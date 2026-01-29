Exploring the cyber skills landscape.

Logicalis recently partnered with IDC to create an easy-to-digest infographic that highlights key outcomes from IDC research on the current cyber skills landscape.

In conversations with customers, Logicalis is hearing a familiar challenge: how to meet rising demands for stronger data security while struggling to hire and retain the cyber skills required to deliver it.

IDC’s findings reinforce this, revealing the top three obstacles preventing CIOs from achieving their security goals – unsurprisingly, talent appears at number two:

AI-driven threats outpacing defences (including the rise of AI-enabled commodity attacks such as phishing). Cyber security talent shortages and skills gaps (automation is improving rapidly, but skilled people will always be essential for critical roles). The growing sophistication of cyber threats and attackers (now with the added complexity of AI).

IDC’s research also shows that the impact of these talent shortages is significant. Critical functions are left understaffed, introducing greater risk and slowing digital transformation.

For example, 42% of organisations report longer times to fill vacant roles, 35% say digital transformation is being delayed, and 40% struggle to retain top talent.

