Top SEO agency helps brands show up in ChatGPT

Ensure your products, services and expertise are visible when AI platforms recommend solutions to users. (Image: Woww)

Woww, a top rated digital marketing agency based in Cape Town, helps brands show up in AI answers for AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, Google AI Overviews and other LLMs.

As users shift from Googling to asking AI for answers, the way businesses get discovered is changing fast.

AI search is set to overtake Google searches by as early as 2028, and with a conversion rate estimated to be up to four times higher than typical organic search, traffic from AI is emerging as an entirely new and highly valuable marketing channel.

Woww’s AI Visibility, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and overall AI search services are designed to keep brands ahead of that shift by helping ensure their products, services and expertise are visible when AI platforms recommend solutions to users.

These strategies combine SEO, digital PR, content optimisation, structured entity data, content authority and brand consistency to help businesses become trusted, recognisable sources for AI systems.

Woww also works closely with BrandAxis, the first South African AI Visibility platform built to measure how brands appear across AI answers, including visibility, citations, sentiment, competitors and opportunities for improvement. This gives clients a clearer view of where they currently stand and what needs to change to improve their AI presence. BrandAxis is fast becoming a must-have in the AI search agency toolkit, providing a major advantage for agencies leveraging the tool to optimise visibility for ChatGPT and other LLMs.

In addition, Woww is already helping eligible international clients prepare for and navigate ChatGPT Ads, while positioning South African brands to move quickly once ChatGPT advertising becomes available locally.

Woww has partnered with top brands across industries, from e-commerce clients like Takealot to professional services brands like MediPet and Pineapple Insurance, helping them improve their visibility across Google, social media, paid media and now AI search.

As one of the most highly rated SEO and digital marketing agencies in South Africa, Woww offers a full-service team of strategists, designers, developers, SEO specialists and paid marketers. Together, they deliver high-impact websites, paid advertising campaigns, SEO retainers and AI Visibility strategies that work together to drive sustainable growth.

The agency’s leadership in AI Visibility reflects its mission to “tame the wild, wild web” and set the golden standard for leading digital agencies in Africa.

Click here to contact Woww for a free AI Visibility consultation

Woww offers a complimentary AI Visibility consultation to measure how your brand shows up in AI, as well as a comprehensive AI Visibility audit for both growing and established brands that want to understand how visible they are in AI search today, and what steps they can take to improve.

This process highlights opportunities for increased exposure, stronger brand authority, better AI citations and a future-ready strategy that helps your business show up where your customers are now searching, inside AI platforms like ChatGPT, Co-Pilot, Gemini and other LLMs.

Contact Woww:

(+27) 21 671 6531

hello@woww.co.za

https://woww.co.za/