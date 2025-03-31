Top ICT tenders: SITA to toughen up its cyber security measures

Traditional security measures are often insufficient to protect its assets, says SITA.

Despite ongoing negotiations surrounding the approval of the 2025 National Budget, activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal has started to pick up, albeit with state-owned entities leading the return to procurement activity.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) dominates the issue, with three tender invitations, two of which target security solutions.

In the first advertisement, the agency says it wishes to procure a penetration testing solution with support and maintenance. This will allow it to be proactive in enhancing its security posture by identifying security flows in systems and applications before going live or into production.

“As cyber threats become more sophisticated and frequent, traditional security measures are often insufficient to protect our assets. Regular penetration testing is crucial for identifying potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors,” it says.

SITA’s second notice invites proposals for the provision of a security operation centre (SOC) service, computing resources and software. The request is advertised on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG).

“The vision for the [GPG] is that the ICT environment is secure and resilient to cyber security threats. As the province accelerates its journey of providing digital services to its citizens, so does the risk and opportunity for cyber criminal activity increase. Ultimately, cyber security threats cannot be eliminated. What we can do is reduce the threat to a level that ensures a predictable and continuous digital service,” the tender documentation states.

The specification notes that the bid is for a SOC service, where the cloud-based computing resources (such as disk, memory, CPU and network resources), network links and software packages required to operate a comprehensive SOC will be fully owned by the provincial government.

In its final advertisement, the agency invites interested parties to apply for accreditation to join its panel of network switch and WiFi infrastructure service providers.

Explaining the transversal contract, SITA says government has an urgent need for the procurement of switches and WiFi infrastructure in support of its LAN network and other related requirements.

The scope of the invitation is split into two categories:

Category A: Hardware requirements on network switch infrastructure and WiFi infrastructure (drop shipments). Category B: Planning and design, solution architect, procurement/supply, installation and configuration/implementation, project management, network assessment, documentation, maintenance and support of network switch infrastructure and WiFi infrastructure services.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Human Settlements wishes to appoint a service provider to supply a web interface to enable it to have unlimited access to the 12 deeds databases. This follows various requests from the media and Parliament about the rate of transfer of subsidised housing properties to approved beneficiaries. Its provincial departments have not been able to capture and maintain this information, or report on historical property transfers with credible information, due to the costs associated with the exercise, the department says.

The City of Cape Town is advertising for the design, installation and support of a case management system for its ethics and forensic services department, to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of forensic investigations. This system must deliver an integrated, end-to-end solution that encompasses all phases of forensic case management, from logging of cases, allocation of cases, evidence collection/uploading, investigation diary entries, process flow notifications and comprehensive analysis and dashboard reporting.

The South African Social Security Agency invites proposals from potential service providers for Oracle EBS support, maintenance and new implementation services. The agency implemented Oracle EBS in 2009 to enable the various functional areas to support the core business of administering social grants: human capital management, payroll, supply chain management, financial and management accounting, corporate services and property management. The scope of work details several areas of enhancement, implementation and integration.

Transnet requires an off-the-shelf software asset management managed service. The company notes it lacks an enterprise-wide solution for managing software licences, which has led to a financial impact due to inadequate management of licences, such as fines imposed by major software companies and non-compliance with the Public Finance Management Act due to insufficient cost mitigation procedures being in place.

Eskom is calling for the provision of an intelligent business process management tool including support and maintenance. The utility notes its current enterprise business process automation tool has been in place for more than 10 years and is used on various solutions. However, the absence of the maintenance and support contract means Eskom no longer has support from the vendor.

The Information Regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to supply cloud hosting. This would see the successful bidder migrating the hosted services from SITA’s government private cloud and establishing a comprehensive hosting environment that meets its operational, security and performance requirements.

Eskom closes the issue with a request for information on a cloud hyperscaler environment and associated services. The utility says its group IT department will consider multi-cloud services for both new and existing workloads, lessening the dependency on on-premises data centres. This shift will make its operations more agile and responsive to business needs by decreasing the time it takes to launch new projects and prototypes.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to procure a penetration testing solution for itself with support and maintenance for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3077/2024

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: 012 482 2754, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za

Closing date: 22 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, penetration testing

Proposals are invited for the provision of an SOC service, computing resources and software for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 3079/2024

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie, Tel: 012 482 2034, E-mail: Bongeka.Malinga@sita.co.za

Closing date: 23 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, services, security operation centre, SOC

Finally, the agency wishes to appoint a panel of accredited service providers for network switch Infrastructure and WiFi infrastructure for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFA 3078/2024

Information: Mildred Mashego, Tel: 012 482 2339, E-mail: Mildred.Mashego@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 April 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, WiFi

Department of Human Settlements

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to supply a web interface to enable it to have unlimited access to the 12 deeds databases, including value-added attributes, for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 7 April

Tender no: BID VA49/28-2024/25

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: 012 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za

Closing date: 22 April 2025

­­Tags: Software

City of Cape Town

The metro is advertising for the design, installation and support of a case management system for its ethics and forensic services department.

Compulsory briefing: 11 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 219S/2024/25

Information: Finance Tenders, E-mail: finance.tenders@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 5 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, case management system, CMS, software development, services, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers for Oracle EBS support, maintenance and new implementations (enhancements) services for three years.

Tender no: SASSA:30-24-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: 012 400 2412, E-mail: oracleebs2025@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 22 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, ERP, CRM, HCM, SCM, software development, services, support and maintenance

Transnet

The organisation requires software asset management managed services for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TCC/2024/02/0001/58265/RFP

Information: Mahlodi Kganyago, Tel: 011 308 2108, E-mail: mahlodi.kganyago@transnet.net

Closing date: 22 April 2025

­­Tags: Services, managed services, software

Eskom

The utility is call for the provision of an intelligent business process management tool, including support and maintenance for seven years.

Tender no: E1073CXMWP

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: 011 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 9 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, business process management, BPM, services, support and maintenance

Information Regulator

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to supply cloud hosting for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 April – Virtual

Tender no: RFB 01 2025

Information: Tel: 010 023 5200, E-mail: PMaphangula@infoRegulator.org.za

Closing date: 25 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, hosting

Request for information

Eskom

Information is requested on a cloud hyperscaler environment and associated services.

Tender no: E1086CXMWP

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 24 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing, cloud hyperscaler, cloud services, services