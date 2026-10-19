Top ICT tenders: Western Cape targets municipal monitoring

A reporting mechanism will allow the Department of Local Government to make timely, evidence-based decisions, it says. (Image source: iStock)

It’s another municipal-focused week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with the top echelons of government and large state-owned entities continuing to show little interest in technology.

The Western Cape Department of Local Government continues this municipal focus with a request for a service provider to develop a reporting mechanism and provide related data governance , monitoring and evaluation, and knowledge management support.

The department explains that the purpose of the project is to strengthen municipal oversight and support by consolidating performance data into a single reporting mechanism. Currently, municipalities submit information through MFMA Circular 88 templates and other sources.

“At present, the consolidation and presentation of this information is performed largely manually, which limits the department's ability to produce timely, consistent and comparable performance information for management, and to translate that information into targeted municipal support,” the department says.

The tender therefore seeks a solution that can ingest and validate municipal data, store it in a central SharePoint‑based Municipal Data Hub, and present it through dashboards, reports and spatial mapping. The reporting mechanism will also generate automated maturity assessments in line with its Municipal Monitoring and Evaluation Framework and translate findings into structured municipal support plans.

The department’s tender documentation highlights four workstreams in the contract:

Data governance: Cascading the provincial‑wide data governance framework to pilot municipalities, with customised policies, standards and metadata artefacts.

framework to pilot municipalities, with customised policies, standards and metadata artefacts. Monitoring and evaluation reporting: Configuring dashboards, reports and spatial mapping to reflect municipal performance by key performance area and red‑amber‑green status.

Municipal M&E Framework implementation: Enabling maturity assessments and structured support plans.

Knowledge management: Enhancing the department’s internal Knowledge Management Hub and external Municipal Data Hub to serve as the central repository of municipal data.

“The reporting mechanism and the related support are intended to enable the department's top management to make timely, evidence-based decisions in respect of the oversight and support of the 30 municipalities in the Western Cape,” it says.

The province will hold a compulsory briefing session over Microsoft Teams on 28 October, before submissions close on 20 November at 11am.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of video conferencing and collaboration systems for use by council, city staff and members of the public accessing these facilities. The contract will include core infrastructure, endpoint systems, and all associated equipment necessary to meet the city’s operational needs.

Eskom requires domain name system (DNS) security managed services. The utility says the solution should be based on purpose-built hardware to provide the most robust, scalable and integrated controls for network DNS security services available in the market today.

The City of Tshwane is calling for the supply and delivery of OEM printer specific consumables for Tshwane Metro Police Department’s identity card printers, as well as upgrading of the existing ID card software packages for three years on an as and when required basis. The department currently owns and operates Evolis Primacy 2 and Fargo HDP500 identity card printers.

The city also wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to support its business applications and to provide information technology services. At the time of writing, the metro had yet to publish the tender document on its official posting on SAP Ariba Business Network.

The State Information Technology Agency is inviting bids for the supply and delivery of Huawei network infrastructure equipment with support for five years for the Western Cape Government’s Centre for e-Innovation (CEI). The agency reveals that a significant portion of the current network infrastructure has reached end-of-life and end-of-support status. This includes critical LAN components, such as network switches, which are central to ensuring stable and secure connectivity at various WCG sites.

George Municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the management of its Microsoft Enterprise Agreement, including Azure and Microsoft related projects from date of appointment until 30 June 2029. The municipality specifies it requires professional technical and financial management of this agreement, including accurate invoice and billing reconciliation; cost optimisation and containment; technical configuration, maintenance and support; strategic project delivery across the Microsoft ecosystem and assistance with additional purchases, licence adjustments and true-ups.

Msukaligwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga is calling for the supply, installation, implementation and maintenance of a dedicated server-hosted VOIP (telephony) and cloud-based contact centre solution.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature is looking for a suitable service provider for the licensing, maintenance and support of its existing Sage ERP system, together with integrated third-party sub-systems. The solution comprises Sage 200 Evolution for finance and SCM; Sage 300 People for payroll and human capital management; the GovERP web portal supplied by CCG Systems, as well as the mentioned associated integrated sub-systems.

