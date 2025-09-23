Tracker introduces personal safety app

Vehicle tracking solutions firm Tracker has launched its Sayf personal safety and tracking app.

Vehicle tracking solutions company Tracker has unveiled Sayf, a personal safetyand tracking app.

Tracker’s Sayf app joins other personal safety apps in the market. These include Eyerus, Netstar’s Companion app, the CrimeSpotter app, as well as crime-fighting safety app Namola.

The app, according to a statement, is launched via Tracker’s new mobile app-driven business, focused on family visibility and personal safety.

Additionally, the launch follows the introduction of OKgo, Tracker’s business optimisation and supply chain visibility solution, in October last year.

The statement notes the Sayf app offers live location tracking and sharing services for real-time visibility and safety reassurance, along with risk alerts, and real-time connection with SOS services such as medical and armed response.

Proactive alerts inform users when they are entering risky situations, such as areas of unrest or potential hijacking.

The app is also able to send instant alerts to emergency services and coordinate communication with responders during an emergency event, reads the statement.

“The reality in today’s world is that we all face risks and danger. We know that nothing concerns our customers as much as the well-being of their family and loved ones, and the worry that they may be at risk,” explains Shaun Kirk, managing executive of Sayf.

“We have launched this app as a way of giving our customers the reassurance that there are ways to pre-empt and prevent risks, and to protect their families.”

Tracker’s Sayf app is available for download on the Google Play and Apple stores.