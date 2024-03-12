Top ICT tenders: Tech seen as solution to halt illegal occupations

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wants a technology solution to address illegal occupation of state-owned property.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal remains strong, with over 600 notices published in the last seven days. Advertisements targeting the ICT sector, however, largely lean toward low-cost requests for quotation that can deliver organisational quick wins.

Despite the lacklustre opportunities on offer, the ICT sector still has a chance to display its ability to make an impact on the public sector, as a tender from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) seeks help addressing illegal occupation of state-owned property.

In the documentation, the department admits it is presently confronted with a “vast number of properties that are illegally occupied”. These illegal occupations take various forms, such as informal settlements, squatting, land invasion, land-grabbing and illegal occupation of built properties owned by the DPWI.

In April 2011, the department embarked on a six-month ‘Operation Bring Back’ programme, which was largely dependent on the public coming forward to report cases of misappropriation through a call centre. This initiative revealed that illegal occupation of state-owned properties is extensive and under-estimated, with illegal occupations estimated at 1 287 properties.

Additionally, the department notes it has, over the years, tried to investigate and assemble a sound asset register with complete and accurate information but has not been successful.

It is against this background that the department is looking for a service provider to assist it by consolidating all state-owned land parcels and properties, to document and eliminate the illegal occupation, and optimise revenue generated from the use of said land parcels and properties.

This is to be achieved through the provision of an asset management information system with accurate database of unutilised, encroachments, unsurveyed and unregistered properties to be developed. This asset class must then be recorded in the information system, which will be used to produce live reports in terms of each asset.

“Information received by the department from various entities, whistleblowers, reported transactions by members of the public, government officials, corruption hotline, investigation, etc, shall be loaded in the information hub to assist the department with sifting of information received and conducting preliminary investigation on the reported misappropriations,” it says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The City of Cape Town wishes to procure a digital platform that can be customised and set up according to its requirements. This platform must facilitate active constructive dialogue between stakeholders (internal and external) for the purposes of idea management and public participation, it says.

The Department of Trade and Industry invites bids to provide maintenance, support and licence-specific subscription services for its Checkpoint security infrastructure. There are currently five Checkpoint appliances implemented within the department: four firewall appliances and one management station appliance.



The South African Social Security Agency is advertising for comprehensive support and maintenance services of its existing Social Relief of Distress system. The agency also requires new development on the solution, including implementation of interactive messaging, such as WhatsApp and Telegram; standalone verification and payment capability; and Oracle SOA Suite to orchestrate long-running and file-based integration processes.



The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) requires a cloud-based compliance management solution. ACSA notes it currently does not have an automated solution that is used to manage risks and compliance across the enterprise.



The Council for Geoscience (CGS) wishes to appoint a service provider for the conceptual design of an integrated geoscience solution, including the migration of historical databases and user interface forms. CGS notes it is in possession of various databases, such as the Oracle-based coal, core and minerals database, a geological literature database and various open source and MS Access databases – all managed by various subject experts. What’s more, data is often on personal computers or outdated servers, which compromises the curability, preservation, security and integrity of the data, it says.



The council is also calling for the supply and ongoing support of server, storage and backup infrastructure on a lease basis. The successful bidder is expected to “conceptualise, design and develop a future-state technology architecture” for CGS based on national and global standards. The proposed design must be capable of storing and processing large geospatial datasets, as well as be scalable over the duration of the contract at a growth rate of a minimum of 150TB per annum.



Laingsburg Municipality in the Western Cape is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a prepaid vending solution. The municipality has yet to post the tender documentation on its website; however, it notes a non-refundable “participation fee” of R500 will be applicable.



Mossel Bay Municipality is also looking for a prepayment vending system and services. This includes system technology and licences, as well as on-site support and maintenance; vendor management; data management and revenue protection; and inspection of prepaid meters and tamper management and compliance relating to token identifiers on Standard Transfer Specification (STS) vending systems.



Limpopo’s Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality closes the issue with a request for a smart prepayment electricity meter vending system that is STS edition 2 compliant, as well as an advanced metering infrastructure head-end system. This will be used in the three municipal areas: Groblersdal, Roossenekal and Masakaneng.



New tenders

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

As part of ‘Operation Bring Back’, a service provider is sought to assist the department in the development and implementation of a property management solution for its state-owned property, revenue, management and provision of a property management system detailing authorised/unauthorised occupation, including any transfer and registration in relation to the state-owned property portfolio.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 March – Virtual

Tender no: H23/001PF

Information: Dimakatso Mokhachane, Tel: 012 406 1179, E-mail: Dimakatso.mokhachane@dpw.gov.za

Closing date: 8 April 2024

City of Cape Town

The metro wishes to procure a digital platform for idea management and public participation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 March – Skype, Link

Tender no: 177S/2023/24

Information: Lindsay Wicomb, E-mail: lindsay.wicomb@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 8 April 2024

Department of Trade and Industry

Bids are invited for the support and licence-specific subscription services for the department’s Checkpoint security infrastructure for three years.

Tender no: BID dtic 06/23-24

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: 012 394 5762, E-mail: YCronje@thedtic.gov.za

Closing date: 2 April 2024

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers for the provision of support and maintenance of its Social Relief of Distress System for a three-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 15 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SASSA:118-23-ICT-HO

Information: Shadi Leshika, Tel: 012 400 2392, E-mail: srd2024@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 2 April 2024

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA is advertising for a compliance management system for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 15 March – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: COR 7408/2024/RFP

Information: Patricia Nkambule, Tel:011 723 1533, E-mail: patricia.nkambule@airports.co.za

Closing date: 10 April 2024

Council for Geoscience

The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the conceptual design of an integrated geoscience solution, including the migration of historical databases and user interface forms over a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 25 March

Tender no: CGS-2023-025NY

Information: Ncumisa Yonke, Tel:012 841 1509, E-mail: nyonke@geoscience.org.za

Closing date: 12 April 2024

The council is also calling for the supply and ongoing support of server, storage and backup infrastructure on a lease basis for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 22 March

Tender no: CGS-2023-026THB

Information: Xolisa Gugushe, Tel:012 841 1250, E-mail: xgugushe@geoscience.org.za

Closing date: 12 April 2024

Laingsburg Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a prepaid vending solution.

Tender no: T12 - 2023 / 2024

Information: Keith Gertse, Tel: 023 551 1019, E-mail: kjgertse@laingsburg.gov.za

Closing date: 12 April 2024

Mossel Bay Municipality

Bids are invited for the rendering of prepayment vending system and services.

Compulsory briefing: 20 March – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 371 374 003 604, Passcode: 3Mwvio

Tender no: TDR99/2023/2024

Information: Jannie Fourie, Tel:044 606 5039, E-mail: jfourie@mosselbay.gov.za

Closing date: 12 April 2024

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires a pre-payment electricity vending and revenue management system for 36 months.

Tender no: EMLM 17/2024

Information: K Mametsa, Tel: 013 262 3056, E-mail: kmametsa@emlm.gov.za

Closing date: 5 April 2024

