Top ICT tenders: SITA’s relevance to be reviewed

SITA’s head office in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

It’s a particularly busy week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal with final tender invitations from national government departments dominating this last issue of the year.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) takes the spotlight with the news it wishes to have the State IT Agency’s (SITA) business model and “strategic relevance” reviewed.

“The purpose of this project is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of SITA’s current mandate, role performance and business model within South Africa’s evolving digital public infrastructure landscape,” the department explains.

In the tender documentation, DCDT acknowledges that the agency has been “embroiled by so many challenges” over the years, including a lack of performance management, a failure to attract and retain skilled leadership, poor service delivery, governance challenges and significant financial instability.

“The issues have led to the recent relaxation of SITA regulations, which now allow departments to procure their own IT services,” it admits.

The department also points to the rationalisation framework that was commenced and approved by Cabinet in 2017. This framework included the repurposing of SITA to form the new State Digital Services Company (SDSC).

However, given the complexity of this review and the lack of specialised in-house expertise, the department says it has decided to appoint a service provider to produce a comprehensive report on the establishment of the new SDSC.

“This analysis will inform an evidence-based diagnostic report that proposes a new, future-fit SITA model, including implementable organisational and operational redesign recommendations to enable SITA to better meet government’s evolving digital and service delivery needs,” it says.

These recommendations are expected to include transitioning SITA into an agile, AI-powered, cloud-native service models SDSC; and establishing this SDSC as the leader of the state’s interoperable, scalable and secure digital ecosystems.

The department will hold a compulsory briefing on 21 January 2025, before closing submissions on 30 January.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Staying with DCDT, proposals are also invited for the development of a implementation roadmap which will guide the rationalisation of Broadband Infraco (BBI) and Sentech SOC Ltd to form a unified, strategic State Digital Infrastructure Company. This assignment will review and build on earlier business cases, ensuring updated analysis that reflects current realities, including fiscal constraints and BBI’s turnaround strategy.

Infraco (BBI) and Sentech SOC Ltd to form a unified, strategic State Digital Infrastructure Company. This assignment will review and build on earlier business cases, ensuring updated analysis that reflects current realities, including fiscal constraints and BBI’s turnaround strategy. National Treasury is looking for a ICT service provider to render professional services in the form of human resources skills on an as and when needed basis for a period of 36 months. The required service categories are project manager, business/systems analyst, application developer, database administrator, tester, enterprise architect, business intelligence developer, business continuity consultant, and disaster recovery consultant.

An accredited service provider is also required to supply, install and configure Checkpoint next-generation firewall devices in the department’s new buildings with a three-year professional services, maintenance and support contract. National Treasury explains it is relocating to new office space, consisting of two buildings (Block A and C) at Riverwalk Office Park in Pretoria, which do not have dedicated perimeter security appliances.

Finally, National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install, configure, support, and maintain the LAN switches and LAN cabling at the new office space. The tender aims to ensure that there is reliable and high-speed wired and wireless network connectivity at the new buildings as they do not have any existing network infrastructure.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is looking for a service provider to provide an electronic asset management system and support at its head office and South African missions abroad for a period of five years. This system will be expected to assist DIRCO to maximise asset utilisation, making it easy to record, audit and track assets, including a number of important asset details.

Similarly, the Department of Mineral Resources wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and maintain an assets management system for a period of 36 months. This commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) movable asset management system is required to automate and enhance the end-to-end management of departmental assets, it says.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is looking for a service provider to assist it with the licensing process for the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum in the radio frequency spectrum bands IMT750, IMT800, IMT1500, IMT2300, IMT3300, and IMT3500. The tender includes conducting a competition assessment of direct spectrum holdings and indirect spectrum access; development of rules for the market-based assignment approach for the spectrum bands to be licensed; implement the market-based assignment approach adopted by the authority to licence the identified spectrum bands; determination of the value of each of the spectrum bands and the packaging of the spectrum into suitable lots; and the transferring of knowledge, particularly on spectrum valuation, to at least 16 ICASA employees.

