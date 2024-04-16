Top ICT tenders: SITA opens ‘urgent’ server, storage tender

Government has an “urgent need” to procure the servers and storage domain that supports the acquisition of complete, turnkey solutions, says SITA.

The ICT industry continues to experience low demand from the public sector, despite an uptick in activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal. However, the State IT Agency (SITA) steps in to provide interest this week, with the advertisement of a transversal tender.

SITA’s specification document reveals: “Government has an urgent need to procure the servers and storage domain that supports the acquisition of complete, turnkey solutions, including any type of virtual, hyper-converged or software-defined solution that may be required by government.”

The envisaged transversal contract includes all servers, storage, related equipment and services for SITA and all government departments for a period of five years. Additionally, all goods covered in the accreditation must be bundled with an on-site warranty and support/maintenance plan, including an option for extending the support period.

SITA also notes that product certification is to be done in accordance with the published technical product specifications drawn up based on government requirements. The certification is separate from this accreditation process, and the specification and process can be accessed here.

“Resellers must ensure via their OEM [original equipment manufacturer] partners that all eligible products are certified via this process. Product certification has a direct impact on the configuration of products that can be delivered to the client,” it warns.

This new contract will replace the existing transversal RFB2003 contract. The new bid will be known as RFB2003/2024.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The National Gambling Board of South Africa is advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of a National Central Electronic Monitoring System for limited pay-out machines (LPM) in the country, as well as related monitoring fees. The system must be capable of detecting and monitoring significant events associated with any LPM that is made for play in SA and analysing and reporting data according to the requirements of the determined standards.

Eskom requires specialised cyber security consulting services to transmission on an as-and-when required basis. The required advisory services include threat detection and monitoring; identity and access management, data protection and legal.



The utility is also requesting service providers to tender for the design and development of online course content material for five years on an ‘as and when’ required basis. Knowledge of SCORM, AICC and use of other standards accounts for 40 points in the functionality criteria.



The City of Cape Town requires installation and maintenance of fibre network infrastructure and outside plant facilities. The city operates a metro area network backhauled by a fibre-optic network. This optic infrastructure extends throughout the metro area to provide connectivity to its municipal premises to support its telecommunication operations, provide public services such as WiFi access to the internet and wholesale services to commercial operators.



The city is also calling for third-party e-commerce (internet) payment services for the payment of its traffic and by-law contravention notices, motor vehicle registration and licensing transactions. The metro notes it issues on average two million traffic/by-law contravention notices and one million motor vehicle licence renewals per year.



Limpopo’s Office of the Premier requires disaster-recovery-as-a-service for its provincial departments. This service is needed for timeous recovery of information for business continuity.



Mpumalanga’s Department of Education wishes to appoint a service provider to render an offline curriculum application for subjects in grade eight until 12 for a period of three years. Given the significant barriers posed by the high cost of internet connectivity, coupled with the provision of Android devices to all students in grade 12, the department says there is a pressing need to optimise the use of technology in its educational strategy.



The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is looking for a service provider to upgrade the existing NDMC nimble storage with additional 21Tb raw capacity. The scope consists of hardware and software, installation and configuration, and support and maintenance. This bid is limited to service providers that are registered on SITA RFB contract number 2003/2014 and are accredited to provide services in Gauteng.



The Western Cape Office of the Premier is advertising for an online recruitment service for a period of up to 36 months. It notes its job portal is managed under the e-government for citizens functional area and this is where jobs are currently and officially advertised online. An online recruitment service would aim to fill vacancies for public services, governed by its recruitment and selection policy.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising the transversal tender for the provision of servers, storage-related equipment and services for SITA and all government departments for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 April

Tender no: RFB 2003-2024

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: 012 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 6 May 2024

­Tags: Hardware, servers, storage, services, support and maintenance

National Gambling Board of South Africa

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of a National Central Electronic Monitoring System for limited pay-out machines and collection of related monitoring fees for eight years.

Compulsory briefing: 26 April

Tender no: NGB 001/2025

Information: Procurement Practitioner, Tel: 010 003 3475, E-mail: rfp4ncems2@ngb.org.za

Closing date: 16 July 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, services, managed services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility requires specialised cyber security consulting services to transmission on an as-and-when required basis for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2499TX

Information: Refilwe, Tel: 017 615 2168, E-mail: MolapoRL@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 8 May 2024

­Tags: Software, security, cyber security, services, professional services

Service providers are also invited to tender for the design and development of online course content material for five years on an ‘as and when’ required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2491CX

Information: Spha Madondo, Tel: 011 516 7994, E-mail: madondst@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 3 May 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, training and e-learning

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro requires installation and maintenance of fibre network infrastructure and outside plant facilities.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 April – Link

Tender no: 228S/2023/24

Information: Shafick Modack, E-mail: Shafick.Modack@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 22 May 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, fibre, networking, hardware, outside plant facilities

The city is also calling for third-party e-commerce (internet) payment services for the payment of its traffic and by-law contravention notices, motor vehicle registration and licensing transactions.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 April – Link

Tender no: 227S/2023/24

Information: Finance Tenders, E-mail: Finance.Tenders@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 17 May 2024

­Tags: Software, e-commerce, payment services

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

Disaster recovery system as a service is sought for all Limpopo provincial departments.

Compulsory briefing: 23 April

Note: This bid is open only to accredited service providers as per SITA Transversal contract (RFB 1183). Furthermore, only service providers approved to provide services for Limpopo Province should respond to this bid. Bidders not registered on the SITA contract and not on the list of approved service providers within Limpopo will not be considered.

Tender no: PRDP 11 OF 2022-23

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: 015 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 10 May 2024

­Tags: Software, services, security, disaster recovery, disaster recovery as a service

Department of Education, Mpumalanga

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider to render an offline curriculum application for subjects in grade eight until 12 for a period of three years.

Tender no: EDU/169/24/MP

Information: Moira Olivier, Tel:013 766 5278, E-mail: m.olivier@mpuedu.gov.za

Closing date: 23 April 2024

­Tags: Software, software development

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to upgrade the existing NDMC nimble storage with additional 21Tb raw capacity with installation, support and maintenance from SITA’s RFB 2003/2014 transversal tender.

Note: This bid is limited to service providers registered on SITA RFB contract number 2003/2014 and accredited to provide services in Gauteng.

Tender no: COGTA T14/2024

Information: Nomvula Ntuli, Tel:012 334 0820, E-mail: t14.2024@cogta.gov.za

Closing date: 2 May 2024

­Tags: Hardware, storage, services, support and maintenance

Office of the Premier, Western Cape

Provision of an online recruitment service is required for the Western Cape Government for 36 months (anticipated period of 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2027).

Tender no: FMA 0001-2024/25

Information: John Van Der Vent, Tel: 021 483 8213, E-mail: john.vandervent@westerncape.gov.za

Closing date: 3 May 2024

­Tags: Software, services, recruitment, e-recruitment