Top ICT tenders: SITA seeks varsity accreditation

With South Africa due to go to the polls next week to vote in the national and provincial elections, activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal has slowed down. This means the ICT sector’s opportunities largely originate from municipalities and favour low-value, quick-turnaround requests for quotations (RFQs).

While we don’t often feature RFQs in the top tenders, an appeal from the State IT Agency (SITA) for a service provider to assist it with getting SITA Varsity accredited is likely to draw industry interest.

According to its website, the mission of SITA Varsity is to provide an environment to deliver quality, cost-effective training and development to its “SITAzens”; expand knowledge and skills to improve effectiveness and achieve its vision; and foster a culture of learning and continuous personal development.

In its RFQ documentation, SITA states its 2020-2025 strategic plan aims to achieve a digitally-capable workforce to solve public sector ICT challenges.

“The quest to achieve this important milestone has been pushed rapidly by the technological changes into the digital era over the past few years,” it notes.

Accordingly, it requires a service provider to assist in accreditation of SITA Varsity with the MICT SETA and Quality Council for Trade and Occupations.

Included in what it calls “special requirements”, the successful provider will be tasked with developing SITA course content in relation to project management, software development and computer technician courses. It will also be expected to provide advice on the purchasing of available accredited course content core to SITA’s business and clients.

It’s worth noting that getting accreditation with these bodies will give SITA Varsity credibility and enable SITA customers to include its training programmes in their mandatory and discretionary grant claims.

A closer look at the SITA Varsity website reveals the organisation – and its chosen bidder – will have much work to do to bring its offerings up to date and in line with acceptable standards.

Notably, the last time new courses were added to its offerings was in November 2018 and included Word 2013 Essentials, Excel 2013 Essentials, Microsoft Project 2013 Essentials and an introduction to DevOps. It also added courses on e-mail etiquette, ISS awareness and irregular expenditure awareness.

Similarly, the last announcement posted on the site was the results of its 2020 Employee Satisfaction Survey results.

Despite this, SITA expects the requested services to require a period of 12 months.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

SITA is also advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of local area network infrastructure as part of a hardware refresh at the Department of Water and Sanitation’s head office. The agency notes the network equipment will need to be on par with the system’s demanding responsiveness requirements.

Sentech says it wishes to expand its panel of internet service providers (ISPs) to supply connectivity networks for communities and public WiFi hotspots across the country on a build, operate and transfer model. The company notes it will provide the successful ISPs with backhaul, distribution and fixed wireless access network connectivity services for which the ISP will be billed. In turn, the ISPs are expected to supply, install and commercialise the public WiFi hotspot, collect revenue, provide maintenance, expand the reach, report on the number of sustainable jobs created and skills developed, and provide monthly verified subscriptions and consumption averages.

Sentech is also advertising for a one-stop call centre solution for a period of one year. In addition to software and hardware systems, the successful bidder will be required to provide call centre seats and 20 call centre agents in a 16-hour day for an operation that operates from 07h00 to 23h00, seven-days-a-week, 365-days-a-year.

The South African Revenue Service is requesting proposals for network carrier and infrastructure services. The scope of work will be divided into three towers, encompassing data carrier network services, voice carrier services and unified communication platform as a service.

Gauteng’s Department of e-Government is seeking manufacturer-accredited bidders to provide comprehensive Microsoft 365 backup services for a duration of three years. The department notes this service is vital for the Gauteng Provincial Government and should have the capability to scale to accommodate any future requirements that may arise.

The South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) is looking for a suitably qualified service provider for the provision of an IT disaster recovery solution. SANAS notes the goal of the exercise is to ensure its IT infrastructure and service availability is restored within two hours recovery time and recovery point objectives.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Dube Tradeport wishes to appointment an accredited Sage 200 evolution implementing partner to provide Sage 200 evolution system maintenance, support and enhancements services. Bidders should hold a valid Sage 200 Evolution Partner Tier certification/accreditation programme with Silver Partner Tier Programme or above.

Staying with Sage requirements, the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation is advertising for system maintenance and support of Sage 300 People: HR, payroll and ESS software. The company notes the system is a pivotal component within its HR management infrastructure and caters to approximately 3 300 employees across the group.

South African Airways (SAA) closes the issue with a request for a “robust” customer relationship management platform that will deliver a seamless experience to its customers and improve operational efficiencies. SAA notes the platform is expected to encompass modules such as sales, service and marketing, with the capability to integrate additional systems.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider to assist with the accreditation of SITA Varsity.

Tender no: RFQ 5477-AH-2024

Information: Ruth Galane, Tel: 012 482 2296, E-mail: ruth.galane@sita.co.za

Closing date: 27 May 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, training and e-learning

SITA is also advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of switches and wireless access points for the Department of Water and Sanitation’s head office.

Tender no: RFB 2874/2024

Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: 012 482 2030, E-mail: thembeka.mdwara@sita.co.za

Closing date: 10 June 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, wireless, switches, wireless access points

Sentech

The organisation wishes to expand its panel of internet service providers to supply connectivity networks for communities and public WiFi hotspots across the country for three years on a build, operate and transfer model.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT/010/2024-25

Information: Norman or Amukelani, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 13 June 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, internet service providers, ISP, WiFi, wireless, public WiFi, public hotspots

Sentech is also advertising for a one-stop call centre solution for 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-011-2024-25

Information: Norman, Nosipho or Amukelani, Tel: 011 471 4590, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 10 June 2024

­Tags: Software, services, outsourcing, call centre, contact centre

South African Revenue Service

SARS invites proposals for network carrier and infrastructure services.

Compulsory briefing: 3 June – Microsoft Teams

Compulsory price templates workshop: 4 June

Tender no: RFP 02/2024

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 27 June 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, software, voice, data, unified communications, services

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

A service provider is sought for a backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 with software licences, storage servers with maintenance and support for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 24 May

Tender no: GT/GDeG/054/2024

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: 011 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 7 June 2024

­Tags: Software, security, backup, recovery, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

South African National Accreditation System

SANAS is looking for a suitably qualified service provider for provision of an IT disaster recovery solution for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 May – Zoom, Link

Tender no: SANAS/ITDISASTORRECOVERY/2024-25/02

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: 012 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za

Closing date: 7 June 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, disaster recovery, business continuity, services, managed services

Dube Tradeport

The organisation wishes to appointment an accredited Sage 200 evolution implementing partner to provide Sage 200 evolution system maintenance, support and enhancements services for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 May – Virtual

Tender no: DTP/RFP/25/FIN/02/2024

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: 032 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za

Closing date: 14 June 2024

­Tags: Software, software enhancement, services, support and maintenance

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation

NECSA is advertising for system maintenance and support of Sage 300 People: HR, payroll and ESS software.

Tender no: FIN-SCM-TEN-0059

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: 012 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za

Closing date: 14 June 2024

­Tags: Software, HR, payroll, employee self-service, services, support and maintenance

South African Airways

Potential bidders are invited to submit proposals for the provision of a customer relationship management system.

Tender no: RFP: GSM013/2024

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: 011 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com

Closing date: 5 June 2024

­Tags: Software, customer relationship management, CRM