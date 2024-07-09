Top ICT tenders: Security concerns for eTenders Portal

Prospective bidders must consider whether they are willing to participate in tenders that use the eSubmission capability, due to a security issue.

It’s a quiet week for suppliers to government, as activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal has dropped by as much as 25%. While public sector demand for technology remains stable, focus does appear to have turned to essential requirements and interventions that offer quick wins at low cost.

This slump in activity is to be expected following president Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment, at the end of June, of a Cabinet that reflects the country’s government of national unity. Similarly, several of South Africa’s provincial governments have seen new members being appointed to the executive council.

Typically, these types of leadership changes result in a slowdown in procurement activity as the departments wait to see what, if any, amendments to the existing strategies will be implemented.

An added concern for those visiting the eTenders Portal will be the alert that the website is no longer secure. According to Google, this means something is wrong with the privacy of the site's connection and someone might be able to find the information sent or received through this site.

Visiting the eTenders Portal returned this message.

A closer look at the issue reveals the warning is due to the expiry of the website’s DigiCert secure sockets layer/transport layer security digital certificate on 6 July.

This technology plays a foundational role in the widely-adopted hypertext transfer protocol secure, providing an encryption and authentication protocol designed to secure internet communications.

This will be of particular concern to government departments and entities that have chosen to make use of the portal’s eSubmission capability for bids. Industry players will also need to consider whether they are willing to participate in tenders that use the eSubmission capability, as hackers may be able to intercept and view information sent between the server and browser.

Tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency is calling for hardware support and maintenance of all end-user computer-related peripheral equipment for the South African Police Service for a period of five years. The contract also includes the provision of operating system restoration to ensure software is reinstalled where required.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is calling for support and maintenance services on its Oracle e-Business Suite, as well as implementations of i-Procurement, i-Supplier, Oracle performance management, integration with non-repudiation program, Microsoft SharePoint, Open Text Live Link, Oracle IAM, Microsoft Power BI, other Oracle modules and a standalone Apex solution for all new and existing in-house-developed solutions.



SASSA also wishes to acquire an all-inclusive KrakenD API gateway support and maintenance service. The solution is used to provide security and monitoring policies and requires five server pro licence extension for two years.



Eskom is advertising a digital media project for all its peaking power stations and office buildings, including the small hydros. The utility says it requires an audio-visual technology solution to be used to display dynamic content, such as announcements, videos, images, emergency alerts, live meetings and events (using camera installations at the source) onto digital signage devices. Information displayed on the screens must be digitally linked to and controlled via a content management system and be compatible with Microsoft Teams.

The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority wishes to appoint a certified and experienced service provider for the implementation of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security, cyber security and privacy protection standards. The appointed bidder will be expected to perform environmental analysis; determine information management controls; develop a roadmap and implementation plan for controls; develop policies, plans and procedure for each control within the four domains of ISO/IEC 27001:22; and provide user awareness sessions on ISO/IEC 27001:2022 controls.



Transnet is calling for the provision of mobile applications and web configuration services. The scope of services also includes aspects of quality assurance, testing and change management to ensure the targeted user community adopts and embraces high-quality technologies being introduced into the ecosystem, in the interest of enhancing employees’ execution of duties, while ultimately adding the intended value to the organisation.



The Road Accident Fund (RAF) seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for the supply, support and maintenance of a Commvault backup and recovery solution for a multi-cloud environment. The request, which forms part of its digital transformation to the cloud, will allow the RAF to ensure the infrastructure is consolidated and optimised, enabling the achievement of its current, future strategic and operational objectives.

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) wishes to establish a panel of professional services companies that are capable of supporting its project management, enterprise architecture and information and communications technology needs. The FIC notes it is imperative that bidders offer key personnel and/or services – that are experts in their fields and have the appropriate qualifications, skills and experience – at market-related hourly rates in order to complement the FIC in the delivery of critical projects.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate intends to appoint a service provider to develop, test, migrate data, integrate with external systems and implement a case management system. The proposed system will be used for the registration, management, allocation, investigation, recommendation, approval and referral of cases to external stakeholders for decision-making.

Transnet closes the issue with a request for information on behalf of Transnet Freight Rail to investigate the feasibility of data-as-a-service ownership model for condition assessment systems. The aim is that the measurement system would be owned by the supplier, which would also be responsible for the installation, maintenance, repairs, calibration and upgrades. It would also be responsible for the removal of all equipment from the Transnet network upon termination of contract.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

Provisioning of hardware maintenance and operating system restoration of all end-user computer-related peripheral equipment is sought for SAPS for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 18 July

Tender no: RFB 2901-2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: konwabo.mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 2 August 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, security, computing, services, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers to supply Oracle EBS support, maintenance and new implementations (enhancements) service for three years.

Tender no: SASSA-06-24-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: 012 400 2392, E-mail: oracleebs2024@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 26 July 2024

­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance

Accredited distributors, partners, service agents or resellers are invited to provide an all-inclusive KrakenD API gateway support and maintenance service for two years through a limited bidding process.

Tender no: SASSA:04-24-ICT-HO

Information: Shadi Leshika, Tel: 012 400 2392, E-mail: ShadiL@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 25 July 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, security, API, API gateway, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is advertising its peaking digital media project.

Compulsory briefing: 18 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: WCPK1209JC

Information: Judith Carolus, Tel: 021 941 5800, E-mail: caroluj@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 6 August 2024

­Tags: Software, content management system

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for implementation of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security, cyber security and privacy protection standards for two years.

Compulsory briefing: 11 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: BS/2024/RFB489

Information: Jack Serite, Tel: 011 805 9661, E-mail: Jacks@bankseta.org.za

Closing date: 5 August 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, ISO 27001, security, information security, cyber security, privacy, privacy protection

Transnet

The company is calling for the provision of mobile applications and web configuration services for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: HOAC HO 43556

Information: Chantyle Eckhardt, Tel: 011 584 0607, E-mail: Chantyle.Eckhardt@transnet.net

Closing date: 1 August 2024

­Tags: Software, services, applications, mobile applications, apps, web, web configuration

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for the supply, support and maintenance of a Commvault backup and recovery solution for a multi-cloud environment for five years.

Tender no: RAF/2024/00029

Information:Ilish Seema, Tel: 012 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za

Closing date: 24 July 2024

­Tags: Cloud computing, software, services, security, backup, recovery, backup and recovery, support and maintenance

Financial Intelligence Centre

The FIC requests proposals from service providers for professional services for project management, enterprise architecture and information and communications technology resources.

Tender no: FIC/RFB/ICT PANEL/02/2024/25

Information: Keneilwe Masemene, Tel: 012 641 6145, E-mail: Keitumetse.Molupe@fic.gov.za

Closing date: 26 July 2024

Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, project management, enterprise architecture, ICT resources

Independent Police Investigative Directorate

A service provider is sought to develop, test, migrate data, integrate with external systems and implementation of a case management system for IPID.

Compulsory briefing: 12 July

Tender no: IPID01/2024/25

Information: F Maseko, Tel: 012 399 0095, E-mail: fmaseko@ipid.gov.za

Closing date: 26 July 2024

­Tags: Software, case management system, DMS, software development

Request for information

Transnet

Information is required to enable Transnet Freight Rail to investigate the feasibility of data-as-a-service ownership model for condition assessment systems.

Tender no: HOAC-HO-45486

Information: Brenda Baloyi, Tel: 011 584 0662, E-mail: Brenda.Baloyi@transnet.net

Closing date: 25 July 2024

­Tags: Software, services, data-as-a-service, condition assessment systems