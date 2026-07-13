TransBridj hits R10m bridging finance milestone in first year

Michael Lenz, CEO of TransBridj.

South African property technology company TransBridj has facilitated more than R10 million in bridging finance since launching its digital platform in May 2025, the company says.

Industry players previously told ITWeb that digitised bridging funding was set to shake up the proptech ecosystem by accelerating deal closures, unlocking liquidity and eliminating manual processes.

The platform provides short-term bridging finance to property sellers, estate agents and other parties involved in property transfers while they wait for transactions to be finalised. It competes with established players including Prevance, COD Bridging Finance and Taurus Capital.

TransBridj says it is the country's first fully digitised bridging finance platform, designed to address the timing gap between a sale agreement and the actual flow of funds. Sellers often need to cover rates, levies and compliance certificate costs before transfer registration, while estate agents may wait months for commission – a gap that creates financial pressure for all parties.

Michael Lenz, CEO of TransBridj, says the platform was developed to digitise a process traditionally reliant on manual administration, with transparent pricing and a workflow integrated into the conveyancing process.

"Our biggest achievement has been building and proving South Africa's first fully digitised bridging funding platform for the property market and showing that attorneys, estate agents and sellers are ready to transact on it," he says.

Lenz says gaining support from conveyancing attorneys has been a key milestone. Estate agents have also adopted the platform, using it to help sellers cover upfront costs such as rates, levies and compliance certificates before transfers are registered at the Deeds Office.

During its first year, TransBridj launched the second version of its platform and mobile application for Android and iOS, enabling real-time funding disbursements outside normal banking hours. Users can submit a bridging finance request through the app, which is sent to the conveyancing attorney for approval before funds are paid out.

The company says demand for bridging finance has been amplified by delays in property transfers, with Deeds Office backlogs extending transaction timelines and increasing costs for sellers.

Lenz says improving conditions in the property market, supported by lower interest rates and increased buyer activity, are expected to generate further demand.

“TransBridj is focused on scaling responsibly over the next 12 months, deepening its footprint within attorney and estate agency networks and expanding its funding product range,” he says.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global proptech market size was valued at US$40.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$104.57 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of 11.9%.