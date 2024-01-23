Top ICT tenders: SITA calls for SCM help

SITA seeks supply chain management outsourcing services to reduce procurement timelines and improve service delivery.

Those in the ICT sector wanting to participate in this week’s top tenders will need to act fast, as half of the notices feature reduced lead times for submissions, ranging from one to three weeks.

This week’s notable tender comes from the State IT Agency (SITA), which wishes to acquire outsourcing services for supply chain management (SCM) transactions.

In its tender documentation, the agency reveals several events have resulted in a backlog building up for procurement of transactions for itself, government departments and other clients.

These events include the promulgation of government’s Preferential Procurement Policy in January 2023, the policy approval by the SITA board at the end of January 2023 (including the development of procedures and templates for the implementation of this change in March 2023) and the moratorium declared by National Treasury in mid-December 2022 to mid-January 2023.

The desired outsourcing services will assist SITA’s SCM department to clear the backlog by providing effective, efficient and modern end-to-end procurement services within a short, reasonable time.

“This will also assist the departments and SITA clients to spend their allocated budgets within the allowed financial year period,” it says.

The contract will cover the full scope of procurement lifecycle activities, including demand management and planning, execution of procurement transactions, compliance, audit review and reporting.

“This is critical for SITA and government, as it increases the efficiency in procurement, reduces procurement timelines, and improves service delivery and client satisfaction,” it says.

Interested parties have until 31 January to respond.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is calling for bids for the supply and installation of servers and storage as part of its infrastructure refresh/upgrade project. The regulator notes its current infrastructure is reaching full utilisation.

SAHPRA is also looking for a service provider to supply wide area network, internet services and mobile data network services at its head office in Pretoria, as well as its satellite offices in Cape Town and Durban.



The City of Tshwane wishes to appoint an experienced and competent service supplier to provide an accounting software tool for the preparation of monthly management accounts in accordance with section 71 of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), and annual financial statements, both separate and consolidated. The contract includes software licences, training, support and maintenance.



The South African Social Security Agency invites proposals from potential service providers through limited bidding for the appointment of a suitable provider to expand the agency’s backup solution to include cloud backup for Microsoft 365, as well as renewal of support for existing licences. The agency uses Commvault as its enterprise data backup solution.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Health is calling for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of leased office automation solutions to the provincial department’s various institutions. The department has listed specifications for 10 multifunctional printers in monochrome and colour (for a total of 20) as well as three large-format printers. The department has not specified the number of each of these printers it expects to procure.

The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency wishes to appoint a service provider for enhancements, support and maintenance of its Enforcer system. This system was developed to support the operational activities of the law enforcement functions, including but not limited to, recording of the inspections, management of notices, recovery of fines issued to offenders and statistical reports.



The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is looking for a service provider to establish and manage its 24/7/365 anti-corruption hotline number. Noting that corruption has become “endemic” in South Africa, having “permeated key institutions in both the public and private sector”, the department says there is a need to unify anti-corruption efforts across sectors. The purpose of the anti-corruption hotline is to make a way for officials and/or clients of the department to report any form of unethical behaviour from the department, while remaining anonymous.



The Development Bank of Southern Africa, in partnership with the National Planning Commission, requires a professional service provider to assess what investments in digital ICT infrastructure are required between now and 2030 (and extended to 2035), that will make it possible to achieve the targets as specified in the National Development Plan (NDP), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)and other key national policies. The tender’s terms of reference focus on building an accurate ‘gap analysis’ of current investment levels, versus the investment levels required to achieve the policy goals with respect to digital infrastructure relating mainly to connectivity, and to a lesser extent digital readiness.



The National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC)is advertising for an enterprise resource planning solution. This follows the merging of NHFC, the National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency, and the Rural Housing Loan Fund into a single institution.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

Proposals are requested for outsourcing services of SCM transactions for 12 months.

Tender no: RFP 5317-845-2023

Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Nontombi.Jantjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 January 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, outsourcing, supply chain management, SCM

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

The regulator requires bids for the supply and installation of servers and storage infrastructure refresh/upgrade.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 January – virtual

Tender no: SAHPRA/2023/RFB006

Information: Precious Mnguni, Tel: 012 501 0418, E-mail: precious.mnguni@sahpra.org.za.

Closing date: 12 February 2024

­Tags: Hardware, storage, servers

SAHPRA is also looking for a service provider to supply wide area network, internet services and mobile data network services for a 36-month period.

Compulsory briefing: 25 January – virtual

Tender no: SAHPRA/2023/ WAN & APN/RFB007

Information: Malose Teffo, Tel: 012 501 0327, E-mail: malose.teffo@sahpra.org.za.

Closing date: 14 February 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, networking, internet, cellular, wide area network, mobile data, mobile, data

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metro wishes to appoint an experienced and competent service provider to supply an accounting software tool for the preparation of monthly management accounts in accordance with section 71 of the MFMA, and annual financial statements for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 February

Tender no: GFS 05-2023/24

Information: Sylvia, Tel: 012 358 3295, E-mail: sylviamas@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 February 2024

­Tags: Software, accounting

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers through limited bidding for the appointment of a suitable provider to expand the agency’s backup solution to include cloud backup for Microsoft 365, including renewal of support for existing licences.

Tender no: SASSA: 106-23-CS-HO

Information: Mogafe Christine Mphahlele, Tel: 012 400 2412, E-mail: Backupbid@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 February 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, cloud computing, backup, cloud backup, services, support and maintenance

Department of Health, KwaZulu Natal

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of leased office automation solutions to the provincial department’s various institutions for three years, with an option to extend for another two years.

Tender no: ZNB 5700/2023-H

Information: Demand Management, Tel: 033 815 8361, E-mail: SCM.DemandManagement@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 February 2024

­Tags: Software, hardware, printing, imaging, multifunction devices

Cross-Border Road Transport Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for enhancements, support and maintenance of its enforcer system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: C-BRTA/HO/0081

Information: Morwamoche Sekhukhune, Tel:012 471 2000, E-mail: morwamoche.sekhukhune@cbrta.co.za.

Closing date: 16 February 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

A service provider is sought to establish and manage the department’s 24/7/365 days anti-corruption hotline number for a 24-month period.

Tender no: DMRE/017/2023/24

Information: Giji Samuel Msiza, Tel:012 406 7910, E-mail: samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 February 2024

­Tags: Services, call centre, contact centre, managed services

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The bank wishes to appoint a professional service provider to assess what investments in digital infrastructure (information, communication and technology) are required between now and 2030 (and extended to 2035), that will make it possible to achieve the targets as specified in the NDP, the SDGs and other key national policies.

Compulsory briefing: 25 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP005/2024

Information: Tumi Mnguni, Tel: 011 313 3000, E-mail: tumim@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 9 February 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, digital, hardware, software

National Housing Finance Corporation

The organisation is advertising for an enterprise resource planning solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 January – virtual, meeting ID: 313 921 763 448 Passcode: uByjvV

Tender no: NM01/01/2024

Information: Khensani Zungu, Tel: 067 421 6709, E-mail: Tenders01@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 23 February 2024

­Tags: Software, enterprise resource planning, ERP