Training on offer for game developers

22 On Sloane seeks to equip individuals with digital tech skills aligned with the fourth industrial revolution.

22 On Sloane, which says it is Africa's largest start-up campus for innovators, has opened applications for its game development programme.

According to a statement, the initiative aims to enable learning, development, building of prototypes and experimentation of new gaming products.

It will enable developers to leverage new technologies and resources to develop and launch games that have commercial appeal.

The programme offers resources, tools and opportunities tailored to help foster growth, innovation and collaboration within the gaming industry, notes 22 On Sloane.

It is open to up-and-coming start-ups, coding enthusiasts or aspiring game developers. It is tailor-made to help participants thrive in the ever-evolving world of gaming, connect with like-minded individuals and learn from industry experts.

“The objectives include helping participants to build products and publish games, growing the ecosystem by consolidating the local gaming community and helping to grow and develop South Africa’s gaming industry through aligning and supporting conveners of the ecosystem.

“The programme also seeks to empower the next generation and equip individuals with digital tech skills aligned with fourth industrial revolution skills and business development,” it adds.

Participants in the six-week course will have access to a high-tech facility, including a PC gaming section, modern consoles, virtual reality station and a podcast studio.

They will be able to take advantage of a capacity-building programme, featuring workshops, master classes, consultations and mentorship.

The 22 On Sloane campus offers disruptive start-ups and innovative SMEs with a solution to scale, from the initial idea to commercialisation, funding opportunities and access to markets.

It says its digital skills programmes are aimed at helping youth to become employable in the new world of work. Other courses include software engineering, data science, cyber security, artificial intelligence, technology entrepreneurship and new venture creation.

The courses are accredited by the Sector Education and Training Authority of South Africa.

To apply for the game development programme, visit the 22 On Sloane website.