access points upgrade.

Compulsory briefing: 12 June

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:04/2025/2026

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 3 July 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, WiFi, access points

Request for information

South African Revenue Service

SARS is inviting information on a master data management and data governance tool.

Compulsory briefing: 17 June – Microsoft Teams, Link, Meeting ID: 320 452 521 441 9, Meeting password: St6HR95k

Tender no: RFI 02/2025

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 012 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 8 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, master data management, MDM, data governance, governance, risk and compliance, GRC

Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency

SEDFA is calling ICT companies to submit proposals for a strategic partnership. The agency aims to develop the BizAssist Enterprise System and is seeking capable partners. This initiative includes the provision of shared ICT services to small enterprises, ensuring they have access to cutting-edge technology and support for their growth and development.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 June – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 318 374 032 817, Passcode: dA9wX3nS

Tender no: RFI 01-2025

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: 012 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@sedfa.org.za

Closing date: 20 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services