Top ICT tenders: SITA targets forensic cyber investigation tool

SITA has issued a tender for a computer forensic investigation tool.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa due to deliver his State of the Nation address on Thursday, 6 February, it’s unsurprising that National Treasury’s eTender Portal has little in the way of meaty tenders to offer the ICT sector.

Despite its ongoing leadership problems, the State IT Agency (SITA) takes centre stage this week, with three tenders.

In its first advertisement, the agency says it is looking for IT service management software and support. Its documentation reveals the request is made on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and is set to replace the current IT service management system, which has limitations. Proposed systems should allow the department to log and track incidents, problems and changes, among other requirements, SITA says.

“The required IT solution must have the capacity for the OCIO Service Desk function to enable logging of IT service requests and reported service disruptions, provide first-line support and assign the request to the relevant service support team and monitor the progress until the service is rendered (or incident resolved). Additionally, the logging of IT change, problems, events management, configuration management and self-service.”

SITA’s second invitation, for a computer forensic investigation tool, is likely to attract broader industry attention, as the agency stipulates this is for its own needs. It notes the tool should be able to effectively investigate any cyber issue related to mobile devices and computers, and cover a range of systems, including, but not limited to, iOS, Android, Huawei Mobile, Microsoft Windows, Unix/Linux platforms, MacOS and the Huawei operating system.

While little in the way of a background is provided for the tender, it’s worth remembering that communications minister Solly Malatsi announced in December that the Public Service Commission will formally investigate a range of “critical issues” affecting the agency. In the statement, Malatsi was candid about SITA’s challenges, listing governance concerns, irregular procurement practices, operational inefficiencies and an alarming deterioration in service delivery.

SITA closes its appearance in this week’s top tenders by stating it wishes to appoint multiple service providers to supply ICT training.

“SITA has an obligation to ensure employees’ skills, knowledge and abilities are being developed to meet digital technological advancement, as well as the strategic goal of the organisation. Skills development is central to the attainment of SITA strategic and operational objectives and towards SITA becoming a high-performance organisation,” it says.

The agency has organised its training requirements into AWS, Cisco, Comptia and Linux, IT governance and frameworks, Huawei, IBM, IT and system security, general ICT, Microsoft, project management, software development and Oracle.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment wishes to appoint a service provider to supply annual enterprise GIS software licences and support services compatible with its current GIS applications. This engagement will encompass GIS software for desktops, servers, cloud/online and on-premises environments; enterprise support; and formal GIS training through certified courses.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) wishes to acquire an enterprise platform for the monitoring of ICT infrastructure. SAWS ICT is currently using open-source platform ZABBIX to monitor some critical systems but requires a far more custom-developed system that can integrate with its systems and applications.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is inviting service providers to submit proposals for a customer enquiry management system. CIPC customers are currently engaging and transacting with it through various channels, including its website, collaboration partners, self-service terminals, mobile, call centre, webinars and other related service offerings. However, the commission wishes to channel all enquiries into a central point of entry for more effective and efficient management and feedback.

Transnet requires access to Oracle’s Primavera suite of applications on a cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company notes some Oracle Primavera suite applications are already in production and in use by Transnet, while others are being configured.

The Central Energy Fund seeks a business systems service provider to supply an integrated business performance SaaS application. The application is also being considered for its AEMFC, iGAS, PASA, SFF PetroSA and SANPC subsidiaries.

Eskom is inviting bids for the supply and delivery of eight, 86-inch interactive LED touch panels for its research, testing and development department in Rosherville. The touch capabilities should use infrared or projected capacitive technology, feature a minimum of 20 simultaneous touch points and recognise finger, stylus and palm.

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is looking for a service provider to administer its Erwin Evolve Suite tool. The FIC requires assistance in the updating of its enterprise architecture repository to include conceptual and logical architecture artifacts that were created as part of its technology modernisation programme.

New tenders

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for annual enterprise GIS software licences and support services compatible with the current GIS applications of the department and its entities for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 February – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: DFFE-T037 (23-24)

Information: SCM Officials, Tel: 012 399 9892, E-mail: tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 26 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, GIS, Geographic Information System, services, support and maintenance

South African Weather Service

SAWS wishes to acquire a tool for the monitoring of ICT infrastructure.

Compulsory briefing: 13 February − Meeting ID: 359 119 517 92, Passcode: FV636AM7

Tender no: Bid Number: SAWS-423/24

Information: Zandile Nzula, Tel: 012 367 6212, E-mail: Zandile.Nzula@weathersa.co.za

Closing date: 21 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, IT monitoring

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The commission is inviting service providers to submit proposals for a customer enquiry management system.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:19/2024/2025

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 18 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, customer enquiry management, enquiry management system

Transnet

The company requires provision of Oracle SaaS application environments and software licences for the Oracle Primavera suite for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TCC/2024/11/0001/81962/RFP

Information: Vongani Hlungwani, Tel: 011 308 4106, E-mail: vongani.Hlungwani@transnet.net

Closing date: 19 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, software-as-a-service, SaaS, software licensing

Central Energy Fund

A provider is sought to supply an integrated business performance SaaS service.

Compulsory briefing: 10 February – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: BPS/01/2025

Information: Wellem Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: 010 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za

Closing date: 21 February 2025

­Tags: Software, software-as-a-service, SaaS, business performance management, BPS

Eskom

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 86-inch interactive LED touch panels for Eskom Research, Testing and Development in Rosherville.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP3022CX

Information: Spha Madondo, Tel: 011 516 7994, E-mail: madondst@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 12 March 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, audio-visual, monitors, LED panels, touchscreen

Financial Intelligence Centre

The FIC is seeking a service provider to administer the Erwin Evolve Suite tool for the organisation for 12 months.

Tender no: FIC/RFB/ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE/10/24/25

Information: Keneilwe Masemene, Tel: 012 641 6145, E-mail: Keneilwe.masemene@fic.gov.za

Closing date: 17 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, enterprise architecture, professional services