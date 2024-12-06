Top six digital transformation challenges modern enterprises must address in 2025

Overcoming digital transformation hurdles demands careful planning, strategic thinking and the right partnerships. (Image: Supplied)

Digital transformation (DX) is no longer just a word buzzing through the tech industry; it’s a strategic necessity for modern enterprises across all industries, and with the hype and noise around artificial intelligence (AI), there has never been a better time to evaluate your DX and AI adoption strategies.

As 2024 comes to a close and we head into 2025, businesses face new challenges reshaping the DX landscape. From SaaS sprawl to navigating ethical AI and complex regulatory requirements, overcoming and working through these hurdles demands careful planning, strategic thinking and the right partnerships.

Top digital transformation challenges in 2025

Insufficient budget: Balancing innovation with cost-effectiveness is tough, but enterprises can avoid project delays and stay on track with strategic resource allocation, such as using a balanced approach between in-house teams and outsourced teams.

As 2025 approaches, enterprises need to be aware of these challenges and plan accordingly to ensure their DX efforts are relevant (prioritised), they realise quick wins (time to value) and are future-fit (looking forward).

By partnering with JustSolve, the number one digital transformation partner in South Africa, you gain access to a team of expert advisors who will not only help you navigate these obstacles, but also accelerate the implementation of your DX strategy with its proven track record and enterprise IT solutions.

