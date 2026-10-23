Top PPC agency launches ChatGPT Ads services for SA brands

Woww's ChatGPT advertising service forms part of its existing paid marketing offering.

The announcement follows OpenAI's expansion of ChatGPT Ads into South Africa, introducing a new paid advertising opportunity for businesses looking to reach customers as they explore products, research services and evaluate purchasing decisions using artificial intelligence.

Woww's new ChatGPT advertising service forms part of its existing paid marketing offering, which includes Google Ads management, Meta Ads management, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and multi-channel performance marketing.

ChatGPT advertising arrives in South Africa

ChatGPT has become an increasingly important platform for consumers seeking information and making decisions.

According to OpenAI, more than 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT weekly, with over 100 000 advertisers having already run campaigns on the platform worldwide.

The introduction of ChatGPT Ads in South Africa creates opportunities for local businesses to connect with potential customers through sponsored placements appearing alongside relevant ChatGPT conversations.

Unlike traditional search engine advertising, where users enter search queries, ChatGPT advertising allows businesses to reach people in a conversational environment as they explore their needs and consider potential solutions.

Professional ChatGPT Ads management by a top rated digital marketing agency

As an established South African paid marketing and PPC agency, Woww is extending its advertising expertise to include ChatGPT Ads campaign management.

The new service encompasses campaign strategy, advertiser account set-up, creative development, advertising copywriting, budget planning, campaign management, testing and performance reporting.

Woww's approach focuses on developing ChatGPT advertising strategies aligned with each client's business objectives.

"ChatGPT is becoming an important part of how people discover businesses and make purchasing decisions," said Felix Norton, Managing Director at Woww and AI Search Expert.

"For advertisers, this represents an opportunity to reach customers in an entirely different environment. Our goal is to make that opportunity accessible to South African businesses through professional campaign management and considered testing. We’ve been running incredible campaigns for clients in generating organic AI visibility through GEO/AEO, and are excited to pair this with paid/sponsored ads in AI platforms like ChatGPT."

Integrating ChatGPT Ads with existing PPC campaigns

Rather than positioning ChatGPT advertising as a replacement for established advertising platforms, Woww sees it as an additional channel within a broader digital marketing strategy.

Businesses can incorporate ChatGPT Ads into campaigns managed across Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads, LinkedIn Ads, TikTok Ads and other paid media platforms.

This enables advertisers to evaluate different channels, co-ordinate advertising messages and make more informed decisions about marketing investment.

With over 650 clients served internationally, Woww combines its experience in paid advertising with growing expertise in AI search and digital visibility.

ChatGPT Ads pair well with generative engine optimisation/answer engine optimisation, services also offered by Woww, which positions itself as a major thought leader in the AI search space.