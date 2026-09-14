Top ICT tenders: SITA sees activity surge

SAPS, via SITA, seeks a service provider to supply, deliver, support and maintain body-worn and vehicle dashboard cameras. (Image source: iStock)

It’s another busy week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with around 800 new requests placed on the platform over the past week. The ICT industry fares well with municipalities, in particular, offering a range of opportunities, from quick wins, to more complex requirements.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) dominates the issue with four tenders making the top 10 list. Of these, two advertisements are on behalf of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In the first, SITA is inviting bids for the provision of an incident management solution. The contract will run for 36 months and includes architecture, design, development, integration, migration, installation, configuration and testing.

“SAPS does not have a single integrated system to manage the registration of reported incidents. The management of reported incidents are performed by different systems on various technology platforms. The technology being used on certain systems are outdated and de-supported on the development platform,” the agency says.

The incident management solution is required to encapsulate the core business processes of SAPS to enable it to effectively and efficiently perform the functions required. The solution is required to manage, register and dispatch incidents reported by the general public through the 10111 emergency number, police station, 112 number and sector patrol vehicle’s cellphone number for police assistance.

In the second SAPS-focused tender, SITA is advertising for a service provider to supply, deliver, support and maintain body-worn and vehicle dashboard cameras and related software solutions.

“The procurement of body worn and vehicle dashboard cameras will provide visibility, while attending crime scenes/complaints and secure evidence for court. Body worn and vehicle dashboard cameras will enable the SAPS to respond appropriately to incidents through situational awareness made possible by live video feeds, and dispatching the relevant resources to incidents of crime and violence,” SITA explains.

Moving on to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), the agency is calling for the supply, configuration, installation and maintenance and support of Aruba local area network infrastructure for the department’s Pretoria head office.

“The DWS need to improve its efficiency, effectiveness, security and information reliability to deliver more – better, faster, and cost-effectively with the relevant controls in terms of best practice and good governance,” SITA states.

Finally, the agency is inviting bids for the procurement of a backup solution, including maintenance and support for unnamed clientfor a period of three years.

“A SITA client submitted a tasking for the supply, implementation, maintenance and support of backup solutions. The SITA client requires backups to be executed on a regular basis to ensure effective support and data recovery through support services to the SITA client and increase client satisfaction. SITA uses the backup solution to make sure standards are followed and that the servers are serviced and maintained,” it says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom is calling for the provision of backup as a service (BaaS). The successful service provider will be expected to deliver data backup and recovery capabilities for its data hosted across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments, including servers, applications, databases, endpoints and related systems.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) wishes to procure threat detection and response services. The fund says the service provider will be responsible for the end-to-end monitoring, detection and response of its existing in-house Microsoft Sentinel TDR solution and associated detected threats. This entails automated, proactive threat-hunting environment that leverages the RAF’s current technology investments.

The Electoral Commission is inviting bids for an identity governance and administration (IGA) solution. The solution will be expected to integrate with SAP Authentication, Active Directory, custom-built security layer called Global via REST Application Programme Interfaces (APIs), Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft M365 and Azure AD (Entra ID) and its ICT business systems. The solution must be accompanied by professional services that include defining and/or refining policies, implementation, migration from current to new environments and change management.

The Department of Defence wishes to outsource to a service provider for the rendering of an internet/WiFi service at its logistic division in Pretoria. The successful service provider will supply, configure and maintain five internet routers and be expected to maintain a minimum network uptime of 99%.

The National Consumer Commission is inviting service providers to submit proposals to collaborate with it to augment or complement the national opt-out registry system (OORS). This collaboration must make provision for various methods or channels for the consumers and direct markers to access the OORS, it says.

Transnet closes the issue with an advertisement for the provision of hosted PBX nationally. The company says it’s looking for a fixed telephony communication (FTC) solution that will replace or take over the current HPBX solution, while ensuring existing FTC devices already purchased are retained and fully utilised.

New tenders

Eskom

The utility is calling for the provision of BaaS for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E3456CXMWP

Information: Thandeka Jiyane, Tel: 021-550-5259, E-mail: jiyaneet@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 2 October 2026

­­Tags: services, managed services, backup, backup-as-a-service, BaaS

Road Accident Fund

The RAF wishes to procure threat detection and response services for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RAF 2026 00059

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012-429-5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za

Closing date: 9 October 2026

­­­­Tags: services, managed services, cyber security, security

Electoral Commission

The IEC is inviting bids for an identity governance and administration solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 September – Virtual.

Note: Bidders must place a bid on the Votaquotes (e-Procurement) system (https://votaquotes.elections.org.za) and then provide the required documentation before the due dates as specified in this document and on the Votaquotes web site. Bidders must be registered and approved to bid.

Tender no: 0010575205

Information: Thato Moyaba, Tel: 012-622-5700, E-mail: moyabat@elections.org.za

Closing date: 11 November 2026

­­­­Tags: software, security, identity governance and administration, IGA

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is advertising for the supply, configuration, installation and maintenance and support of local area network infrastructure (Aruba switches and WiFi access points) for three years for the Department of Water and Sanitation head office (phase two) in Pretoria.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3288-2026 ERP NO 499016

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel:012-367-6119, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za

Closing date: 5 October 2026

­­Tags: hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the provision of services to architect, design, develop, integrate, migrate, install, configure and test an incident management solution for the South African Police Service for 36 months.

Tender no: RFP 3285/2026-(ERP No 496015)

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel:012-367-3995, E-mail: Elelwani.Mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 22 September 2026

­­Tags: software, software development, incident management solution, services, support and maintenance

A service provider is also sought for the supply, delivery, support and maintenance of body-worn and vehicle dashboard cameras and related software solutions for the South African Police Service for three years.

Tender no: RFB 3286/2026 - (ERP No 496011)

Information: Lungile Sibiya, Tel:012-367-3325, E-mail: Lungile.Sibiya@sita.co.za

Closing date: 29 September 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, security, body-worn camera, dashcam, services, support and maintenance

Finally, bids are invited for the procurement of a backup solution, including maintenance and support for a SITA client for three years.

Tender no: RFB 3289/2026-(ERP No 500010)

Information: Sbongile Gwala, Tel:033-395-2989, E-mail: Sbongile.Gwala@sita.co.za

Closing date: 6 October 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, backup, services, support and maintenance

Department of Defence

The department wishes to outsource to a service provider for the rendering of an internet/WiFi service 36 months at its logistic division in Pretoria. DOD PROC PLAN 26-27/LOG DIV/2084.

Compulsory briefing: 21 September.

Tender no: CPSC/B/PC/287/2026

Information: Technical, Captain A.W. Sibisi, Tel: 012-402-2749. Captain Mmantwa Mmekwa, Tel:012-649-6642, E-mail: mmantwa.mmekwa@dod.mil.za

Closing date: 2 October 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, hardware, services, internet, WiFi

National Consumer Commission

Service providers are invited to submit proposals to collaborate with the NCC to complement the opt-out registry system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NCC/RFP/01/2026/2027

Information: Mapula Moropene, Tel:012-065-1994, E-mail: M.Moropene@thencc.org.za

Closing date: 9 October 2026

­­Tags: software, opt-out registry

Transnet SOC

The state-owned company is advertising for the provision of hosted PBX nationally for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 September – Microsoft Team, Link

Tender no: TCC/2026/03/0049/3368/RFP

Information: Neo Sekwati, Tel:011-584-0635, E-mail: Neo.Sekwati@transnet.net

Closing date: 6 October 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, PBX, telephony