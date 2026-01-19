Top ICT tenders: Turnkey contractor sought for AARTO rollout

The search is on for a supplier for the design, development and operation of the National Road Traffic Offence Register, which must be connected to the National Traffic Information System.

This week’s round of opportunities from National Treasury’s eTenders Portal features a number of projects likely to grab the industry’s attention. This includes the Electoral Commission continuing preparations for the local government elections, and the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform targeting the development of the National Spatial Data Observatory.

However, it is the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) that takes the headline with its invitation for bids for the appointment of a turnkey contractor for the rollout and operation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) core services. The AARTO Act is aimed at promoting safer roads through a uniform system of traffic law enforcement and the introduction of a demerit points system for offenders.

Late last year, the Department of Transport postponed the scheduled 1 December 2025 implementation of the AARTO Act to 1 July 2026. In a statement, the department said the postponement came amid an assessment of the state of readiness in some of the municipalities identified for the first phase of implementation.

According to the department, the assessment revealed several areas that require further attention before the system can be rolled out effectively. These include the finalisation of training of law enforcement officers and back-office personnel, as well as the harmonisation of the current law enforcement system used by various municipalities, and funding to align with AARTO requirements.

Now, the RTIA says it wishes to appoint a single, qualified supplier for the design, development and operation of the National Road Traffic Offence Register, which must be connected to the National Traffic Information System.

“The intention is that a single private sector contractor is appointed for the establishment and operations of the call centre, back-office, service of documents and service outlets services in support of the national rollout and operation of the AARTO core services for 60 months,” it says.

“Respondents must demonstrate technical capability, financial stability, and proven experience in delivering large-scale digital enforcement systems, as well as database creation to process and maintain records with regard to actions performed in terms of the AARTO Act (as amended).”

A Schedule 3A public entity established to implement and administer the AARTO Act, the RTIA says the legislation requires that it develop and operate its own register system in order to perform its functions. Notably, the agency is adopting a strategy to involve private sector participation in providing implementing and operating support functions, namely the specified call centre, back office, service of documents and service outlets.

The RTIA will hold a compulsory virtual briefing on 20 January before tender submissions come to a close on 3 February.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform wishes to appoint a qualified service provider to support the conceptualisation, design, development and operationalisation of the National Spatial Data Observatory. The department notes the South African government has recognised the urgent need for coherent and continuously updated spatial data infrastructure to inform spatial transformation. Despite existing platforms and datasets, there remains a fragmented spatial data environment, and the department recognises the need for a coordinated and structured mechanism to support national spatial data insights, monitoring and reporting.

National Treasury is looking for professional services providers accredited through the SITA RFB 1183 panel to render human resource skills on an as-and-when-needed basis for 36 months.The main objectives for this appointment are to ensure consistent availability of ICT services to support the department’s objectives; create a central point of contact for the acquisition of National Treasury ICT services and business solutions, and achieve economies of scale, synergies and reduce duplication; and ensure the department gets value for money from the service provider.

The National Development Agency (NDA) is advertising for the provision, support, maintenance and management of hosted infrastructure as-a-service (IaaS) for 36 months. The NDA’s current on-premises ICT infrastructure is approaching end-of-life, with increasing maintenance costs, scalability limitations and heightened operational risks. In alignment with its digital transformation strategy, there is a need to migrate to a hosted IaaS solution that will provide scalable, cost-effective and high-performance computing resources, while improving operational efficiency, resilience and security, it says.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is calling for proposals for the appointment of a service provider to implement an enterprise learning platform. The IDC says it is looking for a long-term partnership with a proven provider to drive adoption, design learning pathways, deliver analytics and embed continuous learning − ensuring the organisation remains resilient and future-ready.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality wishes to procure forensic investigations case management software, with configuration, licensing, maintenance and support for 36 months. The coastal metro reveals its city integrity and investigation unit currently relies on manual processes for case management, leading to inefficiencies, compliance risks and data security vulnerabilities. This initiative aims to modernise operations, ensure compliance with legislation like POPIA, and enhance transparency and accountability.

The Electoral Commission seeks to appoint a panel of at most five service providers to supply independent application systems testing and assurance services that will provide a comprehensive evaluation of its IT application systems, software and processes, to ensure they meet functional requirements, quality standards, performance requirements, application security requirements and regulatory compliance. The scope of services includes, but is not limited to, code review, functional, integration, regression, end-to-end, security and performance testing (including stress and load), as well as advising on user acceptance testing.

