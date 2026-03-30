Top ICT tenders: SASSA looks to modernise WAN

SASSA is looking for wide area network services for its 461 offices across the nine provinces. (Image source: 123RF)

It’s a slower week for National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with little for the ICT industry to get particularly excited about.

It’s against this quieter background that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) takes the headline with its request for wide area network (WAN) services. It is looking for a capable and experienced service provider to design, implement, operate, support and maintain a secure, resilient and modernised solution.

The agency reveals it currently operates 461 offices across the nine provinces. All offices are connected via an existing MPLS VPN network utilising different forms of last-mile connectivity, such as fibre, microwave, APN, LTE and VSAT.

SASSA specifies the modernised WAN solution must:

Provide secure, reliable, scalable and highly-available connectivity across all agency sites.

Support automated failover and link redundancy.

Enable centralised management and orchestration.

Ensure optimal application performance.

Support secure access to internal systems, hosting environments, internet services and strategic partners.

Align with industry best practices in network security and architecture.

The solution must comprise software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services; co-location hosting centres to serve as SASSA’s primary hosting centre and secondary hosting centre; network and internet access security services; connectivity/links to its partners; and session initiation protocol trunk services.

“SASSA has an existing APN service which should be fully integrated into the SD-WAN solution. It should be noted that SASSA does not seek to replace the current APN solution,” it says.

SASSA will hold a compulsory briefing on 8 April over Microsoft Teams, before submissions close on 23 April.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Transnet is calling for the provision of a network detection and response (NDR) solution. The company explains that while its current security infrastructure can address some aspects of network protection, it falls short in delivering comprehensive coverage and real-time response capabilities. To strengthen its defences against advanced threats, it intends to deploy monitoring sensors across 50 of its campus sites.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint a service provider to design, develop and implement a document management portal for the Committee of Spatial Information and a South African spatial data infrastructure (SASDI) website. The department explains SASDI is the national technical, institutional and policy framework to facilitate the capture, management, maintenance, integration, distribution and use of geospatial information. Organs of state that are custodians of geospatial information, data vendors and users contribute towards the successful implementation of the SASDI. The intended website therefore should provide an environment that allows any SASDI stakeholder to communicate their activities with ease.

Eskom is inviting proposals for the provision of network hardware for Eskom and the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA). Several of the tender documents are encrypted, including the scope of work and pricing schedule, requiring interested parties to contact the utility directly for access.

The utility is also looking for a new data integration solution between SAP and Primavera to replace SAP EPC. Eskom explains the SAP EPC middleware is approaching its end-of-life, necessitating the identification and implementation of a suitable replacement to ensure continuity of current integration capabilities.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Sports, Arts and Culture requires internet connectivity for 170 public libraries in the province. The department explains internet connectivity at public libraries plays a critical role in the provision of internet access for citizens of the province. It also enables public libraries to use the automated library system to manage the movement of books and other library materials in all public libraries in the province.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is requesting bids for the supply of an internal audit software for SAPS. The contract will include installation, configuration and customisation of the solution, software maintenance, and technical and functional support. The agency notes a migration process will be needed if a new product is selected.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) wishes to acquire a penetration testing tool. The tool is required for its internal ICT team to use to conduct efficient, security assessments of internally developed, small and medium-sized web applications. The primary purpose is to perform lightweight, automated penetration testing on designated applications, the council explains. It is designed for early detection and continuous assurance, identifying common security weaknesses before they propagate to production or are discovered through formal, manual penetration tests.

Gauteng’s Provincial Treasury is looking for information on an automated procurement system for the province’s government departments and entities. The goal is to implement a modern, automated and digitised procurement solution that supports planning, execution, monitoring and reporting, while maintaining compliance with relevant government regulations, the department says.

SITA returns to close the issue with a request for information on an email-as-a-service solution for the Department of Defence’s Command and Management Information System Division. The agency reveals the department is currently running two different e-mail systems. The internal e-mail system is almost exclusively isolated to the internal network and is used to a limited extent. There is also an external-facing e-mail network which allows users to send and receive e-mails with anyone outside the client organisation environment. There is no direct relation between the internal e-mail system and external e-mail.

New tenders

Transnet

The company is calling for the provision of an NDR solution for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: TCC/2026/03/0001/114118/RFP

Information: Sithokozile Ndaba, Tel:011-308-2108, E-mail: Sithokozile.Ndaba@transnet.net

Closing date: 21 April 2026

­­Tags: software, security, networking, network detection and response, NDR

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to design, develop and implement a document management portal for the Committee of Spatial Information and a South African spatial data infrastructure website for three years.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DLRRD 0036 (2025/2026)

Information: NSIF, Tel: 012-312-8017, E-mail: cliffordm@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 15 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software development, web development, document management

Eskom

Proposals are invited for the provision of network hardware for Eskom and NTCSA.

Tender no: E2645CXMWP

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011-516-7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 16 April 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, networking

The utility is also looking for a new data integration solution between SAP and Primavera to replace SAP EPC.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E2644CXMWP

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011-516-7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 16 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, data integration, middleware

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, KwaZulu-Natal

The coastal department requires internet connectivity to various sites in the province for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 1 April

Tender no: ZNB-DSAC 003/2627

Information: Mawonga Mazibuko, Tel: 078-708-5953, E-mail: MazibukoM@kzndsac.gov.za

Closing date: 20 April 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is requesting bids for the supply of an internal audit software, including installation, configuration and customisation of the solution, software maintenance, technical and functional support to the SAPS for 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 3232/2025 - ERP N0 252010

Information: Teboho Ndhlovu, Tel: 012-367-3951, E-mail: Teboho.Ndhlovu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 21 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, audit, services, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA is inviting proposals for provision of WAN services for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SASSA:24-25-CS-HO

Information: Mandla Sibeko, Tel: 012-400-2634, E-mail: luckym@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 23 April 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, networking, wide area network, WAN

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR wishes to acquire a penetration testing tool intended for use by the internal ICT team to conduct efficient, security assessments of internally developed web applications for 12 months.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3725/16/04/2026

Information:Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012-841-2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 16 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, security, penetration testing

Request for information

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

Information is sought on an automated procurement system for Gauteng’s government departments and entities.

Tender no: GT/GPT/010/2026

Information: Dikeledi Kopman, Tel: 011-689-6142, E-mail: Dikeledi.kopman@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 17 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, procurement, supplier relationship management, SRM

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is requesting information on an email-as a-service solution for the Command and Management Information System Division in the Department of Defence.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 3233/2025

Information: Lungile Sibiya, Tel: 012-367-9551, E-mail: Lungile.Sibiya@sita.co.za

Closing date: 14 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, managed services, email