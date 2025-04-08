Top tips to make the most of your HONOR Magic7 Pro

HONOR Magic7 Pro.

Your smartphone is more than just a device – it’s your personal assistant, camera and productivity tool all in one. The HONOR Magic7 Pro, powered by MagicOS 9.0, comes with AI-driven features designed to simplify daily life, enhance photography and boost efficiency.

Here’s how to make the most of it!

1. Share information effortlessly with AI Magic Portal 2.0

No more copying and pasting! AI Magic Portal 2.0 lets you move text and images between apps seamlessly.

Received an address in a message? Simply circle it and you’ll get instant access to relevant apps like maps or ride-hailing services.

Searching for a book? Circle its image and AI Magic Portal 2.0 will find e-commerce platforms where you can purchase it.

HONOR Magic7 Pro.

2. Capture perfect photos with AI-powered camera features

Take professional-grade photos with ease using the HONOR Magic7 Pro’s smart photography tools:

AI Motion Sensing Capture detects smiles, jumps and movement, ensuring clear action shots.

HD Super Burst takes 10 frames per second, perfect for fast-moving moments.

AI Super Zoom lets you capture sharp images even at 100x zoom.

AI Eraser removes unwanted objects – just circle or brush over them.

AI Cutout allows you to extract subjects from images and use them creatively.

HONOR’s AI Super Zoom allows photography enthusiasts, content creators and event-goers to capture key moments with greater accuracy and definition. With a powerful low-light performance boost, AI Super Zoom eliminates overexposed stage lights and preserves details in dark scenes by adapting exposure in real-time. Whether capturing fast-paced sports, dynamic concert performances or elusive wildlife, advanced blur reduction and object tracking ensure crisp, distortion-free images.

Its multi-frame image processing captures and merges multiple frames for higher resolution and reduced noise. AI-powered object recognition enhances subjects like performers, athletes and fast-moving objects, while adaptive light balancing optimises shots in low-light settings such as concerts or dimly lit stadiums. Additionally, precision stabilisation keeps zoomed-in videos steady.

HONOR Magic7 Pro.

3. Break language barriers with AI Translate

Travelling or communicating in a foreign language? Use AI Translate to make conversations seamless.

Conversation Mode translates real-time discussions between two people.

Face-to-Face Mode helps translate when speaking to someone opposite you.

The HONOR Magic7 Pro supports 13 languages, making communication easier wherever you go.

4. Boost productivity with AI Notes

Stay organised and efficient with AI Notes, designed to enhance work and study sessions:

AI Summary condenses long notes into key points, saving you time.

AI Minutes extracts insights from meetings, lectures or interviews.

AI Format adjusts note formatting to match different styles, such as Basic, Business, Vivacious and Classic.

HONOR Magic7 Pro.

5. Stay safe with AI Deepfake Detection

HONOR has created a smart tool called AI Deepfake Detection that acts like a digital detective for videos. It uses artificial intelligence to spot videos that have been manipulated, like those where someone's face has been changed.

This technology is important because these fake videos, called deepfakes, can be used to spread lies or trick people. HONOR's AI Deepfake Detection looks for tiny clues that a video might be fake and then warns you if it finds something suspicious. This helps protect people from being fooled by these manipulated videos.

For more information, visit https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-magic7-pro/.