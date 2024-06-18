Top ICT tenders: SITA assesses ITSM solutions

SITA’s head office at Erasmuskloof in Pretoria. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

A public holiday and last week’s first sittings of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures means that activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal is somewhat subdued this week.

The State IT Agency (SITA) stands out this week, however, with two tenders on offer and a request for information on IT service management (ITSM) systems.

In its specifications for this information request, the agency notes a comprehensive study regarding functionality, cost and interoperability has to be performed in order to give an effective recommendation for the possible replacement of its existing ITSM.

SITA’s current ITSM system agreement was established following a procurement process in 2017. It says the primary criteria of the request for information is to evaluate the economic viability and efficiency of this solution. In addition, it will assess the functional performance of the proposed solutions against the existing system, considering the future roadmap of enhancements as scoped within the existing technology stack.

As the system will be deployed on the Cloud Foundation infrastructure, SITA notes the platform does not allow the deployment of Red Hat and any solution which includes this as part of the platform will not be considered. It also requires that the proposed solution must be deployed on-premises and should not require internet connectivity to receive OEM and OEM/OSM appointed vendor support. The system should have the ability to be deployed and supported in a closed network and must be maintained and supported in a secure VPN specifically built for the service management technologies. Alternatively, the system must be able to run on a private hosted cloud VM owned by SITA.

Once the evaluation component of the request for information has been completed, qualifying bidders will be called on to perform a proof of concept on the provided system.

Meanwhile, SITA’s two tenders on offer revolve around security requirements for the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In the first notice, the agency is advertising for the renewal of Symantec security licences. This will provide SAPS with up-to-date software, which will include, but not be limited to, antivirus, anti-malware, anti-spam, e-mail security and encryption to secure e-mail servers and gateways from malware and spam while encrypting e-mail and data to prevent data loss.

The second request is for the procurement of a secure Web gateway solution for SAPS’s network for a period of five years. These solutions utilise URL filtering, advanced threat defence, malware protection and application control technologies to defend users from Internet borne threats and to help SAPS to enforce Internet policy compliance. SITA notes proposed solutions must be appliance-based to handle the amount of traffic and users.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Home Affairs wishes to appoint a service provider to implement business continuity management prescripts and processes in 40 selected areas across the country over a period of three years.

Gauteng’s Department of Human Settlements is advertising for an electronic document and records management system for a period of thirty-six months. The department notes its current system has approximately 14 million images in the DataStor, including historical images. The successful will be required to convert the remaining hardcopy files to digital format and build a solution for born digital records.



Staying with Gauteng, the Officer of the Premier wishes to procure an automated performance monitoring and reporting system for a period of three years. This is required to enhance evidence-informed decision-making pertaining to the implementation of the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 plan, strategic plan, annual performance plan and annual operational plans of the premier’s office.



The Road Accident Fund is looking for a suitable service provider for the supply of a centralised SIP trunking solution for a period of 5 years. The solution is required to consist of two key components: voice over IP connect access links and SIP trunk sessions.



The Western Cape Department of Health requires preventative maintenance, servicing and repairs of the Softcon access control systems at Groote Schuur Hospital in Observatory and the William Slater Centre for adolescents and young adults in Rondebosch for a period of two years. The department notes the two systems consist of approximately 400 controllers and peripheral equipment for Groote Schuur Hospital and five controllers for William Slater as well as other systems that form part of the solution. The contract will come with the option to extend the contract for one additional one year, subject to supplier performance and departmental prescripts at the sole discretion of the hospitals.



Transnet is inviting proposals for the provision of video conferencing systems for Transnet Port Terminal’s Durban head office. Due to the diminishing life span of the current equipment, Transnet says an installation of a new Microsoft Teams Room is required.