The Department of Trade Industry and Competition is calling for the review, maintenance and enhancement of its business continuity management process and plan (BCMP) for a period of 36 months. The department notes ensuring the continuity of its operations is essential to fulfilling its mandate, particularly in the face of potential disruptions such as cyber incidents, power outages, pandemics of other operational crises.

Sentech closes this issue with its intent to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery, installation and support of IoT applications and platform for a period of three years with an option to extend for a further two years. These IOT applications and platform will enable Sentech to meet customer and mandated requirements, it explains. “The IoT service provisioning require the development of an IoT ecosystem which includes all the components that enable people, businesses, governments and consumers to connect to their IoT devices, using hardware that includes remote monitoring, dashboards, networks, gateways, analytics, data storage, and security.”

New tenders

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

A service provider is sought to review SITA’s business model and strategic relevance within the digital public services infrastructure context.

Compulsory briefing: 21 January

Tender no: DCDT/07/2025/26

Information: Rosina Hlahla, Tel: 012 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dcdt.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 January 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting, SITA

Proposals are also invited for the development of a rationalisation implementation roadmap for Broadband Infraco (BBI) and Sentech SOC Ltd.

Compulsory briefing: 20 January

Tender no: DCDT/06/2025/26

Information: Rosina Hlahla, Tel: 012 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dcdt.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 January 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting, Sentech, Broadband Infraco

National Treasury

The national department is looking for a service provider to render professional services to its information and communication technology (ICT) for a period of thirty-six (36) months.

Tender no: NT016-2025

Information: NT Admin, Tel: 012 315 5603, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 January 2026

­­­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting,

An accredited service provider is also required to supply, install and configure Checkpoint next-generation firewall devices in the department’s new buildings with a three-year professional services, maintenance and support contract.

Tender no: NT020-2025

Information: NT Admin, Tel: 012 315 5603, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 January 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, firewall, services, support and maintenance, professional services,

Finally, National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install, configure, support, and maintain the LAN switches and LAN cabling

Tender no: NT021-2025

Information: NT Admin, Tel: 012 315 5603, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 January 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, networking, local area network, services, support and maintenance

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

DIRCO is looking for a service provider to provide an electronic asset management system and support at its head office and South African missions abroad for a period of five (5) years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 January – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: DIRCO-09-2025-2026

Information: Mmapaseka Mphahlele, Tel: 012 351 0225, E-mail: mphahlelemb@dirco.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 February 2026

­­Tags: software, asset management, services, support and maintenance

Department of Mineral Resources

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to develop and maintain an assets management system for a period of 36 (thirty-six) months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 January – Microsoft Teams, Link. Meeting ID: 314 523 138 488 07, Passcode: Ns6qP9ib.

Tender no: RFP-DMPR-015-2025-26

Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: 012 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmpr.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 January 2026

­­Tags: software, asset management, services, support and maintenance

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The regulator is looking for a service provider to assist it with the licensing process for the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum in the radio frequency spectrum bands IMT750, IMT800, IMT1500, IMT2300, IMT3300, and IMT3500 on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2022.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 January – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: ICASA 13-2025.

Information: Bid Administration Office, Tel: 012 568 3139, E-mail: bidadministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 26 January 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, services, professional services, spectrum

Department of Trade Industry and Competition

The department is calling for the review, maintenance and enhancement of its business continuity management process and plan (BCMP) for a period of thirty-six (36) months.

Note: A two envelope/file system will apply. Financial information in a functional proposal will lead to automatic disqualification of that specific proposal.

Tender no: BID dtic 06/25-26

Information: Salome Perumal, Tel: 086 184 3384, E-mail: SPerumal@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 January 2026

­­Tags: security, business continuity, services, professional services

Sentech Limited

A panel of service providers is sought for the supply, delivery, installation and support of IoT applications and platform for a period of three (3) years with an option to extend for a further two (2) years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 December – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SENT-040-2025-26

Information: Amukelani, Norman and Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 26 January 2026

­­Tags: software, internet of things, IoT, applications, platform, services, support and maintenance