Top ICT tenders: Sentech looks to IOT opportunities

Sentech seeks the development of IOT ecosystem, with all the components that enable people, businesses, governments and consumers to connect to their IOT devices.

It’s always a quiet week for National Treasury’s eTenders Portal when the finance minister delivers his budget speech to Parliament, and this year is no different.

However, this does provide the opportunity to take a closer look at Sentech’s intention to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery, installation and support of internet of things ( IOT ) applications and platforms. The contract will run for three years, with an option to extend for a further two years.

In its tender documentation, the company explains the applications and platform will enable it to meet customer and mandated requirements.

“The IOT service provisioning requires the development of an IOT ecosystem, which includes all the components that enable people, businesses, governments and consumers to connect to their IOT devices, using hardware that includes remote monitoring, dashboards, networks, gateways, analytics, data storage and security,” it says.

Interested parties can choose to apply for one or more of the nine categories stipulated by Sentech. Those categories requiring IOT applications must provide a turnkey solution, comprising hardware, connectivity/communication and platform.

Smart metering: These are systems that help to control electricity, water and other consumption levels with real-time data transmission capabilities, Sentech says.

“Smart metering technology enables utility meter data to be sent to the utility provider for billing purposes and to aid in the effective management of their grid and infrastructure. Predictive data can be amassed into users’ consumption habits, and issues such as leaks, in the case of water metering, can be identified easily.”

Smart asset tracking: Sentech explains this area is separated from fleet management to acquire bidders that specialise in the different fields.

“In the context of this tender, smart asset tracking refers to bar codes, RFIDs, small tags with or without GPS that track individuals in buildings, movable assets or equipment in building or value chain fitted with batteries not necessarily in vehicles or fleet. The intention of the application use case should be to enhance visibility, improve operational efficiency, reduce human error, increase productivity and strategic decision-making through real-time data but not limited to the qualities counted here.

Smart cities: A requirement for this section is a smart city solution that can collect and analyse data from IOT sensors and other related hardware, Sentech explains.

“It should sense the environment so that the customer can decide how and when to act. Some actions that can be performed using data to, for example, manage traffic, parking, water supplies, efficient lighting, waste garbage collection and disposal system, cut pollution and make better use of infrastructure and keep citizens safe and clean.”

E-health: The requirements for e-health entails the use of digital technology, such as computers, mobile devices and the internet , to deliver and manage healthcare information and services.

“Examples of e-health include electronic medical records, telemedicine, patient portals (secure websites), mobile health applications, wearable health tracking and monitoring devices, and online health education resource,” the company suggests.

Fleet management devices: In the context of this tender, fleet management refers to a system that coordinates a business's fleet of vehicles and machinery to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure safety and compliance, Sentech specifies.

“The intention of the application is to find innovative fleet management solutions that can manage cars, vans, motor bikes, trucks, specialist vehicles (such as mobile construction machinery), forklifts and trailers that will be managed and monitored via a platform or app with the use of smart tracking devices.”

Smart grid: A smart grid is a modern innovative electrical infrastructure that utilises ICT and digital networks to collect data on electricity production and consumption, the company explains.

“The intention of the application is to find innovative solutions that improve upon legacy grid systems through the addition of monitoring, measurement and automation. The smart grid system comprises of grid monitoring equipment’s devices, clean/renewable energy solutions, energy storage solutions, control and management capabilities over a remote platform.”

Smart agriculture supply and support: The smart agriculture system is a comprehensive, end-to-end IOT solution designed to modernise farming through data-driven decision-making. It leverages a network of long-range, low-power wireless sensors deployed in the field to continuously monitor critical conditions like soil moisture, temperature and crop health; the core of the system is a secure, cloud-based platform that collects, analyses and visualises this data.

“It provides farmers with actionable insights, automated alerts and historical trend analysis via a user-friendly dashboard, enabling precise control over irrigation, resource usage and overall farm management,” Sentech suggests.

IOT platform: An IOT platform is a software system that acts as a central hub for the IOT, connecting devices, collecting and processing data, and enabling the management and analysis of connected systems. It serves as middleware, bridging the gap between the physical devices (like sensors and machines) and the applications that use their data.

“Key functions include device management, secure data ingestion and storage, communication protocol support, advanced data analysis, and integration with other enterprise systems to drive insights and automation.”

Other IOT use cases: This allows for solutions that do not form into the stated categories, and service providers should provide a detailed write-up of the use case; support immediately available in South Africa; track record of the offered services; evidence of a direct agreements with the relevant OEM for supply and support; and a letter of commitment specifying different types of support for a minimum of three years.

Sentech will hold a non-compulsory Microsoft Teams briefing on 4 March before the tender comes to a close on 13 March.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Limpopo Economic Development Agency wishes to appoint a service provider to supply leased lines for the Limpopo Connexion broadband network. By extending broadband services to underserved areas in the province, the agency says the broadband project aims to stimulate economic growth in the ICT sector, enhance service delivery and transform Limpopo into a province driven by knowledge and information, narrowing the digital divide.

The State Information Technology Agency is inviting bids for the procurement of VMware licences on behalf of the Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation. The agency reveals previously acquired licences could not be renewed on time, and this has placed the department in a vulnerable position.

