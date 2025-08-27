Total Economic Impact of Atlassian Cloud Enterprise

whitepaper Cloud Enterprise is Atlassian’s highest-tier cloud plan.

As companies continue to embrace digital transformation and adopt agile software development practices, many find themselves taking existing toolsets to the cloud or growing and optimising their cloud footprints for better accessibility, higher scalability and a more standardised way of working.

Cloud Enterprise represents the next evolution of this journey with improved scale, security, compliance, analytics and support. Cloud Enterprise is Atlassian’s highest-tier cloud plan, and it’s equipped with advanced scale, data security and access management, regional and industry-specific compliance, unified data and analytics and enterprise support. While this report focuses on Jira, Confluence and Jira Service Management, Cloud Enterprise is also available for Trello and Teamwork Collection.

Atlassian commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realise by using the Cloud Enterprise plan for Jira, Confluence and Jira Service Management.(1)

Atlassian offers multiple cloud plans to give customers flexibility in how they deploy cloud apps, including Cloud Enterprise, Premium, Standard and Free. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential cost savings and business impact of Cloud Enterprise on their organisations.

(1) Total Economic Impact is a methodology developed by Forrester Research that enhances a company’s technology decision-making processes and assists solution providers in communicating their value proposition to clients. The TEI methodology helps companies demonstrate, justify and realise the tangible value of business and technology initiatives to both senior management and other key stakeholders.