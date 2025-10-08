Top South African performers recognised in IITPSA Programming Olympiad

Participants of the 2025 Computer Programming Olympiad, with certificates.

High school learners from across South Africa have been recognised as top performers in the 2025 Computer Programming Olympiad, part of the Computer Olympiads, an initiative of the #IITPSA.

The final round of the Olympiad took place from 26 to 30 September 2025 in Johannesburg, culminating in an awards dinner on 29 September, where the country’s top achievers were celebrated.

The following medals were awarded.

Gold Medal: David Eyal, International School of Cape Town

David Eyal, International School of Cape Town Silver Medals: Yian Xu, Redhill School; Youkyum Kim, Reddam House Durbanville

Yian Xu, Redhill School; Youkyum Kim, Reddam House Durbanville Bronze Medals: Nico Schreuder, Bishops Diocesan College; Erik Senekal, Hoërskool Menlopark; Roelof Rossouw, Michaelhouse

Nico Schreuder, Bishops Diocesan College; Erik Senekal, Hoërskool Menlopark; Roelof Rossouw, Michaelhouse Honourable Mentions: Noah Rassou, South African College High School; Xiaoyuan Li, St John’s College

The IITPSA congratulates these learners on their outstanding achievements.