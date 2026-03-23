Top ICT tenders: Transnet Freight Rail eyes AI collaboration

Transnet’s freight rail division aims to use modern AI methodologies to advance next-generation rail analytics and support tech transformation. (Image source: 123RF)

It’s a busy week for lower-value, targeted requests on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, as national and provincial departments once again take a step back from advertising new ICT requirements.

Meanwhile, Transnet’s freight rail division (TFR) says it wishes to collaborate with a Gauteng-based academic institution, or a research and technology organisation with advanced artificial intelligence ( AI ) and machine learning (ML) expertise.

The aim for this project is to research, design and prototype AI and ML analytical models that enhance the value, utilisation and interpretation of TFR’s operational and engineering datasets that will then be used to provide a single, reliable source of information for the organisation.

TFR says it generates large and diverse volumes of data across its locomotive, rolling stock and infrastructure value chains. These include:

On-board operational and event-recording systems;

Telemetry, GPS and location-based feeds;

Asset identification and tracking data;

Condition-monitoring and diagnostic outputs;

Maintenance, inspection and operational activity records;

Specialised measurement, test-run and instrumentation datasets; and

-ncident, exception and event-based operational logs.

“Extracting actionable insights from these complex, high-volume datasets using conventional tools has become increasingly challenging,” the company admits.

“The collaboration will focus on applied research and the development of analytical models, targeting priority engineering and operational domains, such as traction performance, braking systems, bogie and wheel behaviour, coupler dynamics, energy management and incident analytics. Activities will include data preparation, modelling, feature engineering, analysis, visualisation and knowledge transfer.”

Overall, TFR says the collaboration reflects its commitment to leveraging modern AI methodologies to advance next-generation rail analytics and support long-term technology transformation.

A non-compulsory briefing session will take place on 25 March over Microsoft Teams before the tender closes on 15 April.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation is inviting qualified service providers to bid for the provision of endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) services. The group is specifying that the solution should be a SentinalOne endpoint security system or an equivalent platform.

The Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for digital innovative solutions for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ecosystem. The objectives of the project include driving experimentation and rapid prototyping of new digital products that respond to MSME needs; facilitate co-creation between SEDFAs, fintech firms, start-ups and academic partners to accelerate adoption of frontier technologies; establish a regulatory and technical sandbox environment in line with the National Treasury, South African Reserve Bank, and Department of Communications and Digital Technologies innovation frameworks; and enable data-driven innovation, ensuring compliance with POPIA, PFMA and King IV governance requirements.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is looking for a service provider to supply maintenance and support for the CA Spool print management software used in Numerus and Centurion mainframe data centres. This includes professional services to be provided locally on site and mainframe DR licensing costs and capabilities.

SITA is also inviting bids for the renewal of Trellix Endpoint Security licences, including maintenance and support, on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs. The agency explains the department uses Trellix to ensure an effective and consistent endpoint security solution for workstation and server platforms.

The Industrial Development Corporation is requesting proposals for the provision of Azure Cloud server hosting for its subsidiary, Foskor. In the tender documentation, Foskor explains it transitioned to Microsoft Azure Cloud hosting to modernise its IT infrastructure, improve operational resilience and support digital transformation initiatives. Given the positive outcomes and strategic value of managed Azure hosting, the company intends to appoint an all-inclusive Azure Managed Service Partner for a five-year contract period.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) wishes to procure a secure, cloud-based boardpack solution. It must enable the RAF board and its committees, executives and management committees to securely access, review, approve and manage meeting documentation and governance-related information, it says.

The RAF is also seeking an experienced and suitable service provider for Guidewire and intelligent data platform (IDP) maintenance and support. The successful service provider will be responsible for operating and managing end-to-end the integrated claims management solution application support, including a help-desk. The company notes the incumbent, who was appointed as the application developer, is currently implementing the solution.

Eskom is inviting proposals for the provision of maintenance and support for 40 JAWS perpetual licences on an on and as when required basis for five years. This will include professional services to address compatibility issues and training for end-users and content developers, the utility says.

South African National Parks wishes to appoint a provider for the supply and delivery of ICT hardware equipment, devices and peripherals for five years on an as and when required basis. This will include the delivery, configuration, support and management of the ICT hardware lifecycle, software and related services, it says. The selected provider will support SANParks’ digital transformation, operational continuity, and staff enablement across all sites, including headquarters, regional offices, field stations and remote park locations throughout South Africa.

New tenders

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation

The Necsa Group is inviting qualified service providers to bid for the provision of EDR and EPP services for three years.

Tender no: FIN-SCM-TEN-0214

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: 012-305-6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za

Closing date: 22 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, security, endpoint detection and response, EDR, endpoint protection platform, EPP

Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for digital innovative solutions for the MSME ecosystem over three years.

Tender no: RFB 14-2025/2026

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: 012-441-1333, E-mail: fleeuw@sedfa.org.za

Closing date: 14 April 2026

­­­­Tags: digital, MSME, SEDFA

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider to supply maintenance and support for the CA spool print management software used in Numerus and Centurion mainframe data centres for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3231-2025

Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012-482-2543, E-mail: Nontombi.jantjie@sita.co.za

Closing date: 14 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, printing, print management, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the renewal of Trellix Endpoint Security licences, including maintenance and support for three years for the Department of Home Affairs.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ERP NO227010/ RFB3230/2025

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel: 012-367-3995, E-mail: Elelwani.Mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 16 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, security, services, support and maintenance

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa

The IDC is requesting proposals for the provision of Azure Cloud server hosting for 60 months for its subsidiary, Foskor.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: FOSRBY-RFP-50-25/26

Information:Nana Ndlovu, Tel: 035-902-3235, E-mail: NanaN@foskor.co.za

Closing date: 14 April 2026

­­­­Tags: cloud computing, server hosting

Road Accident Fund

The fund wishes to procure a boardpack solution for five years.

Tender no: RAF 2026 00010

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012-429-5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za

Closing date: 13 April 2026

­­Tags: software, boardpack

An experienced and suitable service provider is sought for Guidewire and IDP maintenance and support for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 March

Tender no: RAF/2026/00009

Information: Matome Ramathoka, Tel:012-649-2015, E-mail: matomer@raf.co.za

Closing date: 10 April 2026

­­Tags: software, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

Proposals are invited for the provision of maintenance and support for 40 JAWS perpetual licences on an on and as when required basis for five years.

Tender no: E2668CXMWP

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011-800-3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 16 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, support and maintenance

Transnet

The company wishes to appoint a service provider to supply AI models for data analytics collaboration for three years for Transnet Freight Rail.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: HOAC-PRC-56621/PPA-106625

Information: Gladys Mtambo, Tel:011-584-0597, E-mail: Gladys.mtambo@transnet.net

Closing date: 15 April 2026

­­Tags: software, artificial intelligence, AI, data analytics

South African National Parks

A provider is sought for the supply and delivery of ICT hardware equipment, devices and peripherals for five years as and when required.

Compulsory briefing: 27 March – Microsoft Teams, Link, Meeting ID − 313 934 864 752 47, Passcode − Tf6J6a7J

Tender no: GNP-005

Information: Mpho Masia, Tel:012-426-5083, E-mail: mpho.masia@sanparks.org

Closing date: 10 April 2026

­­Tags: hardware, computing