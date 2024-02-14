Top ICT tenders: SIU wants to put its data to work

The SIU says its data and knowledge of the anti-corruption sector are valuable resources.

For the ICT sector, however, it is the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the State IT Agency (SITA) that draw the most interest.

The state’s anti-corruption, forensic investigation and litigation agency opens the issue with a request for proposals from suitably qualified and experienced vendors to supply and implement tools for the establishment of a data warehouse, Marchket data analytics (MDA) and research capability within the SIU.

The SIU notes its data and knowledge of the anti-corruption sector are valuable resources for strategic decision-making and prevention activities.

“The responsibility of the MDA sub-unit is to supply sector data, knowledge and information internally and to other institutions via formal service level agreements. MDA is a key service that differentiates the SIU from other Marchket role-players,” it says.

The unit collects data from multiple national, provincial and local government departments and institutions, as well as various state-owned enterprises, municipalities and municipal entities. Therefore, it requires a data warehousing, integration and mining tool that will be able to accommodate all the data sources and formats. The tools must also permit all its analysts to access this data and allow for interrogation and integration with different outputs, such as exceptions reports.

This is followed by a request for a “tried and tested” internal audit management software solution. The SIU explains this will assist in its intention to automate the processes in the internal audit services.

“Audit management software reduces the time and cost associated with internal audit processes and improves the efficiency and productivity of the entire audit process, including risk assessment, planning, scheduling, preparation, execution, review, report generation, trend analysis, committee reporting, issue tracking and administration,” it says.

The SIU closes the week with a call for proposals on a risk and compliance management software solution. This should be tried and tested and based on universally accepted best practice methodology, to enable the SIU to adopt and be compliant with frameworks such as ISO 22301:2019, ISO 37301:2021, ISO 31000, King IV, Compliance Institute of Southern Africa, Risk Management Institute, etc.

Staying with the law-enforcement theme, SITA is advertising for the provision of hardware, software development, maintenance and support for the Automated Ballistics Identification System (ABIS) for the South African Police Service (SAPS).

SITA notes the ABIS was procured and installed in SA during 1997 and is used to automate the ballistics search process. The result is that a single crime specimen (cartridge case or bullet) or weapon is compared against thousands of specimens on a database.

This database is generated by acquiring test specimens generated out of crime weapons and specimens recovered from crime scenes. It is humanly impossible to conduct this process without the aid of automation. Therefore, this tool enables the ballistics unit to render a service that was previously not possible.

In a second request on behalf of the SAPS, solution development services are required for phase two of the Investigate Case Docket Management System (ICDMS).

“The ICDMS is a critical system supporting the function to investigate all matters that may result in criminal prosecution. It is used to control and manage an investigation by the SAPS into a confirmed related complaint or request (incident) that is lodged,” says SITA.

While the current ICDMS solution covers the Administer Case functionality to ensure the governance of the docket creation and administrative process, the solution must now be enhanced to meet the specific requirement of the Division Detective Service for the Investigate Case functionality.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of an audio-visual conferencing system for three meetings rooms at the Pan-African Parliament. The scope of work includes complete all-in-one desktop delegate systems, complete displays with motorised screen and laser projector, infrared receivers, sound systems suitable for the venue and control system for all the room components.

SITA is calling for the provision of broadband connectivity services for the Western Cape Government. The tender forms part of the province’s broadband initiative that was launched in 2010 and went into implementation phase in 2014.



Limpopo’s Office of the Premier requires a multi-channel customer contact centre services for the continuation of the premier’s hotline system for a period of 36 months. The contact centre allows customers to register service complaints from members of the public. These are then shared with the premier’s office, relevant national and provincial departments, and municipalities for tracking and monitoring towards addressing and resolving the reported service complaints.



The Competition Commission is looking for a professional service provider to enhance and implement an integrated management information system. The commission notes its current ICT environment is disparate and there is lack of integration within the systems. It adds it is “fraught” with manual user interventions and management lacks full insight into the organisation due to the lack of integrated business information.



Transnet wishes to get a subscription for professional membership with an independent ICT research and advisory organisation. This is required to support Transnet in delivering a global and local perspective on the key IT issues, and thereby support the business operation in order to increase its automation, efficiency, cost-effectiveness and competitiveness.



New tenders

Special Investigation Unit

A service provider is sought to establish business intelligence, Marchket data analytics and data warehouse platforms to meet its data and information storage, processing, management and governance needs.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 February – Link to be uploaded on the SIU website.

Tender no: RFP: 017/02/2024/ICT

Information: Ndivhuwo Mbedzi, Tel:012 843 0097, E-mail: scm@siu.org.za.

Closing date: 4 March 2024

­Tags: Software, business intelligence, Marchket data analytics, analytics, data warehouse

The SIU is also looking for an internal audit management software solution with a maintenance and support contract for a period of three years, with an option to extend for a further three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 February – Link to be uploaded on the SIU website.

Tender no: RFP: 018/02/2024/IA

Information: Pertunia Kgaamedi, Tel:012 843 0097, E-mail: scm@siu.org.za.

Closing date: 5 March 2024

­Tags: Software, internal audit management, auditing, services, support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision of a risk management and compliance software solution with maintenance and support for a period of three years, with an option to extend for a further three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 February – Link to be uploaded on the SIU website.

Tender no: RFP:019/02/2024/GRC

Information: Pertunia Kgaamedi, Tel:012 843 0097, E-mail: scm@siu.org.za.

Closing date: 6 March 2024

­Tags: Software, risk management, compliance, governance, services, support and maintenance

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

The national department is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of an audio-visual conferencing system for three meetings rooms at the Pan-African Parliament.

Tender no: DIRCO06/2023/2024

Information: RT Munyai, Tel: 012 301 8640, E-mail: Munyair@dirco.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 March 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, video conferencing, audio-visual, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Proposals are invited for the provision of hardware, software and development, relocation, support and maintenance services for an ABIS to the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratories for a five-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 15 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 2848-2023

Information: Bongeka Malinga, Tel: 012 482 2061, E-mail: bongeka.malinga@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 March 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, software development, automated ballistics identification system, ABIS, support and maintenance

SAPS also requires solution development services for ICDMS phase two for a 36-month periods.

Compulsory briefing: 16 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 5356-1183-2023

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: 012 482 3235, E-mail: muditambi.gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 4 March 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, ICDMS, Investigate Case Docket Management System

SITA is advertising for the provisioning of broadband connectivity services for the Western Cape Government for a period of 84 months.

Compulsory briefing: 16 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2847-2023

Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: 012 482 2006, E-mail: mogau.sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 March 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, broadband

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

The province requires provision of customer contact centre services for the continuation of the premier’s hotline system for a 36-month period.

Compulsory briefing: 20 February

Tender no: PRDP 07/2023-24

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: 015 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 March 2024

­Tags: Services, contact centre, call centre, outsourcing

Competition Commission

The commission is looking for a professional service provider to enhance and implement an integrated management information system.

Compulsory briefing: 14 February – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: BID0907/2023

Information: SCM Department, Tel: 012 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 27 February 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, management information system, services, professional services

Transnet

The company wishes to obtain a subscription for professional membership with an ICT research and advisory organisation for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TCC/2023/12/0001/51434/RFP

Information: Deon Tobias, Tel: 083 461 7241; E-mail: Deon.Tobias@transnet.net.

Closing date: 11 March 2023

Tags: Services, professional services, research and analysis, advisory services