The IEC is also inviting bids for parallel security operations centre (SOC). The primary function of the required service will be to assist the commission to detect, analyse, investigate and actively respond to cyber security events, including threats and incidents, employing people, processes and technology for a period not exceeding 36 months. This will form part of the integrated security monitoring and response activities to secure the Local Government Elections 2026 and beyond.

Finally, the IEC requires the services of professional information and network security specialists to audit and assess its ICT network and infrastructure to obtain an independent assessment of its network security strength and weakness, including vulnerabilities to potential malicious activities of hostile cyber attacks and report on the operational soundness and integrity of the ICT environment. Also required is to identify compliance with ICT security standards and identify existing and/or potential security and access control vulnerabilities throughout the network. Included will be internal and external penetration testing, access control and security review around the local and wide area network, workstation and data centre infrastructure and web and mobile applications, it says.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) closes the issue with a request for information and indicative proposals on provision network segmentation and security zoning leveraging the existing firewalls. SAWS says it requires a secure and resilient network to protect critical systems and ensure operational continuity. This proposal leverages SAWS’s existing firewalls to deliver advanced network segmentation and a disaster recovery extension.

New tenders

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to supply resources to support the development and implementation of the National Spatial Data Observatory over 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 26 January

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DLRRD 0026 (2025/2026)

Information: Mfanafuthi Gama, Tel: 012-312-8037, E-mail: cliffordm@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 9 February 2026

­­­­Tags: services, consulting, professional services, data analysis, software, analytics

National Treasury

A service provider is sought to render professional services to National Treasury information and communication technology for 36 months through SITA RFB 1183 panel.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 January – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NT001-2026

Information: NT Admin, Tel: 012-315-5603, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 6 February 2026

­­­­Tags: services, consulting, professional services

National Development Agency

The agency is advertising for the provision, support, maintenance and management of hosted infrastructure as-a-service for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 January – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NDA06/CS05/25

Information: Nomvula Moloi, Tel: 011-018-5546, E-mail: nomvulamoloi34@gmail.com

Closing date: 3 February 2026

­­­­Tags: services, managed services, hardware, hosting, cloud computing, infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

Bids are invited for the appointment of a turnkey contractor for the rollout and operation of the AARTO core services for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 January – Virtual. Meeting ID: 315 195 057 002 32, Passcode: xC9mV77R

Tender no: RFP08/2025/2026

Information: Kelebogile Mabel Thipe Mabotja, Tel: 087-287-7995, E-mail: kelebogile.thipe@rtia.co.za

Closing date: 3 February 2026

­­Tags: software, services, call centre, managed services

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC is calling for proposals for the appointment of a service provider to implement an enterprise learning platform.

Tender no: T54/12/25

Information: Fhulufhedzani Kone, Tel: 011-269-3565, E-mail: FhulufhedzaniK@idc.co.za

Closing date: 27 January 2026

­­Tags: software, enterprise learning platform

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The coastal metro wishes to procure forensic investigations case management software, with configuration, licensing, maintenance and support for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 27 January

Tender no: 34129-1K

Information: Senzo Ngesi, Tel: 031-322-8243, E-mail: Senzo.Ngesi@durban.gov.za

Closing date: 27 February 2026

­­Tags: software, forensics, case management software

Electoral Commission

The commission is calling for application system testing and assurance services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 January – Virtual

Tender no: IEC/ICT-09/2025

Information: Yash Sookan, Tel: 012-622-5700, E-mail: Sookany@elections.org.za

Closing date: 12 February 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, application testing, application assurance

The IEC is also inviting bids for parallel security operations centre.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 January – Virtual

Tender no: 0010556456

Information: Yash Sookan, Tel: 012-622-5700, E-mail: Sookany@elections.org.za

Closing date: 11 February 2026

­­­­Tags: services, security, security operations centre, SOC

Finally, bids are invited for a network and information security audit.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 January – Virtual

Tender no: 0010556457

Information: Yash Sookan, Tel: 012-622-5700, E-mail: Sookany@elections.org.za

Closing date: 11 February 2026

­­­­Tags: services, networking, security, IT audit

Request for information

South African Weather Service

Information is sought for the provision of proposals required for network segmentation and security zoning.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 January – Virtual, Meeting ID: 396 195 163 251 69, Passcode: sK6Lf9VS

Tender no: RFI- 002/25

Information: Zandile Nzula, Tel: 012-367-6212, E-mail: Zandile.Nzula@weathersa.co.za

Closing date: 4 February 2026

­­Tags: networking, security