Sentech is also inviting service providers to apply to join a panel of Ka-band VSAT managed services providers. The panel will be required to supply Ka-band satellite bandwidth in a range of capacity packages; supply VSAT terminal equipment which could include COTM and COTP systems; provide access to the supplier’s OSS platform; and provide training and service support to its teams, Sentech says.

The Department of Electricity and Energy is inviting suitably qualified, experienced and accredited service providers to submit bids for the procurement of servers, storage, licences, configuration and migration services, as well as a support and maintenance service level agreement. Proposals must include virtual server hosts, storage, appropriate virtualisation licences, virtual machines migration and transfer of technical skills to the department’s technical team. Proposals should also specify the virtualisation software licensing requirements based on the proposed architecture.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is advertising for the implementation and support of an enterprise data and analytics solution. The fund says the solution is envisioned to facilitate the storage, processing and retrieval of diverse data types, enabling scalable and flexible analytics. This data lake will serve as the foundation for improved business insights, predictive analytics and real-time decision support across various business units.

The RAF is also looking for an experienced and suitable service provider for maintenance and support of its Guidewire and intelligent data platform. It expects the successful bidder to be responsible for operating and managing the end-to-end integrated claims management solution support, including a help-desk. The fund notes the incumbent was appointed as the application developer is currently implementing the solution.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development wishes to secure a bidder accredited in systems applications and products in data processing for the maintenance and support of its SAP environment. This will include all existing and future business applications based on the SAP environment. The department explains it has embarked on a modernisation journey to improve the delivery of justice services, which is resulting in the implementation of a number of business applications which aim to decrease cost of service while improving service efficiency, reporting and monitoring of services.

The Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) is calling for a service provider to implement a cloud-based ERP solution. The agency reveals it recently migrated to a Microsoft Azure Cloud hybrid environment; however, the current on-premises SAP ERP system is not cloud-based. Accordingly, it has made a strategic decision to implement a cloud-based solution that provides a unified, user-friendly experience, integrating all core functions into a comprehensive business suite to meet its operational needs.

USAASA also requires a service provider to implement and host SD-WAN, internet connectivity services, virtual hosting solution, hosted firewall solution, e-mail archiving, internet security and voice over IP solution. The agency reveals it’s currently using MPLS architecture. It also notes that should it relocate within the next 18 months to a new physical address – within an approximate 30km radius from its current address – the service provider should be able to relocate the lines and network equipment. Estimated relocation costs should be outlined in the cost breakdown.

New tenders

Limpopo Economic Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to supply leased lines for the Limpopo Connexion Broadband Network for 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 March – Virtual. Meeting ID: 368 876 559 079 23, Passcode: uz2oa2W

Note: No electronic submissions will be accepted.

Tender no: LCX/2025/26-2

Information: Maxine Mothotse, Tel: 015-633-4808, E-mail: maxine.mothotse@lieda.co.za

Closing date: 20 March 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, broadband, networking

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is inviting bids for the procurement of VMware licences on behalf of the Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3200/2025

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: 012-482-2754, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za

Closing date: 23 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software licensing, cloud computing

Sentech

The state-owned company intends to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery, installation and support of IOT applications and platform for three years with an option to extend for a further two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-052-2025-26

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011-471-4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 13 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, internet of things, IOT, smart apps

Sentech is also inviting service providers to apply to join a panel of Ka-band VSAT managed services for three years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-051-2025-26

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011-471-4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 20 March 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, satellite, services, managed services

Department of Electricity and Energy

The national department is inviting bids for the procurement of servers, storage, licences, configuration and migration services, and support and maintenance SLA for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 March

Tender no: DEE/009/2025/26

Information: Gji Samuel Msiza, Tel: 012-406-7910, E-mail: samuel.msiza@dee.gov.za

Closing date: 25 March 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, servers, storage, licencing, services, professional services, support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

A service provider is sought to implement and support an enterprise data and analytics solution for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 March

Tender no: RAF/2026/00002

Information: Shadi Matlou, Tel: 012-649-2030, E-mail: shadim@raf.co.za

Closing date: 27 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, analytics, data

The RAF is also looking for an experienced and suitable service provider for maintenance and support of its Guidewire and intelligent data platform for five years.

Tender no: RAF/2026/00006

Information: Matome Ramathoka, Tel: 012-649-2015, E-mail: matomer@raf.co.za

Closing date: 18 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, support and maintenance

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

The department wishes to secure a bidder accredited in systems applications and products in data processing (SAP) for the maintenance and support of the SAP environment, for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 March – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RFQ 15 2025 - SITA 1183/2022

Information: Strategic Sourcing, Tel:012-315-1187, E-mail: sourcing@justice.gov.za

Closing date: 17 March 2026

­­Tags: software, services, support and maintenance

Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for a service provider to implement a cloud-based ERP solution for two years.

Tender no: USAASA/ERP/06/2025/26

Information: Violet Masaele, Tel:011-564-1600, E-mail: violet.masaele@usaasa.org.za

Closing date: 13 March 2026

­­Tags: software, enterprise resource planning, ERP, cloud computing

USAASA also requires a service provider to implement and host SD-WAN, internet service, domain hosting, security and e-mail archiving for 36 months.

Tender no: USAASA/INT/07/2025/26

Information: Violet Masaele, Tel:011-564-1600, E-mail: violet.masaele@usaasa.org.za

Closing date: 13 March 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, telecommunications, internet, networking, security