The Purchasing Consortium Southern Africa is looking for a service provider to supply, deliver, install and commission a 4IR cyber security lab, coding and robotics for the Goldfields TVET College. The solution should include 20 cyber security learner PCs, 30 coding learner PCs and two instructor PCs; 52 monitors; 18 compatible robotics learning sets; two managed 48-port switches; one security gateway; two projectors; 15 standalone VR headsets; furniture, security, cabling, power protection and software.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of video conferencing and collaboration systems.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 101S/2026/27

Information: SCM Tenders, E-mail: SCM.tenders5@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 30 November 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, video conferencing, collaboration

Eskom

The utility wishes to procure domain name system (DNS) security managed services for five years, made up of one year implementation and four years maintenance and support.

Tender no: E3291CXMWPR

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011-516-7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 3 November 2026

­­­­Tags: services, managed services, security, maintenance and support

Department of Local Government, Western Cape

The provincial government wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a reporting mechanism and provide related data governance, monitoring and evaluation, and knowledge management support.

Compulsory briefing: 28 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: LG 02 2026-2027

Information: Chantel Johnson, Tel: 021-483-4575, E-mail: Chantel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

Closing date: 20 November 2026

­­­­Tags: software, reporting, knowledge management, consulting, professional services, data governance

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metro is calling for the supply and delivery of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) printer specific consumables for identity card printers, as well as upgrading of the existing ID card software packages to the Tshwane police department for three years on an as and when required basis.

Compulsory briefing: 12 November

Note: See link to respond.

Tender no: TMPD 02-2026/27

Information: Vusi P Mabona, Tel: 012-358-2962, E-mail: vusim@tshwane.gov.za

Closing date: 1 December 2026

­­Tags: software, printing, imaging, smart cards, consumables

The city also wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to support its business applications and to provide information technology services for 36 months.

Note: See link to respond.

Tender no: GICT 05 2026/27

Information: Chris Sedio, Tel: 012-358-1857, E-mail: ChrisSe@tshwane.gov.za

Closing date: 27 November 2026

­­Tags: software, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of Huawei network infrastructure equipment with Huawei support for five years for the Western Cape Government (WCG), Department of the Premier’s Centre for e-Innovation (CEI).

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 3273/2026-(ERP No 523017)

Information: Lindokuhle Mantyintyi, Tel: 041-398-5823, E-mail: Lindokuhle.Mantyintyi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 6 November 2026

­­Tags: hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

George Municipality

The Western Cape municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the management of its Microsoft Enterprise Agreement, including Azure and Microsoft related projects from date of appointment until 30 June 2029.

Tender no: GMT012/26-27

Information: Evert Benade, Tel: 044-801-9152, E-mail: epjbenade@george.gov.za

Closing date: 16 November 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing

Msukaligwa Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is calling for the supply, install, implement and maintain dedicated server hosted VOIP (telephony) and cloud-based contact centre solution for 36 months

Compulsory briefing: 22 October

Tender no: 8/3-10/2627

Information: EM Ndlovu, Tel: 017-801-3542, E-mail: endlovu@msukaligwa.gov.za

Closing date: 23 November 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, voice over IP, telephony, hosting, cloud computing, contact centre, services, support and maintenance, VOIP

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature

A suitable service provider is sought for the licensing, maintenance and support of the existing Sage ERP system, together with integrated third-party sub-systems, for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 26 October – Microsoft Teams

Note: The 80/20 preference point system will be applicable in this tender: 80 for price and 20 for specific goals. An entity that is at least 33% woman-owned will score 5 points. An entity that has its parameters within KwaZulu-Natal will score 15 points. A link to join the compulsory briefing session must be requested from tenders@kznleg.gov.za before 4pm on 23 October.

Tender no: KZNL 03/2026

Information: G Ngcamu, Tel: 033-355-7589, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za

Closing date: 10 November 2026

­­Tags: software, ERP, services, support and maintenance

Purchasing Consortium Southern Africa

Purcosa is looking for a service provider to supply, deliver, install and commission a 41IR cyber security lab, coding and robotics.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 October – Microsoft Teams, Link

Note: Tenders to be submitted on the Purcosa website.

Tender no: PU8111/085

Information: Sipho Ndlovu, Tel: 011-545-0974, E-mail: sipho.ndlovu@purcosa.co.za

Closing date: 2 November 2026

­­Tags: security, cyber security