Eskom is calling for supply and delivery of various Hewlett Packard PowerOn client workstation equipment for Eskom Distribution’s Free State operating unit, Central/East cluster. The tender stipulates 26 x Z6 G5 workstations, 63 x HP E24 G4 FHD monitors, 15 x HP 320K WD keyboard, 50 x HP Single miniDP-to-DP adapter cable and 26 x HP wired 320M mice.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for Symantec security solution licences renewal for a period of twenty-four (24) months to ensure critical information system security service continuity for SAPS.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 June – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2884-2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2030, E-mail: konwabo.mbolekwa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 9 July 2024

­Tags: Transversal tender, Hardware, Networking, Servers, Solar, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA also wishes to procure a secure web gateway solution for the South African Police Service network for a period of five (5) years.

Compulsory briefing: 18 June – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2883/2024

Information: Nikeziwe Gcaba, Tel: 067 899 7768, E-mail: Nikeziwe.Gcaba@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 5 July 2024

­Tags: Software, Security, Web, Secure web gateway, Networking

Department of Home Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to implement the business continuity management (BCM) process for the period of three (3) years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 June – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: DHA07-2024

Information: B Motaung, Tel: 012 406 4283, E-mail: beatrice.motaung@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 July 2024

­Tags: Services, Professional services, Business continuity management, BCM

Department of Human Settlements, Gauteng

The provincial department is advertising for an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS) for a period of thirty-six (36) months.

Compulsory briefing: 26 June – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HLA 4/2/4-2024/02

Information: Zwiitwa Vele, Tel: 063 771 5152, E-mail: Zwiitwa.Vele@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 July 2024

­Tags: Software, EDRMS, Electronic document and records management system

Officer of the Premier, Gauteng

The premier’s office wishes to procure an automated performance monitoring and reporting system for a period of three years.

Tender no: GT/OOP/046/2024

Information: Roshini Amrani, Tel: 082 815 8773, E-mail: Roshini.Singh@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 July 2024

­Tags: Software, Automated performance monitoring and reporting, APMR, Reporting, Performance management

Road Accident Fund

The RAF wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the supply of a centralised SIP trunking solution for a period of 5 years.

Compulsory briefing: 24 June

Tender no: RAF 2024 00026

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 9 July 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, SIP, SIP trunking, Voice

Department of Health, Western Cape

The provincial department requires preventative maintenance, servicing and repairs of the Softcon access control systems at Groote Schuur Hospital in Observatory and William Slater (Ace) in Rondebosch, Cape Town for a period of two (2) years. The two (2) systems consist of +/- 400 controllers and peripheral equipment for Groote Schuur Hospital and five controllers for William Slater (ACE), as well as other systems that form part of the system as described in the equipment schedule section 6, section 5 paragraph 5.2 and with the option to extend the contract for an additional one (1) year, subject to supplier performance and departmental prescripts at the sole discretion of Groote Schuur Hospital and William Slater (ACE) department.

Compulsory briefing: 15 July

Note: To avoid delays in the briefing session, bidders are required to arrive before 10h30, to complete the attendance register. No late bidders will be allowed to enter the venue after 11h00, as the doors will be closed. Please RSVP by sending an e-mail to nomangesi.ntantsana@westerncape.gov.za and bidders must download the copy of bid document online as the Department of Health will not print bid document for bidders. Bidders are encouraged to wear a mask.

Tender no: GSHPT176/2024

Information: Nomangesi Ntlantsana, Tel: 021 404 3122, E-mail: nomangesi.ntantsana@westerncape.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 August 2024

­Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Services, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Proposals are invited for the provision of the supply and installation of video conferencing systems for Transnet Port Terminal Durban head office.

Compulsory briefing: 25 June – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TPT/2024/04/0006/64337/RFP

Information: Thabile Zuma, Tel: 031 361 7850, E-mail: Thabile.Zuma@Transnet.net.

Closing date: 12uly 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Software, Video conferencing, Communications

Eskom

The utility is calling for supply and delivery of various Hewlett Packard PowerOn client workstation equipment for Eskom Distribution – Free State Operating Unit, Central/East cluster.

Tender no: FS086

Information: Tyra Ramdharee, Tel: 051 404 2086, E-mail: Ramdhat@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 July 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Computing, Workstations

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is inviting information on an information technology service management (ITSM) system and proof of concept.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 June – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFI 2880-2024

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: 012 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 July 2024

­Tags: Software, Information technology service management, ITSM